All-Time Roster - S

Sep 21, 2018 at 04:00 PM
Table inside Article
No. Player School Pos. Years
64 Sabal, Ron Purdue T 1960-61
92, 90 Sands, Terdell Tenn.-Chattanooga DT 2003-08
75 Sanford, Brian Temple DE-DT 2013
83 Santiago, O.J Kent State TE 2003
99 Sapp, Warren Miami (Fla.) DT 2004-07
64 Satele, Samson Hawaii C 2009-11
8 Schaub, Matt Virginia QB 2014
81 Schilens, Chaz San Diego State WR 2008-11
31 Schmautz, Ray San Diego State LB 1966
44 Schmitt, Owen West Virginia RB 2012
10, 13 Schroeder, Jay UCLA QB 1988-92
79 Schuh, Harry Memphis State T 1965-70
30 Schweigert, Stuart Purdue DB 2004-07
27, 37 Scott, Carey Kentucky State DB 2002-03
91 Scott, Trevor Buffalo DE-LB 2008-11
43, 88, 23 Seale, Sam West. State (Colo.) WR 1984-87, 92
65 Seiler, Paul Notre Dame T 1971-73
92 Seymour, Richard Georgia DE-DT 2009-12
28 Shabazz, Siddeeq New Mexico St. DB 2003
71, 72 Sharpe, David Florida T 2017-19
77 Shaughnessy, Matt Wisconsin DE 2009-12
32 Shaw, Glenn Kentucky RB 1963-64
22 Shaw, Terrance Stephen F. Austin DB 2002-03
84 Shedd, Kenny Northern Iowa WR 1996-99
43 Sheldon, Brady Ferris State LB 2017
78 Shell, Art Maryland State T 1968-82
21 Sheppard, Lito Florida DB 2011
13, 23 Sherman, Rod USC WR 1967, 69-71
58 Shipp, Jackie Oklahoma LB 1989
77 Shirkey, George Stephen F. Austin DT 1962
49 Siani, Mike Villanova WR 1972-77
47 Sieg, Trent Colorado St. LS 2018-Present
67 Silberman, Ian Boston College G 2018
83 Simonson, Scott Assumption TE 2014
49, 50 Simpson, Jack Mississippi LB 1962-64
76 Simpson, John Clemson G 2020-Present
20 Simpson, Willie San Francisco St. RB 1962
65 Sims, Barry Utah G-T 1999-07
90 Sims, Pat Auburn DT 2013-14
60 Sistrunk, Otis None DE-DT 1972-78
78 Skrepenak, Greg Michigan T 1992-95
78 Slaughter, Chad Alcorn State T 2002-06
73 Sligh, Richard N. Carolina College T 1967
45, 58 Slough, Greg USC LB 1971-72
99 Smith, Aldon Missouri LB 2015
94 Smith, Anthony Arizona DE 1991-97
94 Smith, Antonio Oklahoma State DT 2014
77 Smith, Bubba Michigan State DE 1973-74
23 Smith, Charles Utah RB 1968-74
92 Smith, Chris Arkansas DE 2020
72 Smith, Hal UCLA DT 1961
32 Smith, James Compton J.C. RB 1960
93 Smith, Jacquies Missouri DE 2018
86 Smith, Jim Michigan WR 1985
29 Smith, Jimmy Elon RB 1984
41 Smith, Keith San Jose State FB 2018
39, 83 Smith, Kevin UCLA TE 1992-94
86 Smith, Lee Marshall TE 2015-18
53 Smith, Malcolm USC LB 2015-16
34, 36 Smith, Rod Ohio State RB 2019
27 Smith, Ron Wisconsin DB 1974
21 Smith, Sean Utah DB 2016-17
35 Smith, Steve Penn State RB 1987-93
53, 56 Smith, Travian 53, 56 LB 1998-04
63 Smith, Willie Michigan G-T 1961
79 Smith, Willie East Carolina T 2012
29 Sommer, Mike George Washington RB 1963
54 So'Oto, Vic BYU LB 2012
63 Spencer, Ollie Kansas G 1963
36 Spencer, Shawntae Pittsburgh DB 2012
45 Spivey, Mike Colorado DB 1980
58 Squirek, Jack Illinois LB 1982-85
12 Stabler, Ken Alabama QB 1970-79
61 Stalls, Dave No. Colorado DT 1983, 85
22 Starks, Duane Miami (Fla.) CB 2006-07
4 Steinfort, Fred Boston College K 1976
10 Stemke, Kevin Wisconsin P 2002
77 Stephens, Rich Tulsa G-T 1992-96
32 Stewart, Jeremy Stanford RB 2012-13
80 Stewart, Joe Missouri WR 1978-79
86 Stewart, Tony Penn State TE 2007-09
74 Stinchcomb, Matt Georgia T 1999-03
75 Stone, Jack Oregon T 1961-62
62 Stone, James Tennessee C 2017
86, 15 Stone, John Wake Forest WR 2004
67 Stone, Ron Boston College G 2004-05
39 Strachan, Steve Boston College RB 1985-89
80 Streater, Rod Temple WR 2012-15
75 Striegel, Bill Pacific LB 1960
82 Strong, Darrell Pittsburgh TE 2008
94 Stubblefield, Dana Kansas DT 2003
76 Svihus, Bob USC T 1965-70
21 Swearinger, D.J. South Carolina S 2019
89 Sweeney, Steve California WR 1973
56 Swilling, Pat Georgia Tech DE 1995-96, 98
56 Sword, Sam Michigan LB 1999
66 Sylvester, Steve Notre Dame C-G-T 1975-83

