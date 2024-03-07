Guide to 2024 Free Agency: Raiders' free agents, dates to know and more

Free agency kicks off next week and we've got everything you need to know before the frenzy.
The Raiders have 22 players who will become free agents: 17 unrestricted free agents, two restricted free agents and three exclusive rights free agents.
The official free agency and trading period begins on March 13 at 1:00 p.m. PT, which also marks the beginning of the new league year. However, beginning March 11, clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with, the certified agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents.
For more important 2024 offseason dates, click here.
As the Silver and Black prep for the 2024 season, take a look at who will become free agents on March 13 and stay up to date on all of the Raiders' free agency moves with the Raiders Free Agent Tracker, Raiders app and @raiders social.
Unrestricted Free Agents (17):
Any player with four or more accrued seasons and an expired contract; free to negotiate and sign with any team.
Restricted Free Agents (2):
A player with three accrued seasons and an expired contract. RFAs are free to negotiate and sign with any team, but their original team can offer them a qualifying offer that can come with the right of first refusal and/or draft-pick compensation.
Exclusive Rights Free Agents (3):
Any player with fewer than three accrued seasons and an expired contract. If his original team offers him a one-year contract at the league minimum (based on his credited seasons), the player cannot negotiate with other teams.
Free Agent Tracker
Complete coverage for monitoring all of the Raiders' free agent activity. Be sure to check back for official news and transactions.