Game Notes: Oakland Raiders 16 Los Angeles Chargers 17

Defensive End Khalil Mack
Here are the game notes from the Oakland Raiders 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, presented by Microsoft Surface.
Raiders 16, Chargers 17
The Raiders were defeated the Chargers by a score of 17-16 and drop to 2-4 on the year, with two of their losses coming against AFC West opponents.
The Raiders loss snaps a four-game winning streak over the Chargers' ball club.
The Raiders now hold a 62-51-2 advantage over the Chargers in the all-time series.
The Raiders will wrap up their three-game homestand on a short week when the Kansas City Chiefs come to town for Thursday Night Football.
Game Highlights
WR Amari Cooperpassed Hall of Famer Marcus Allen for the most receptions in Raiders history through his first three seasons (173).
WR Michael Crabtree scored his 26th career 20-plus-yard touchdown reception, his fifth overall on the season.
WR Cordarrelle Patterson scored his 18th career touchdown and sixth career rushing touchdown of at least 30 yards.* *
**Starters - Offense
**
WR Michael Crabtree
T Donald Penn
LG Kelechi Osemele
C Rodney Hudson
RG Gabe Jackson
RT Marshall Newhouse
TE Jared Cook
WR Amari Cooper
QB Derek Carr
RB Marshawn Lynch
WR Seth Roberts
Starters - Defense
DE Mario Edwards Jr.
DT Eddie Vanderdoes
NT Justin Ellis
DE Khalil Mack
SLB Bruce Irvin
MLB Nicholas Morrow
CB TJ Carrie
LCB David Amerson
RCB Dexter McDonald
FS Reggie Nelson
SS Karl Joseph
Highlights
QB Derek Carr
In his return to action after missing a week due to a back injury, Carr led the team down the field 62 yards on the second offensive series in 11 plays and found WR Michael Crabtree from 23 yards out for his eighth touchdown pass of the season.
Carr threw for 171 yards on 21-of-30 pass attempts and added one touchdown and two interceptions, earning a passer rating of 67.5.
Carr became just the 20th quarterback in NFL history to surpass 12,000 career passing yards through his first 52 games.
WR Amari Cooper
With three first-half receptions, Cooper passed Hall of Famer Marcus Allen for the most receptions (171) by a Raider in his first three seasons.
Cooper finished with five receptions for 28 yards (5.6 avg.) on the afternoon.
WR Michael Crabtree
Crabtree put the Raiders on the board late in the first quarter with a 23-yard touchdown reception, his 26th career touchdown of 20 yards or more, which culminated a 11-play, 62-yard drive lasting 6:05.
The score was his fifth touchdown of the season and marked the fifth consecutive game he has scored against the Chargers.
Crabtree is tied for third in the NFL with 22 touchdown receptions since joining the team in 2015.
Crabtree led the team in receptions (six) and receiving yards (52) while adding his third touchdown of at least 20 yards in 2017.
LB Bruce Irvin
On a crucial third-and-9 down, Irvin sacked QB Philip Rivers for a 5-yard loss. The sack was the lone quarterback takedown of the game for the Raiders and the second of the season for Irvin.
Irvin finished the afternoon with six tackles (five solo) and one sack.
WR Cordarrelle Patterson
Trailing halfway through the fourth quarter, Patterson broke free for a 47-yard touchdown run. The run marked his longest since recording a 67-yard rush on Sept. 7, 2014.
For Patterson, it marked his sixth rushing touchdown in his career, all of which have gone for at least 30 yards.
With his 18th career score, Patterson's average yards per touchdown comes to 50.3 yards. His average rushing score yardage comes to 45.8 yards.
Patterson is one of just four players with six rushing touchdowns of at least 30 yards since entering the league in 2013 (LeGarrette Blount, LeSean McCoy and Adrian Peterson).
Patterson ended his day with three rushes for 55 yards (18.3 avg.), one reception for five yards (5.0 avg.) and added to his league-best kickoff return average with a 39-yard return.
Special Teams
P Marquette King
King's first punt of the day traveled 59 yards and was downed inside the 10-yard line by WR Johnny Holton. It was King's sixth such punt of the season and is tied for the league lead.
King was effective on the day, booting the ball four times for 226 yards (56.5 avg.) with all four punts downed inside the 20-yard line.
King leads the NFL in both gross and net punting average (52.7 and 47.4, respectively). He is also tied for the NFL lead with six punts downed inside the 10-yard line, and tied for the AFC lead with 13 punts downed inside the 20-yard line.
K Giorgio Tavecchio
Tavecchio ended the first half of play with a 44-yard field goal attempt through the uprights, culminating a 7-play, 34-yard drive and giving the Raiders a 10-7 advantage.
Tavecchio finished one-of-one kicking on the day and finished one-of-two on PATs.
Other Notables
CB TJ Carrieled the team in tackles, finishing with eight stops (seven solo) while adding two passes defensed.
RB Marshawn Lynchposted 49 yards in the first half, the most in the first two quarters of play by the running back since Week 11 of 2014 (68).
CB Dexter McDonald recorded his first career forced fumble with 1:59 left in the third quarter, which was recovered by CB David Amerson.
T Donald Penn extended his starting streak to 162 games, the second-most among active lineman in the NFL.
The Raiders offense surpassed 100 yards on the ground (22 attempts – 109 yards and a 5.0 avg.) for the second consecutive game and fourth time overall this season. The team has crossed 100 yards in each home contest thus far in 2017.