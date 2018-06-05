Quick Hits: Defensive Coordinator Paul Guenther talks defense's progress through Organized Team Activities

Jun 05, 2018 at 04:42 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

When Defensive Coordinator Paul Guenther joined the Head Coach Jon Gruden's coaching staff, he came with years of experience leading one of the top defenses in the league. Now with the Oakland Raiders, Guenther is implementing his system one day at a time, and the team is making progress. Tuesday, Guenther spoke with the media to discuss what's stood out to him through Organized Team Activities, and if he feels the defense is grasping the system.

Here are the quick hits from his media session:

Guenther noted Marcus Gilchrist's versatility on defense, and how it'll impact the team.

"He's really playing safety and nickel corner for us, he's a veteran guy, seen a lot of football. Smart guy, picked up the playbook up in no time. So, he gives us a piece that we can move around some, he was a good pick up for us, for sure."

He broke down some of the intricacies of his defensive scheme.

"I wouldn't say it's complicated, I think we teach concepts and techniques. There's a lot of things we'll mix up with those techniques and concepts, so if you understand this concept it'll carry over to a different defense whether it be a blitz, or a coverage, or a front, whatever it is. If they understand those concepts it makes a lot more multiple with everything we're doing."

In the absence of defensive end Khalil Mack, Guenther is focused on carving out roles for other players on the team.

"Not really because, like I said, I'm trying to get the guys here to be better. They've been busting their tails trying to get better, trying to make the team, and there's some guys out there that I really think have a lot of uncovered ability. We're trying to get it out of them to understand, 'hey you might not be a 60-snap a game guy, you might be a 15-snap a game guy, and do the best job in a role in order to help us win.'"

He's pleased with what he's seen from cornerback Gareon Conley as of late.

"We've pretty much done the installation of the defense for the most part, so clean up the little details, and the footwork, and all those type of those things. What I'll typically do is I'll take all the film from what we had in the spring and usually I'll write little notes in between practices, but usually I'll give them a little write up for when they come back for training camp. These are the things moving forward you need to work on, like I said, he's doing a really good job, so I don't have any problems with things he's doing right now."

Guenther commended defensive lineman Tank Carradine on his play thus far.

"Tank's been a great surprise for us. I think he's a great fit for our system, he's playing base end on first and second down, he's moving inside on the pass rush, he's real smart and knows what to do. He's understanding the defense and he's a strong son of a gun, so he's really going to help us out a lot."

OTA Practice: 6.5.18

Take a look at photos as the Raiders hit the practice field for Tuesday's organized team activity.

Oakland Raiders players at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.
1 / 46

Oakland Raiders players at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Bruce Irvin (51) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.
2 / 46

Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Bruce Irvin (51) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61), quarterback Derek Carr (4), and offensive coordinator Greg Olson at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.
3 / 46

Oakland Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61), quarterback Derek Carr (4), and offensive coordinator Greg Olson at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.
4 / 46

Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Emmanuel Lamur (54) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.
5 / 46

Oakland Raiders linebacker Emmanuel Lamur (54) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.
6 / 46

Oakland Raiders linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Bruce Irvin (51) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.
7 / 46

Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Bruce Irvin (51) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Johnny Holton (16) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.
8 / 46

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Johnny Holton (16) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Ryan Switzer (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.
9 / 46

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Ryan Switzer (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.
10 / 46

Oakland Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.
11 / 46

Oakland Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Keon Hatcher (14) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.
12 / 46

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Keon Hatcher (14) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper (89) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.
13 / 46

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper (89) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Griff Whalen (13) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.
14 / 46

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Griff Whalen (13) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Christian Hackenberg (7), quarterback EJ Manuel (3), and head coach Jon Gruden at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.
15 / 46

Oakland Raiders quarterback Christian Hackenberg (7), quarterback EJ Manuel (3), and head coach Jon Gruden at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders offensive guard Jon Feliciano (76) and offensive guard Gabe Jackson (66) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.
16 / 46

Oakland Raiders offensive guard Jon Feliciano (76) and offensive guard Gabe Jackson (66) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Vadal Alexander (74) and offensive tackle Donald Penn (72) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.
17 / 46

Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Vadal Alexander (74) and offensive tackle Donald Penn (72) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders fullback Keith Smith (41) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.
18 / 46

Oakland Raiders fullback Keith Smith (41) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders tight end Pharaoh Brown (81) and tight end Paul Butler (84) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.
19 / 46

Oakland Raiders tight end Pharaoh Brown (81) and tight end Paul Butler (84) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.
20 / 46

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders punter Johnny Townsend (5) and kicker Eddy Pi–eiro (9) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.
21 / 46

