Training Camp Notebook 7/27: Defense brings the (dry) heat to practice

Jul 27, 2023 at 02:46 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

After a great opening to the Raiders 2023 Training Camp, they continue to up the ante for Day 2.

The Silver and Black are taking each day as it comes, with the main objective being to improve their fundamentals and communication. The team looked focused during their second Training Camp practice, as a few rookies and veterans alike stood out among the rest.

Notes and Observations from Day 2:

Offense

  • Aidan O'Connell played with great poise throughout the day, and was throwing some heat on a few of his passes. He notably connected with fellow rookie Michael Mayer on a few passes.
  • We were re-introduced to Pro Bowler Hunter Renfrow on Thursday morning. The elite route runner who missed several games last season appears back at full strength. He made a few good looking catches today, including a deep snag over from Brian Hoyer.
  • The running back room is looking competitive, with several players making the most of their reps. Ameer Abdullah, going into his ninth season, stood out for his pass catching abilities.
  • Additionally, Zamir White and Brittain Brown both look like they've added muscle definition through their offseason training programs, and the competition for reps could ramp up soon.

Defense

  • Sam Webb caught the first interception of camp, returning the pick back to the house in celebratory fashion. The second-year cornerback played all 17 games in 2022.
  • Throughout the offseason, there have been rave reviews from a variety of players and coaches about Divine Deablo's progression, and it's already been on display in Training Camp. The third-year linebacker has been putting in the work during team period, almost coming down with an interception today. He almost had another interception in practice Wednesday morning.
  • After making a few pass deflections Wednesday, Amik Robertson continued to apply the pressure Thursday and show off his skill set.

Special Teams

  • Fans in attendance were graced with Daniel Carlson knocking down field goals at the end of practice. The All-Pro kicker has made 90 percent of his field goals the past three seasons.
  • Punter AJ Cole credited running backs Brandon Bolden and Ameer Abdullah for the effort they still display on kick return coverage as veterans. He believes it sets a great example for the younger guys fighting for roster spots.

Transactions

  • The team signed CB Isiah Brown and waived/injured CB Jordan Perryman on Thursday.

Quote of the Day

The biggest thing is just being consistent. Doing your job, putting the team first and always ignoring the noise. Chandler Jones

Advertising