Assistant Head Coach - Defense John Pagano: "We've Got To Do Simple Better"

Pagano talked about how he plans to help the defense play faster.

"I think the one thing we're trying to truly establish, I think the main thing is you've got to play with confidence. You have to have that ability of going out there and knowing your assignment, and playing faster. Not to say there's been times that we've simplified things, but taking the thinking out of the game and making them react is the important thing."

He spoke about facing Broncos Offensive Coordinator Bill Musgrave.

"I think you're human to the fact we've gone against each other before, there's certain things, you've always got to understand what he's about, and what little things pop in my head from seeing him. You still have to go based off of what you're seeing right now, the film you're seeing, the plays you're going off of. You've got to be prepared for everything, he does a great job, and he always have his players ready to play."

Pagano touched on how the players have dealt with the departure of Norton.