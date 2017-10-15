 Skip to main content
Advertising

Game Notes

Presented by

Game Notes: Oakland Raiders 16 Los Angeles Chargers 17

Oct 15, 2017 at 10:58 AM
Author Image
Raiders Communications
101517-game-notes-cp.jpg

Defensive End Khalil Mack

Here are the game notes from the Oakland Raiders 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, presented by Microsoft Surface.

Raiders 16, Chargers 17

The Raiders were defeated the Chargers by a score of 17-16 and drop to 2-4 on the year, with two of their losses coming against AFC West opponents.

The Raiders loss snaps a four-game winning streak over the Chargers' ball club.

The Raiders now hold a 62-51-2 advantage over the Chargers in the all-time series.

The Raiders will wrap up their three-game homestand on a short week when the Kansas City Chiefs come to town for Thursday Night Football.

Game Highlights

WR Amari Cooperpassed Hall of Famer Marcus Allen for the most receptions in Raiders history through his first three seasons (173).

WR Michael Crabtree scored his 26th career 20-plus-yard touchdown reception, his fifth overall on the season.

WR Cordarrelle Patterson scored his 18th career touchdown and sixth career rushing touchdown of at least 30 yards.* *

**Starters - Offense

**

WR Michael Crabtree

T Donald Penn

LG Kelechi Osemele

C Rodney Hudson

RG Gabe Jackson

RT Marshall Newhouse

TE Jared Cook

WR Amari Cooper

QB Derek Carr

RB Marshawn Lynch

WR Seth Roberts

Starters - Defense

DE Mario Edwards Jr.

DT Eddie Vanderdoes

NT Justin Ellis

DE Khalil Mack

SLB Bruce Irvin

MLB Nicholas Morrow

CB TJ Carrie

LCB David Amerson

RCB Dexter McDonald

FS Reggie Nelson

SS Karl Joseph

Highlights

QB Derek Carr

In his return to action after missing a week due to a back injury, Carr led the team down the field 62 yards on the second offensive series in 11 plays and found WR Michael Crabtree from 23 yards out for his eighth touchdown pass of the season.

Carr threw for 171 yards on 21-of-30 pass attempts and added one touchdown and two interceptions, earning a passer rating of 67.5.

Carr became just the 20th quarterback in NFL history to surpass 12,000 career passing yards through his first 52 games.

WR Amari Cooper

With three first-half receptions, Cooper passed Hall of Famer Marcus Allen for the most receptions (171) by a Raider in his first three seasons.

Cooper finished with five receptions for 28 yards (5.6 avg.) on the afternoon.

WR Michael Crabtree

Crabtree put the Raiders on the board late in the first quarter with a 23-yard touchdown reception, his 26th career touchdown of 20 yards or more, which culminated a 11-play, 62-yard drive lasting 6:05.

The score was his fifth touchdown of the season and marked the fifth consecutive game he has scored against the Chargers.

Crabtree is tied for third in the NFL with 22 touchdown receptions since joining the team in 2015.

Crabtree led the team in receptions (six) and receiving yards (52) while adding his third touchdown of at least 20 yards in 2017.

LB Bruce Irvin

On a crucial third-and-9 down, Irvin sacked QB Philip Rivers for a 5-yard loss. The sack was the lone quarterback takedown of the game for the Raiders and the second of the season for Irvin.

Irvin finished the afternoon with six tackles (five solo) and one sack.

WR Cordarrelle Patterson

Trailing halfway through the fourth quarter, Patterson broke free for a 47-yard touchdown run. The run marked his longest since recording a 67-yard rush on Sept. 7, 2014.

For Patterson, it marked his sixth rushing touchdown in his career, all of which have gone for at least 30 yards.

With his 18th career score, Patterson's average yards per touchdown comes to 50.3 yards. His average rushing score yardage comes to 45.8 yards.

Patterson is one of just four players with six rushing touchdowns of at least 30 yards since entering the league in 2013 (LeGarrette Blount, LeSean McCoy and Adrian Peterson).

Patterson ended his day with three rushes for 55 yards (18.3 avg.), one reception for five yards (5.0 avg.) and added to his league-best kickoff return average with a 39-yard return.

Special Teams

P Marquette King

King's first punt of the day traveled 59 yards and was downed inside the 10-yard line by WR Johnny Holton. It was King's sixth such punt of the season and is tied for the league lead.

King was effective on the day, booting the ball four times for 226 yards (56.5 avg.) with all four punts downed inside the 20-yard line.

King leads the NFL in both gross and net punting average (52.7 and 47.4, respectively). He is also tied for the NFL lead with six punts downed inside the 10-yard line, and tied for the AFC lead with 13 punts downed inside the 20-yard line.

K Giorgio Tavecchio

Tavecchio ended the first half of play with a 44-yard field goal attempt through the uprights, culminating a 7-play, 34-yard drive and giving the Raiders a 10-7 advantage.

Tavecchio finished one-of-one kicking on the day and finished one-of-two on PATs.

Other Notables

CB TJ Carrieled the team in tackles, finishing with eight stops (seven solo) while adding two passes defensed.

RB Marshawn Lynchposted 49 yards in the first half, the most in the first two quarters of play by the running back since Week 11 of 2014 (68).

