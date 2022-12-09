Quick Hits: Josh McDaniels reflects on loss to Rams before team turns the page to Week 15

Head Coach Josh McDaniels addressed the media Friday morning following the Raiders' 17-16 loss to the Rams.
Read through for some of the best quotes from the press conference.
On the challenges of losing close games:
"I think we have a mentally tough group. I think we've handled some adversity this year with a good attitude and the right approach, and that's what we all need to do. We're professionals and they'll have an opportunity to get little rest here and try to get their mind away from things for a few days. And then when it's time to come back, it's time to go back to work. We got four more games that we have control over, and we will put everything we got into them and see what happens."
On learning how to finish games:
"[Y]ou've got to do your job right for 60 minutes, and if you don't, then teams in this league take advantage of mistakes that you make. I've said it before, and I know people get tired of hearing it, but you can't win till you stop from losing. And those kinds of things can affect the outcome of the game. They might not determine it right then and there, but they have some kind of an impact as the game goes along."
On offensive struggles in the second half:
"It's not just calling a pass play, or calling a deep shot, it's everything has to work together. The route has to be run properly, the read has to be made properly, the protection has to be done well, and then you have an opportunity to make a play. Just because somebody calls something, which there was a number of them called last night, doesn't mean that the ball is ultimately going to get fired down the field or we're going to have great, great success. When we've had success this year, it's been the result of everybody doing their job well. That's the reality."
On the locker room:
"The disappointment and the frustration of not being able to close it is palpable, easily to see. But that doesn't mean you have a bad locker room. It doesn't mean that anybody is pointing fingers or blaming others. The reality is, we let an opportunity go, and I'm responsible for that. So, if they want to point a finger, point it at me. We're going to try to go back to work and fix the things that aren't being done well enough to close out these close games."
On the last four games of the season:
"The reality is what we can control, we can control. And that's our preparation and our performance, and we're going to try to do the best we can with the opportunities that we have remaining. If we do well with those, then we'll see what sorts out."
