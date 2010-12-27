Jennifer Named Raiderette of the Game

Dec 27, 2010 at 01:50 AM
122710-jennifer-story.jpg

The Oakland Raiders proudly present Jennifer as this week's "Raiderette of the Game."  Jennifer, who joined the team as a rookie this year, has been dancing non-stop since she was three years old and is excited to be a part of a prestigious NFL team.

Jennifer has spent countless hours practicing, performing, and participating in community events as a Raiderette and she would like to thank the amazing Raider fans. "The Raider Nation is the most passionate fan base in the world," Jennifer said.

Jennifer began her college career at Ohlone College and later transferred to the University of California San Diego, where she obtained her degrees in dance and communications.  While attending UCSD, she competed as a member of the dance team, which won first place in the West Coast National Championship. She was also a member of several minor league dance teams including ABA Basketball, NIFL football and GBL baseball.

Jennifer works in wedding industry marketing and book publishing. She enjoys working out, spending time with her husband, and attending baseball and basketball games.  She admits that shopping and watching reality TV shows are her guilty pleasures.

Both driven and goal oriented, Jennifer lives by her favorite motto, "You'll never succeed if you don't try- even a failure is a success because at least you gave it a shot."

bl-row.jpg
