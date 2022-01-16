Quick Hits: The Raiders are already looking forward to next season

Jan 16, 2022 at 02:53 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

24 hours after the Raiders season came to an end, they're already looking forward to what's to come.

With a 10-win season and their first playoff appearance since relocating to the desert, the young group that the Silver and Black fielded found great success – and they are hopeful they can replicate the same success with a strong offseason.

A few select players met with the media Sunday to discuss the end to the season, here's what they had to say:

Hunter Renfrow on Derek Carr and the receiving corps:

"I can't say enough good things about Derek and how it didn't matter who was out there – and really he's done that his whole career. He's a special player and no matter who's out there, he's going to find them a ball and give us opportunities.

"So as a receiver group, we got more and more confident as the year went along. It's not necessarily what we expected going into the season and getting that many opportunities, but it's something we can grow on, and as we go on to next year, get better at."

﻿Andre James on the benefits of being a part of a young offensive line:

"We just want to pick up right where we ended the season. Just keep getting better every game and just keep working hard. I think being a young group, you're able to take [on] a lot more. You feel like as some of the older teams you've played – or even older O-linemen – we kept getting better. And that's what we wanted to do and kept working."

Tre’von Moehrig on the Raiders' 2021 draft class:

"I think it's a great rookie class. Everybody just came in really focused, wanted to do their job, wanted to do their part. Came in and did everything the coaches asked of them. And just tried to be great leaders on and off the field. I think we had a great rookie class and it will help us going forward into next season."

﻿Bryan Edwards on how he expects to develop as a player this offseason:

"For me, I've just got to continue what I'm doing. Continue to just be the player I am. Continue to grow as a person and a player – on and off the field – and just continue to give my all to this game. I know good things will come from it."

﻿Denzel Perryman﻿ on joining the Raiders this season and the success he had on the field:

"I'm very appreciative. It was an opportunity given and I took full advantage of that. And as far as the success and all the things I was able to do this season, I give full credit to my teammates. My teammates and everybody in this building. ... I thank everybody that's in this building."

﻿Yannick Ngakoue on his first season as a Las Vegas Raider:

"My first year, personally for me, was amazing. Great feeling to be here. I feel welcome, it feels like home. Adversity is going to happen within all organizations, things happen. It's about how you respond and I feel we responded really well as a group, as a whole organization. I'm just blessed to be here."

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Bengals - Wild-card game

View the best photos from the Raiders' wild-card matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib's (94) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
1 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib's (94) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards' (89) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
2 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards' (89) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) arrives to the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
3 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) arrives to the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) arrives to the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
4 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) arrives to the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) arrives to the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
5 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) arrives to the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) arrives to the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
6 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) arrives to the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) warming up before the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
7 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) warming up before the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) warming up before the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
8 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) warming up before the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) warming up before the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
9 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) warming up before the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) warming up before the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
10 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) warming up before the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) and fullback Alec Ingold (45) before the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
11 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) and fullback Alec Ingold (45) before the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
12 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
13 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
14 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
NFL signage on the field before the Las Vegas Raiders' postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
15 / 99

NFL signage on the field before the Las Vegas Raiders' postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) warming up before the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
16 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) warming up before the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) warming up before the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
17 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) warming up before the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) huddles with the running backs and receivers during warm ups before the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
18 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) huddles with the running backs and receivers during warm ups before the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) and guard Richie Incognito (64) before the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
19 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) and guard Richie Incognito (64) before the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
20 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) warming up before the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
21 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) warming up before the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) walks down the tunnel before the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
22 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) walks down the tunnel before the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
23 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks huddle in the tunnel before the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
24 / 99

The Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks huddle in the tunnel before the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) and fullback Sutton Smith (41) warming up before the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
25 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) and fullback Sutton Smith (41) warming up before the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Sutton Smith (41) warming up before the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
26 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Sutton Smith (41) warming up before the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
27 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
28 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Sutton Smith (41) warming up before the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
29 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Sutton Smith (41) warming up before the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia before the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
30 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia before the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) fires the team up in a huddle during warm ups before the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
31 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) fires the team up in a huddle during warm ups before the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) warming up before the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
32 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) warming up before the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) warming up before the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
33 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) warming up before the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) fires the team up in a huddle during warm ups before the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
34 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) fires the team up in a huddle during warm ups before the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis before the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
35 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis before the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) wait to take the field before the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
36 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) wait to take the field before the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) waits to take the field before the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
37 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) waits to take the field before the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) leads the team onto the field before their postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
38 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) leads the team onto the field before their postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are introduced onto the field before their postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
39 / 99

The Las Vegas Raiders are introduced onto the field before their postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
40 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the national anthem before the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
41 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the national anthem before the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders during the national anthem before the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
42 / 99

The Las Vegas Raiders during the national anthem before the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia huddles with the special teams on the sidelines before the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
43 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia huddles with the special teams on the sidelines before the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
44 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) changes the play at the line during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
45 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) changes the play at the line during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
46 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
47 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
48 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks off during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
49 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks off during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and linebacker Marquel Lee (55) make a tackle during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
50 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and linebacker Marquel Lee (55) make a tackle during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) breaks up a pass during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
51 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) breaks up a pass during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
52 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Sutton Smith (41) on the field during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
53 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Sutton Smith (41) on the field during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
54 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) lines up before the snap during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
55 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) lines up before the snap during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) receives the snap during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
56 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) receives the snap during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) makes a tackle during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
57 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) makes a tackle during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrate after a play during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
58 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrate after a play during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) returns a kickoff during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
59 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) returns a kickoff during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
60 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
61 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) celebrates after a tackle during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
62 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) celebrates after a tackle during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrate after a stop during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
63 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrate after a stop during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) runs after making a catch during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
64 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) runs after making a catch during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
65 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) makes a 14-yard touchdown catch during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
66 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) makes a 14-yard touchdown catch during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) makes a 14-yard touchdown catch during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
67 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) makes a 14-yard touchdown catch during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) is congratulated by teammates after making a 14-yard touchdown catch during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
68 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) is congratulated by teammates after making a 14-yard touchdown catch during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) celebrates with tight end Derek Carrier (85) after making a 14-yard touchdown catch during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
69 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) celebrates with tight end Derek Carrier (85) after making a 14-yard touchdown catch during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Marquel Lee (55) on the sidelines during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
70 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Marquel Lee (55) on the sidelines during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) makes a tackle during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
71 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) makes a tackle during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) makes a tackle during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
72 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) makes a tackle during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
73 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) eyes the quarterback during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
74 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) eyes the quarterback during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
75 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
76 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
77 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
78 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) celebrate after a stop during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
79 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) celebrate after a stop during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
80 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
81 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
82 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
83 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates with defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) after sacking the quarterback during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
84 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates with defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) after sacking the quarterback during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
85 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) blocks during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
86 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) blocks during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
87 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
88 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) runs a route during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati
89 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) runs a route during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) celebrates after making a first down during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
90 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) celebrates after making a first down during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 34-yard field goal during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
91 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 34-yard field goal during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) and guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) block during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
92 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) and guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) block during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) rushes the quarterback during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
93 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) rushes the quarterback during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
94 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) receives the snap during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
95 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) receives the snap during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) make a tackle during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
96 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) make a tackle during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
97 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a first down during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
98 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a first down during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field after the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
99 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field after the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