Oakland Raiders punter Johnny Townsend (5) and kicker Eddy Pi–eiro (9) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable, offensive guard Jon Feliciano (76), and offensive tackle Donald Penn (72) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.
22 / 46

Oakland Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable, offensive guard Jon Feliciano (76), and offensive tackle Donald Penn (72) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (77) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.
23 / 46

Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (77) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive tackle PJ Hall (92) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.
24 / 46

Oakland Raiders defensive tackle PJ Hall (92) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Derrick Johnson (56) and linebackers coach David Lippincott at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.
25 / 46

Oakland Raiders linebacker Derrick Johnson (56) and linebackers coach David Lippincott at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable and offensive tackle Brandon Parker (75) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.
26 / 46

Oakland Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable and offensive tackle Brandon Parker (75) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.
27 / 46

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders offensive tackle David Sharpe (71) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.
28 / 46

Oakland Raiders offensive tackle David Sharpe (71) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (45) and tight end Jared Cook (87) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.
29 / 46

Oakland Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (45) and tight end Jared Cook (87) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (45) and tight end Jared Cook (87) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.
30 / 46

Oakland Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (45) and tight end Jared Cook (87) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley (36) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.
31 / 46

Oakland Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley (36) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.
32 / 46

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Doug Martin (28) and cornerback Leon Hall (29) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.
33 / 46

Oakland Raiders running back Doug Martin (28) and cornerback Leon Hall (29) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.
34 / 46

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.
35 / 46

Oakland Raiders linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders tight end Lee Smith (86) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.
36 / 46

Oakland Raiders tight end Lee Smith (86) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.
37 / 46

Oakland Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.
38 / 46

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders tight end Marcus Baugh (83) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.
39 / 46

Oakland Raiders tight end Marcus Baugh (83) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.
40 / 46

Oakland Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.

James Plain/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.
41 / 46

Oakland Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.

James Plain/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) and running back Doug Martin (28) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.
42 / 46

Oakland Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) and running back Doug Martin (28) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.

James Plain/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.
43 / 46

Oakland Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.

James Plain/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders fullback Keith Smith (41) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.
44 / 46

Oakland Raiders fullback Keith Smith (41) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.

James Plain/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts (10) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.
45 / 46

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts (10) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.

James Plain/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.
46 / 46

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Quick Hits: Mike Mayock says 'information is king' ahead of 2021 NFL Draft

GM Mike Mayock has the daunting task of putting together another complete draft class in spite of COVID restrictions. 
news

Quick Hits: Nick Martin is 'very excited' to block for new backfield tandem in Las Vegas

The former Houston Texans center addressed the media for the first time as a Raider Wednesday.
news

Quick Hits: Kenyan Drake says Gruden, Jacobs played a key role in his decision

After inking his contract, Drake spoke with reporters about his decision to join the Raiders, and why he feels like it's a strong fit.
news

Quick Hits: Donald Penn expresses gratitude to Raider Nation in his retirement

Here's some of the best quotes from Pro Bowl tackle Donald Penn's retirement press conference Monday.
news

Quick Hits: GM Mike Mayock talks 2021 free agency

General Manager Mike Mayock describes how the Silver and Black will approach free agency this offseason.
news

The most memorable quotes from ESPN's 30 for 30 'Al Davis vs. The NFL'

There were no shortage of great soundbytes from Thursday night's documentary.
news

Quick Hits: Mike Mayock details Senior Bowl prep, the future of the Raiders and more

The Las Vegas Raiders GM spoke with Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal on Upon Further Review regarding the 2021 NFL offseason.
news

Quick Hits: Coach Gruden discusses the greatness of his tight ends

Head Coach Jon Gruden addressed the media on Wednesday, describing just how impressive Darren Waller, Jason Witten and Foster Moreau have been this season.
news

Coordinators Greg Olson and Paul Guenther talk player growth prior to Week 10 AFC West Showdown

Thursday, Offensive Coordinator Greg Olson and Defensive Coordinator Paul Guenther spoke with the media.
news

Head Coach Jon Gruden, quarterback Connor Cook, and others recap their win over the Detroit Lions

Following the Oakland Raiders 16-10 win over the Detroit Lions, members of the team reflected on their performance.
news

Daryl Worley is looking to further his growth in Defensive Coordinator Paul Guenther's system

The member of the Oakland Raiders secondary is looking forward to big things with the Silver and Black.
news

Head Coach Jon Gruden compares center Rodney Hudson to Hall of Famer Jim Otto

The Raiders have been blessed with a handful of talented offensive linemen over the years, and they've got another one in center Rodney Hudson.
Advertising