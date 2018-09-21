All-Time Roster - S

|No.
|Player
|School
|Pos.
|Years
|64
|Sabal, Ron
|Purdue
|T
|1960-61
|92, 90
|Sands, Terdell
|Tenn.-Chattanooga
|DT
|2003-08
|75
|Sanford, Brian
|Temple
|DE-DT
|2013
|83
|Santiago, O.J
|Kent State
|TE
|2003
|99
|Sapp, Warren
|Miami (Fla.)
|DT
|2004-07
|64
|Satele, Samson
|Hawaii
|C
|2009-11
|8
|Schaub, Matt
|Virginia
|QB
|2014
|81
|Schilens, Chaz
|San Diego State
|WR
|2008-11
|31
|Schmautz, Ray
|San Diego State
|LB
|1966
|44
|Schmitt, Owen
|West Virginia
|RB
|2012
|10, 13
|Schroeder, Jay
|UCLA
|QB
|1988-92
|79
|Schuh, Harry
|Memphis State
|T
|1965-70
|30
|Schweigert, Stuart
|Purdue
|DB
|2004-07
|27, 37
|Scott, Carey
|Kentucky State
|DB
|2002-03
|91
|Scott, Trevor
|Buffalo
|DE-LB
|2008-11
|43, 88, 23
|Seale, Sam
|West. State (Colo.)
|WR
|1984-87, 92
|65
|Seiler, Paul
|Notre Dame
|T
|1971-73
|92
|Seymour, Richard
|Georgia
|DE-DT
|2009-12
|28
|Shabazz, Siddeeq
|New Mexico St.
|DB
|2003
|71, 72
|Sharpe, David
|Florida
|T
|2017-19
|77
|Shaughnessy, Matt
|Wisconsin
|DE
|2009-12
|32
|Shaw, Glenn
|Kentucky
|RB
|1963-64
|22
|Shaw, Terrance
|Stephen F. Austin
|DB
|2002-03
|84
|Shedd, Kenny
|Northern Iowa
|WR
|1996-99
|43
|Sheldon, Brady
|Ferris State
|LB
|2017
|78
|Shell, Art
|Maryland State
|T
|1968-82
|21
|Sheppard, Lito
|Florida
|DB
|2011
|13, 23
|Sherman, Rod
|USC
|WR
|1967, 69-71
|58
|Shipp, Jackie
|Oklahoma
|LB
|1989
|77
|Shirkey, George
|Stephen F. Austin
|DT
|1962
|49
|Siani, Mike
|Villanova
|WR
|1972-77
|47
|Sieg, Trent
|Colorado St.
|LS
|2018-Present
|67
|Silberman, Ian
|Boston College
|G
|2018
|83
|Simonson, Scott
|Assumption
|TE
|2014
|49, 50
|Simpson, Jack
|Mississippi
|LB
|1962-64
|76
|Simpson, John
|Clemson
|G
|2020-Present
|20
|Simpson, Willie
|San Francisco St.
|RB
|1962
|65
|Sims, Barry
|Utah
|G-T
|1999-07
|90
|Sims, Pat
|Auburn
|DT
|2013-14
|60
|Sistrunk, Otis
|None
|DE-DT
|1972-78
|78
|Skrepenak, Greg
|Michigan
|T
|1992-95
|78
|Slaughter, Chad
|Alcorn State
|T
|2002-06
|73
|Sligh, Richard
|N. Carolina College
|T
|1967
|45, 58
|Slough, Greg
|USC
|LB
|1971-72
|99
|Smith, Aldon
|Missouri
|LB
|2015
|94
|Smith, Anthony
|Arizona
|DE
|1991-97
|94
|Smith, Antonio
|Oklahoma State
|DT
|2014
|77
|Smith, Bubba
|Michigan State
|DE
|1973-74
|23
|Smith, Charles
|Utah
|RB
|1968-74
|92
|Smith, Chris
|Arkansas
|DE
|2020
|72
|Smith, Hal
|UCLA
|DT
|1961
|32
|Smith, James
|Compton J.C.
|RB
|1960
|93
|Smith, Jacquies
|Missouri
|DE
|2018
|86
|Smith, Jim
|Michigan
|WR
|1985
|29
|Smith, Jimmy
|Elon
|RB
|1984
|41
|Smith, Keith
|San Jose State
|FB
|2018
|39, 83
|Smith, Kevin
|UCLA
|TE
|1992-94
|86
|Smith, Lee
|Marshall
|TE
|2015-18
|53
|Smith, Malcolm
|USC
|LB
|2015-16
|34, 36
|Smith, Rod
|Ohio State
|RB
|2019
|27
|Smith, Ron
|Wisconsin
|DB
|1974
|21
|Smith, Sean
|Utah
|DB
|2016-17
|35
|Smith, Steve
|Penn State
|RB
|1987-93
|53, 56
|Smith, Travian
|53, 56
|LB
|1998-04
|63
|Smith, Willie
|Michigan
|G-T
|1961
|79
|Smith, Willie
|East Carolina
|T
|2012
|29
|Sommer, Mike
|George Washington
|RB
|1963
|54
|So'Oto, Vic
|BYU
|LB
|2012
|63
|Spencer, Ollie
|Kansas
|G
|1963
|36
|Spencer, Shawntae
|Pittsburgh
|DB
|2012
|45
|Spivey, Mike
|Colorado
|DB
|1980
|58
|Squirek, Jack
|Illinois
|LB
|1982-85
|12
|Stabler, Ken
|Alabama
|QB
|1970-79
|61
|Stalls, Dave
|No. Colorado
|DT
|1983, 85
|22
|Starks, Duane
|Miami (Fla.)
|CB
|2006-07
|4
|Steinfort, Fred
|Boston College
|K
|1976
|10
|Stemke, Kevin
|Wisconsin
|P
|2002
|77
|Stephens, Rich
|Tulsa
|G-T
|1992-96
|32
|Stewart, Jeremy
|Stanford
|RB
|2012-13
|80
|Stewart, Joe
|Missouri
|WR
|1978-79
|86
|Stewart, Tony
|Penn State
|TE
|2007-09
|74
|Stinchcomb, Matt
|Georgia
|T
|1999-03
|75
|Stone, Jack
|Oregon
|T
|1961-62
|62
|Stone, James
|Tennessee
|C
|2017
|86, 15
|Stone, John
|Wake Forest
|WR
|2004
|67
|Stone, Ron
|Boston College
|G
|2004-05
|39
|Strachan, Steve
|Boston College
|RB
|1985-89
|80
|Streater, Rod
|Temple
|WR
|2012-15
|75
|Striegel, Bill
|Pacific
|LB
|1960
|82
|Strong, Darrell
|Pittsburgh
|TE
|2008
|94
|Stubblefield, Dana
|Kansas
|DT
|2003
|76
|Svihus, Bob
|USC
|T
|1965-70
|21
|Swearinger, D.J.
|South Carolina
|S
|2019
|89
|Sweeney, Steve
|California
|WR
|1973
|56
|Swilling, Pat
|Georgia Tech
|DE
|1995-96, 98
|56
|Sword, Sam
|Michigan
|LB
|1999
|66
|Sylvester, Steve
|Notre Dame
|C-G-T
|1975-83
