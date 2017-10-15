Game Notes: Oakland Raiders 16 Los Angeles Chargers 17

Carr became just the 20th quarterback in NFL history to surpass 12,000 career passing yards through his first 52 games.

WR Amari Cooper

With three first-half receptions, Cooper passed Hall of Famer Marcus Allen for the most receptions (171) by a Raider in his first three seasons.

Cooper finished with five receptions for 28 yards (5.6 avg.) on the afternoon.

WR Michael Crabtree

Crabtree put the Raiders on the board late in the first quarter with a 23-yard touchdown reception, his 26th career touchdown of 20 yards or more, which culminated a 11-play, 62-yard drive lasting 6:05.

The score was his fifth touchdown of the season and marked the fifth consecutive game he has scored against the Chargers.

Crabtree is tied for third in the NFL with 22 touchdown receptions since joining the team in 2015.

Crabtree led the team in receptions (six) and receiving yards (52) while adding his third touchdown of at least 20 yards in 2017.

LB Bruce Irvin

On a crucial third-and-9 down, Irvin sacked QB Philip Rivers for a 5-yard loss. The sack was the lone quarterback takedown of the game for the Raiders and the second of the season for Irvin.

Irvin finished the afternoon with six tackles (five solo) and one sack.

WR Cordarrelle Patterson

Trailing halfway through the fourth quarter, Patterson broke free for a 47-yard touchdown run. The run marked his longest since recording a 67-yard rush on Sept. 7, 2014.

For Patterson, it marked his sixth rushing touchdown in his career, all of which have gone for at least 30 yards.

With his 18th career score, Patterson's average yards per touchdown comes to 50.3 yards. His average rushing score yardage comes to 45.8 yards.