CB Dexter McDonald recorded his first career forced fumble with 1:59 left in the third quarter, which was recovered by CB David Amerson.

T Donald Penn extended his starting streak to 162 games, the second-most among active lineman in the NFL.

The Raiders offense surpassed 100 yards on the ground (22 attempts – 109 yards and a 5.0 avg.) for the second consecutive game and fourth time overall this season. The team has crossed 100 yards in each home contest thus far in 2017.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Game Notes: Oakland Raiders 15, Denver Broncos 16

The Oakland Raiders were unable to mount a comeback against their division rival in the final game of the regular season.

news

Game Notes: Oakland Raiders 24, Los Angeles Chargers 17

The Oakland Raiders kept their postseason hopes alive with a win over the division-rival Chargers Sunday; here are the game notes, presented by Microsoft Surface.

news

Game Notes: Oakland Raiders 16, Jacksonville Jaguars 20

The Oakland Raiders were unable to defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars in the final home game of the 2019; here are the Game Notes presented by Microsoft Surface.

news

Game Notes: Oakland Raiders 21, Tennessee Titans 42

The Raiders' return to the Coliseum didn't go according to plan and have dropped to a record of 6-7; here are the Game Notes, presented by Microsoft Surface.

news

Game Notes: Oakland Raiders 9, Kansas City Chiefs 40

The Raiders were defeated by the Chiefs by a score of 40-9, bringing their record to 6-6. Here are the Game Notes, presented by Microsoft Surface.

news

Game Notes: Oakland Raiders 3, New York Jets 34

It was a game the Silver and Black will try to learn from going forward; here are the Game Notes, presented by Microsoft Surface.

news

Game Notes: Oakland Raiders 17, Cincinnati Bengals 10

The Cincinnati Bengals put up a fight, but the Oakland Raiders were able to hold on to the victory; here are the Game Notes, presented by Microsoft Surface.

news

Game Notes: Oakland Raiders 26, Los Angeles Chargers 24

The Raiders pulled off the fourth quarter come-from-behind-win to defeat the division-rival Chargers, here are the game notes presented by Mircosoft Surface.

news

Game Notes: Oakland Raiders 31, Detroit Lions 24

There were lots of takeaways from the matchup; let's check out the game notes, presented by Microsoft Surface.

news

Game Notes: Oakland Raiders 24, Houston Texans 27

For the final road game of their 49-day stretch away from home, the Raiders battled hard, but weren't able to come out victorious; here are the game notes presented by Microsoft Surface.

news

Game Notes: Oakland Raiders 24, Green Bay Packers 42

The Silver and Black fell on the road 42-24 against the Green Bay Packers; here are the game notes presented by Microsoft Surface.

news

Game Notes: Oakland Raiders 24, Chicago Bears 21

The Silver and Black made it back-to-back wins with the 24-21 victory over Chicago; here are the game notes presented by Microsoft Surface.

Latest Content

news

2026 NFL Draft Guide: How to watch, Raiders' draft picks and more

Apr 23, 2026

Everything you need to know before the Raiders are on the clock.

video

The greatness of the Raiders is in its future | 2026 NFL Draft Trailer

Apr 22, 2026

The Silver and Black are on the clock. The 2026 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, April 23 at 5 p.m. PT. Tune in on NFL Network, ESPN or ABC.

gallery

Photos: Voluntary Veteran Minicamp | Day 3

Apr 22, 2026

View the best photos from the final day of the Raiders' 2026 voluntary veteran minicamp.

news

Rhett Lewis' 7-round 2026 Raiders mock draft

Apr 22, 2026

NFL Network host and Raiders.com contributor Rhett Lewis rolls out his full seven‑round projection for the Silver and Black ahead of the 2026 Draft.

gallery

Photos: USA Football Accelerator Camp held at Raiders HQ

Apr 22, 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders helped host an invite only USA Football Accelerator Camp where players were able to work through drills and scrimmages to cultivate their pipeline to the National Teams.

news

Raiders Mailbag: Final questions before the Silver and Black are on the clock

Apr 22, 2026

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers fan questions about the 2026 Draft, which begins Thursday.

news

Remembering Raiders linebacker Rod Martin

Apr 21, 2026

Raiders.com's Paul Gutierrez reflects on the late Rod Martin's career.

audio

Daniel Jeremiah shares what he's hearing before the 2026 NFL Draft | RPN

Apr 21, 2026

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah shares his latest intel surrounding the 2026 NFL Draft.

gallery

Photos: Voluntary Veteran Minicamp | Day 2

Apr 21, 2026

Take an exclusive look inside Intermountain Health Performance Center from day two of the Raiders' 2026 voluntary veteran minicamp.

news

Cynthia Frelund's 7-round 2026 Raiders mock draft

Apr 21, 2026

NFL Network analyst and Raiders.com contributor Cynthia Frelund goes all‑in with a complete seven‑round mock for the Silver and Black before the 2026 Draft.

gallery

Photos: Raiderettes 2026 semifinal auditions at The Studio

Apr 21, 2026

View the best photos from the semifinal round of the 2026 Raiderettes Auditions at The Studio.

news

Raiders 2026 Mock Draft Tracker 11.0

Apr 21, 2026

Take a look at the final projections before the 2026 Draft begins.

View All
Advertising