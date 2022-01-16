Quick Hits: The Raiders are already looking forward to next season

24 hours after the Raiders season came to an end, they're already looking forward to what's to come.
With a 10-win season and their first playoff appearance since relocating to the desert, the young group that the Silver and Black fielded found great success – and they are hopeful they can replicate the same success with a strong offseason.
A few select players met with the media Sunday to discuss the end to the season, here's what they had to say:
Hunter Renfrow on Derek Carr and the receiving corps:
"I can't say enough good things about Derek and how it didn't matter who was out there – and really he's done that his whole career. He's a special player and no matter who's out there, he's going to find them a ball and give us opportunities.
"So as a receiver group, we got more and more confident as the year went along. It's not necessarily what we expected going into the season and getting that many opportunities, but it's something we can grow on, and as we go on to next year, get better at."
Andre James on the benefits of being a part of a young offensive line:
"We just want to pick up right where we ended the season. Just keep getting better every game and just keep working hard. I think being a young group, you're able to take [on] a lot more. You feel like as some of the older teams you've played – or even older O-linemen – we kept getting better. And that's what we wanted to do and kept working."
Tre’von Moehrig on the Raiders' 2021 draft class:
"I think it's a great rookie class. Everybody just came in really focused, wanted to do their job, wanted to do their part. Came in and did everything the coaches asked of them. And just tried to be great leaders on and off the field. I think we had a great rookie class and it will help us going forward into next season."
Bryan Edwards on how he expects to develop as a player this offseason:
"For me, I've just got to continue what I'm doing. Continue to just be the player I am. Continue to grow as a person and a player – on and off the field – and just continue to give my all to this game. I know good things will come from it."
Denzel Perryman on joining the Raiders this season and the success he had on the field:
"I'm very appreciative. It was an opportunity given and I took full advantage of that. And as far as the success and all the things I was able to do this season, I give full credit to my teammates. My teammates and everybody in this building. ... I thank everybody that's in this building."
Yannick Ngakoue on his first season as a Las Vegas Raider:
"My first year, personally for me, was amazing. Great feeling to be here. I feel welcome, it feels like home. Adversity is going to happen within all organizations, things happen. It's about how you respond and I feel we responded really well as a group, as a whole organization. I'm just blessed to be here."
