Wednesday, Aug 05, 2020 02:27 PM

Witten's Decision: Why the veteran tight end exchanged the Star for the Shield

Martin_Kyle_authors
Kyle Martin

Lead Digital Content Producer

Prior to the Las Vegas Raiders announcing the team had signed Jason Witten, No. 82 felt like one of the few athletes fans and analysts assumed would only ever don one uniform; but this offseason, the veteran tight end made the decision to exchange the Dallas Cowboys' silver and blue for the Silver and Black.

"It does feel weird to be in new colors," Witten joked.

He spoke with Raiders.com during Media Day about why he made the choice to swap the star for the Shield — and a lot of it had to do with legacies.

"I picked the Raiders because they're a historic franchise," Witten said. "I felt like this was a young team that's hungry, good guys. Coach Gruden and his staff — I believe 100 percent in them. It's a good fit for me and where I'm at in my career. So, I'm excited to join this team and all the young talent."

The numbers speak for themselves: Eleven Pro Bowl appearances, two First-Team All-Pro selections, nearly 13,000 yards, and 72 touchdowns. But while his Canton bust is a sure bet to be cast, he's still interested in adding more to his Hall of Fame resume.

"This is a new opportunity," Witten said. "This franchise has a great history and I think it's a hungry team with an exciting future. I'm just honored and humbled to be a part of it."

jason-witten-main-080520
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

On paper, it's easy to ponder the Raiders' decision to sign the 17-year veteran. The tight end room already has two capable and athletic players in Darren Waller and Foster Moreau, with the do-it-all Derek Carrier also waiting in the wings.

But it's difficult to underestimate the leadership and knowledge Witten can bring to the table, and the whole team benefits from a player that has done it the right way for so many years. And all those weapons around him helped with selling Witten on the Raiders.

"I'm really impressed with the tight end group. I think it starts with Darren Waller," Witten said. "What an absolute freak guy he is. He's athletic and talented and the future is extremely bright for him. He's still extremely young at his position, so he can do it all. He can run, he can catch and he's smart, and wants to be great.

"It transfers over to Foster [Moreau]. Going into his second year — I thought he had a really good rookie season. He loves football, he's hungry and they've been sponges in the meeting room."

While Witten undoubtedly has more years behind him than ahead, he's not here to just play professor. He's ready to be an effective weapon and make an impact now, and for as long as he wants to play.

"The future is bright here in Las Vegas."

Training Camp Workouts: 8.5.20

Head out to Henderson, Nev., for another day of workouts at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

A tackling dummy on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
1 / 58

A tackling dummy on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
2 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
3 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
4 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Mike Panasiuk (91) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
5 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Mike Panasiuk (91) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
6 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
7 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
8 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
9 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
10 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
11 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
12 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) and safety Dallin Leavitt (32) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
13 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) and safety Dallin Leavitt (32) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
14 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Prince Amukamara (21), safety Jeff Heath (38), cornerback Dylan Mabin (37) and cornerback Madre Harper (43) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
15 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Prince Amukamara (21), safety Jeff Heath (38), cornerback Dylan Mabin (37) and cornerback Madre Harper (43) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
16 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
17 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
18 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Prince Amukamara (21) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
19 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Prince Amukamara (21) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Damarious Randall (23) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
20 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Damarious Randall (23) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (41) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
21 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (41) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
22 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Daniel Ross (93) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
23 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Daniel Ross (93) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) and cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
24 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) and cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
25 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
26 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maliek Collins (97) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
27 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maliek Collins (97) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
28 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
29 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
30 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Nick Usher (59) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
31 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Nick Usher (59) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
32 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
33 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
34 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
35 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
36 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Dylan Mabin (37) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
37 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Dylan Mabin (37) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Ken Crawley (35) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
38 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Ken Crawley (35) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
39 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Eric Kush (69) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
40 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Eric Kush (69) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) and wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
41 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) and wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
42 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
43 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Denzelle Good (71) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
44 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Denzelle Good (71) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
45 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
46 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
47 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
48 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (34) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
49 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (34) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Jalen Richard (30) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
50 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Jalen Richard (30) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rod Marinelli on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
51 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rod Marinelli on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
52 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
53 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
54 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Justin Phillips (56) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
55 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Justin Phillips (56) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
56 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Rico Gafford (10) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
57 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Rico Gafford (10) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
58 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Monday, August 3, 2020, in Henderson, Nev.
news

Derek Carr offers high praise for Bryan Edwards: 'He reminds me of Davante Adams'

If anyone knows Davante Adams' playstyle, it's Carr after spending two college seasons together, and to hear him compare one of his newest weapons to the Packers' star speaks volumes.
OC Greg Olson hints at how Raiders might use Lynn Bowden Jr. at quarterback
news

OC Greg Olson hints at how Raiders might use Lynn Bowden Jr. at quarterback

Don't be surprised to see the former Kentucky Wildcat line up under center for the Las Vegas Raiders.
Owner Mark Davis discusses decision to play without fans on Raider Nation Radio
news

Owner Mark Davis discusses decision to play without fans on Raider Nation Radio

The Raiders didn't expect their first season in Las Vegas would be without fans, but the health of the fans, players, and coaches is at the forefront of Owner Mark Davis' mind in the midst of this pandemic.
Slot Machine: Hunter Renfrow weighs in on the nickname debate
news

Slot Machine: Hunter Renfrow weighs in on the nickname debate

Hunter Renfrow has been on the receiving end of a lot of jokes in the past year, but he's been a good sport. In the process it's provided some stellar nicknames.

Advertising