Witten's Decision: Why the veteran tight end exchanged the Star for the Shield

On paper, it's easy to ponder the Raiders' decision to sign the 17-year veteran. The tight end room already has two capable and athletic players in Darren Waller and Foster Moreau, with the do-it-all Derek Carrier also waiting in the wings.

But it's difficult to underestimate the leadership and knowledge Witten can bring to the table, and the whole team benefits from a player that has done it the right way for so many years. And all those weapons around him helped with selling Witten on the Raiders.

"I'm really impressed with the tight end group. I think it starts with Darren Waller," Witten said. "What an absolute freak guy he is. He's athletic and talented and the future is extremely bright for him. He's still extremely young at his position, so he can do it all. He can run, he can catch and he's smart, and wants to be great.

"It transfers over to Foster [Moreau]. Going into his second year — I thought he had a really good rookie season. He loves football, he's hungry and they've been sponges in the meeting room."

While Witten undoubtedly has more years behind him than ahead, he's not here to just play professor. He's ready to be an effective weapon and make an impact now, and for as long as he wants to play.