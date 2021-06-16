Quick Hits: Notes and quotes from Raiders minicamp

Jun 16, 2021 at 04:15 PM
Edwards-Author-Headshot
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

On the road to Training Camp, the Raiders are holding mandatory minicamp this week.

The Silver and Black have been diligent during minicamp of getting the team acclimated with each other and the new defensive scheme that Gus Bradley has brought in. With there being no in-person offseason last year, the Raiders haven't had any time to waste at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson. The Raiders have even moved up the time of minicamp to earlier in the morning to combat the Las Vegas summer heat – which was a high of 117 degrees Wednesday.

The following coaches and players have addressed the media during minicamp this week:

Coach Gruden's first impressions of Raiders 2021 first-round pick Alex Leatherwood:

"He's very smart, very athletic. He's long. He's a talented player, that's why we took him. We had him ranked high on our board. We're glad he fell to us. We were glad he was there for us. Smart guy, very athletic. He has a lot of experience. We're counting on him being our starting right tackle."

Gus Bradley on adjusting to Las Vegas' summer weather:

"My son and I, we were out this weekend, and I was like, 'I think I'm starting to get used to it.' But I don't know if you ever get used to it. Out on the practice field, you feel a little bit of it. But it's great, I think the way Coach Gruden has set this up, our practices. I mean we were commenting on that the other day. Here we are in a meeting, we're watching the tape and it's 9:45 in the morning. That doesn't happen very often, so I think it's best to keep the guys fresh to practice early in the morning like we're doing."

Derek Carr on his budding relationship with his new receiver John Brown:

"Awesome person, great teammate. Reminds me a lot of Nelson [Agholor]. Very fast, very smart, works hard. But he's a great person just like Nelly. I think that they are very similar players. So sad to lose Nelly – love him and wish him the best. Love the guy so much, but happy to get Smoke here. Love that guy. Great relationship with him already."

Josh Jacobs on areas of his game he's been working on this offseason:

"Coming into the offseason, the main things I've been working on were balance work, core work, burst. Things like that just to try to take my game to the next level. Out here in practice today I was running some receiver routes, just trying to do everything I can to help this team."

Bryan Edwards' mentality going into his sophomore season:

"I mean last year is last year. I can't change that. I had some injuries and things like that. My main focus this year is just being the best person I can be for this team and trying to stay healthy and make as many plays as I can."

Yannick Ngakoue on what role he wants to play in the Raiders defense:

"I just want to be the motor to this defense, the motor to the defensive line. Maxx and myself are both identifying ourselves as the guys that need to put this team on our back as far as the defensive side of the ball. Guys will follow as it goes, you just have to set that standard from here on out. That's what's going to happen. Other years don't matter anymore. It's a whole new era."

