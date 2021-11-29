Quick Hits: Rich Bisaccia knows to expect the unexpected against Washington

Nov 29, 2021 at 03:39 PM
Levi Edwards

Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia spoke to the media Monday following the win on the road against his former team, the Dallas Cowboys. Bisaccia was very optimistic about what the win meant moving forward for the team, but also reiterated the fact that as a team, "we just have to be careful."

"When you lose a game, you pick at every single thing that happens in the loss," said Bisaccia. "When you win a game, sometimes the tendency is to maybe skim over the things that you didn't do well and kind of move on to what's next." What's next for the Raiders will be the Washington Football Team, led by Head Coach Ron Rivera.

Take a look at the best soundbites from Bisaccia's Monday media availability:

His early thoughts on Washington Football Team:

"Obviously they've played the quarterback game a little bit, some different quarterbacks playing in there for them. We'll see tonight what happens a little bit, but they've been playing physical. They have some weapons certainly with what they are trying to do on offense and then they've had a critical injury on defense [Chase Young], but they've been a force up front to deal with and they are good, physical tackling team on defense. They have a good return game going right now. I think they had a big kickoff return for a touchdown. So, we'll see a little bit more tonight. We'll expect a good game coming in here."

On still being in the playoff hunt:

"We are in the thick of it and we all think that's what the league is about right now. We've talked about it over and over, it's a week-to-week league and fortunately for us, we've played well enough at times to be right in the thick of it. So, to some degree we are in control of making our decisions and how we are going to practice and how we are going to play, and we'll see how it turns out."

On his confidence level in kicker Daniel Carlson﻿:

"We have a tremendous amount of confidence in him, and certainly you saw that by being put out there to kick a 56-yarder. He's hit 55 (yards) before at our place and I thought we were in a venue that we were comfortable with that he could hit a 56 (yards) or maybe even a little bit more in that game. I also think we are confident in the protection right now and the job that they are doing up in front of him. ... So, I think we had an expectation, if we got in that situation, we felt confident he could go out there and be at his best and he performed true to form."

On incorporating quarterback Marcus Mariota more in the offense:

"I think [what] you saw [offensive coordinator] Greg [Olson] do a great job of this week is, we had him in there multiple times and he ends up scoring a touchdown for us because of his athletic ability and what he can do in certain situations, but certainly what we are asking him to do. Without giving too much away, I think he is hopefully going to be a part of the packages as we go forward. He practices like he's preparing to play all the time. And the other thing is, it's really hard to take No. 4 [Derek Carr] out from behind the center as well, especially if he's playing the way he played on Thanksgiving Day."

On the anticipation of cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. returning from injury:

"Part of what Trayvon is looking for is, I think, he wants to be in position where he feels like he's ready to go. He's not at 70 percent or 80 percent. I think we'd like that from him as well, to come back where he knows he can get out there and compete and play against the really good players that we are fixing to face here in the future. And I think that's just kind of getting him comfortable with the workouts that he's doing on the field. Getting him comfortable with putting his pads back on, going out there and competing in practice and him looking at us and going, 'I'm ready to go. I feel like I'm really good.'"

Silver and Black and White: Week 12 vs. Cowboys

View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' Week 12 victory against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

