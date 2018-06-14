Quick Hits: Special Teams takes the podium to talk about the unit's progress

The Oakland Raiders are in the midst of a kicking duel between Giorgio Tavecchio and Eddy Piñeiro, but the dynamic between the specialists has been nothing but positive. Following practice Wednesday, a handful of players from the special teams unit took the podium to speak with reporters about the group's progression through Mandatory Minicamp.

Here are the quick hits from their media session:

Kicker Giorgio Tavecchio

Tavecchio commended Raiders rookie punter Johnny Townsend for his work ethic.

"Over the past month-and-a-half I have gotten to know Johnny and respect him as a man. As you guys will come to find, he's an incredibly hard worker, which I really appreciate. So, he's done a good job learning and honing on holding for a lefty."

No. 2 is focused on enhancing his own game, and isn't getting caught up in the outside noise.

"I try not to reflect too much on the situation and where I stand again. I try to keep my eyes and my mind focused on the process. It doesn't matter who I am or where I am, who I think I might be or who I think the coaches might think that I might be, just try to focus on my process. Again, try to find my best every day, because that's what this team needs."

Wide Receiver/Return Specialist Ryan Switzer

Switzer walked the media through what it was like the day he was traded from the Dallas Cowboys.

"Just the snap of the fingers your world gets flipped upside down. It is the nature of this business. I'm understanding that. Ultimately, realized that everything happens for a reason. I'm here where I'm supposed to be and happy to be here."

He shared what his first impressions of Derek Carr and Jon Gruden were.