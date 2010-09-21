Jennie Named Raiderette of the Game

Sep 21, 2010 at 03:44 AM
jennie_rog-story.jpg

The Oakland Raiders would like to recognize Jennie as the Raiderette of the Game for 2010 Regular Season Week 2.  Jennie is a second-year veteran Raiderette who has been performing for more than 16 years. She was also chosen to perform at the 2004 Pro Bowl when she was in high school.

Jennie recently graduated from San Jose State University with her bachelor's degree in Communications with a minor in Dance and Education, and is currently involved with sports broadcasting for Stanford football. Her future plans are to get her master's and teaching credential at USC, and eventually become a kindergarten teacher and open her own dance studio.

Jennie has visited many foreign countries, including Germany, Italy, Austria, Spain, Puerto Rico, France and the Canary Islands, and also travels to the Philippines for modeling assignments.  In her free time Jennie enjoys yoga, snowboarding and hiking.  She also has a secret love for playing video games and fantasy football.

Jennie has been a sports fanatic all her life, and especially enjoys debating and discussing football.  When she was younger she would mute the football games on television and pretend to be the play-by-play announcer, so it's no wonder Jennie is excited to be in her second season cheering for The Oakland Raiders.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

