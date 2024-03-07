 Skip to main content
Raiders.com Website Header
Advertising

Guide to 2024 Free Agency: Raiders' free agents, dates to know and more

Mar 07, 2024 at 11:00 AM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

Free agency kicks off next week and we've got everything you need to know before the frenzy.

The Raiders have 22 players who will become free agents: 17 unrestricted free agents, two restricted free agents and three exclusive rights free agents.

The official free agency and trading period begins on March 13 at 1:00 p.m. PT, which also marks the beginning of the new league year. However, beginning March 11, clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with, the certified agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents.

For more important 2024 offseason dates, click here.

As the Silver and Black prep for the 2024 season, take a look at who will become free agents on March 13 and stay up to date on all of the Raiders' free agency moves with the Raiders Free Agent Tracker, Raiders app and @raiders social.

Unrestricted Free Agents (17):

Any player with four or more accrued seasons and an expired contract; free to negotiate and sign with any team.

RB Ameer Abdullah

RB Brandon Bolden

LB Curtis Bolton

DT Adam Butler

WR DeAndre Carter

G/T Jermaine Eluemunor

C Hroniss Grasu

TE Austin Hooper

TE Jesper Horsted

RB Josh Jacobs

C Andre James

DT John Jenkins

FB Jakob Johnson

DT Bilal Nichols

T Brandon Parker

CB Amik Robertson

G Greg Van Roten

Restricted Free Agents (2):

A player with three accrued seasons and an expired contract. RFAs are free to negotiate and sign with any team, but their original team can offer them a qualifying offer that can come with the right of first refusal and/or draft-pick compensation.

CB Tyler Hall

RB Austin Walter

Exclusive Rights Free Agents (3):

Any player with fewer than three accrued seasons and an expired contract. If his original team offers him a one-year contract at the league minimum (based on his credited seasons), the player cannot negotiate with other teams.

LB Kana'i Mauga

G Jordan Meredith

S Isaiah Pola-Mao

Free Agency Tracker_1920x1080

Free Agent Tracker

Complete coverage for monitoring all of the Raiders' free agent activity. Be sure to check back for official news and transactions.

View Now

Related Content

news

Raiders re-sign G/T Jermaine Eluemunor  

Since joining the Silver and Black in 2021, the 6-foot-4, 335-pound offensive lineman has appeared in 31 games with 20 starts. 
news

Brooks: Adding blue-chip free agents helps Raiders take next step toward ultimate goal

Improving from a good team to a great team is one of the hardest things to accomplish in the NFL, but the Raiders are preparing to make the jump, writes NFL.com's Bucky Brooks.
news

Raiders Mailbag: What's been your favorite move of the offseason?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards gives his thoughts on some of Raider Nation's favorite moves the team has made this offseason so far.
news

Jayon Brown will look to replicate his 'Music City' success with the Raiders

Here are a few things to know about the veteran linebacker from the Tennessee Titans.
news

Free Agent Facts: Get to know the latest additions to the Raiders

With the new league year underway, the Las Vegas Raiders have been making multiple roster additions through free agency.
news

'It just felt like home': Chandler Jones is thrilled to get to work with Maxx Crosby, Patrick Graham

The All-Pro edge rusher is reunited with his former position coach from New England, and is ready to get out in front of Raider Nation.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Big decisions to make heading into free agency and the draft

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards evaluates who the Silver and Black might target in free agency next week.
news

'A true pro': Casey Hayward Jr. is ready to set a professional tone for the secondary

GM Mike Mayock thinks Hayward's leadership could provide big dividends for the Raiders' young defensive playmakers.
news

Karl Joseph returns to a Raiders squad he 'never wanted to leave'

The Raiders 2016 first-round pick is excited to make his return to the Raiders and says he hopes to end his career in Silver and Black.
news

Playing word association with the Raiders' new free-agent playmakers

What comes to mind when assessing the newest members of the Silver and Black?
news

Raiders Mailbag: How will the new free agent signings impact the Silver and Black?

After two weeks of free agency, there has been plenty of discussion on some of the Raiders' signings and decisions so far.

Latest Content

audio

Takeaways and rumblings from the 2024 NFL Combine

Mar 07, 2024

Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis share their notes from Indy and break down which draft prospects stood out during the 2024 NFL Combine.
news

Guide to 2024 Free Agency: Raiders' free agents, dates to know and more

Mar 07, 2024

Free agency kicks off next week and we've got everything you need to know before the frenzy.
audio

Raiders decline to use franchise tag, plus a 2024 free agency primer | UFR

Mar 06, 2024

With the Raiders deciding not to make use of the franchise tag option, here's everything you need to know for when free agency kicks off on March 13.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Who's on the radar following the NFL Combine?

Mar 06, 2024

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards tackles some draft questions on the heels of the annual Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.
news

Life In Focus: Ameer Abdullah and the art of being human

Mar 05, 2024

Whether it's watching tape on an upcoming opponent or watching his own script come to life on film, Ameer Abdullah is embracing the duality within himself.
video

The pieces of Ameer Abdullah | Press Coverage

Mar 05, 2024

The veteran running back wants to be defined for more than football.
news

Mock Draft Tracker 4.0: How did the Combine shake up draft boards?

Mar 05, 2024

Take a look at the latest mock draft picks from around the media.
video

Raiders' all-time memorable punt returns

Mar 05, 2024

Revisit the Silver and Black's most memorable punt returns and blocked punts.
audio

What we learned from the NFL Combine | First Stop: Indy

Mar 04, 2024

Here are the biggest takeaways for the Raiders following a full week in Indy.
news

Two prospects from NFL.com's All-Combine Team who could be good fits with the Raiders

Mar 04, 2024

NFL.com's Nick Shook compiled an All-Combine Team of the best performers at the annual Indianapolis showcase, and two prospects on his list could be good candidates for the Silver and Black.
gallery

Photos: Mock draft prospects at the 2024 NFL Combine

Mar 04, 2024

View photos of draft prospects at the 2024 NFL Combine whom top analysts are predicting the Raiders may pick at No. 13.
news

Road to the Draft: Catching eyes in Indy, Payton Wilson is driven to become 'the best in the world' 

Mar 02, 2024

The NC State linebacker had a promising meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders, and could be a seamless fit.
View All
Advertising
Auditions