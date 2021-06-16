Quick Hits: Notes and quotes from Raiders minicamp

Gus Bradley on adjusting to Las Vegas' summer weather:

"My son and I, we were out this weekend, and I was like, 'I think I'm starting to get used to it.' But I don't know if you ever get used to it. Out on the practice field, you feel a little bit of it. But it's great, I think the way Coach Gruden has set this up, our practices. I mean we were commenting on that the other day. Here we are in a meeting, we're watching the tape and it's 9:45 in the morning. That doesn't happen very often, so I think it's best to keep the guys fresh to practice early in the morning like we're doing."