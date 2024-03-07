Guide to 2024 Free Agency: Raiders' free agents, dates to know and more

Free agency kicks off next week and we've got everything you need to know before the frenzy.

The Raiders have 22 players who will become free agents: 17 unrestricted free agents, two restricted free agents and three exclusive rights free agents.

The official free agency and trading period begins on March 13 at 1:00 p.m. PT, which also marks the beginning of the new league year. However, beginning March 11, clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with, the certified agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents.

