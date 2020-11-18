Las Vegas Raiders Week 11 Injury Report: Kolton Miller & Maurice Hurst limited Wednesday

Nov 18, 2020 at 02:15 PM
Raiders Public Relations

Take a look at the Silver and Black's Week 11 Injury Report as the team prepares for their matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Table inside Article
Pos. Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
S Erik Harris Oblique Limited
DT Maurice Hurst Ankle Limited
FB Alec Ingold Ribs Limited
T Kolton Miller Ankle Limited
LB Nick Morrow Knee Full
DE Carl Nassib Knee/Ankle Full
CB Keisean Nixon Groin Limited
TE Darren Waller Back Full
T Sam Young Knee/back Limited
RB Jalen Richard Chest Did not part.

Here is the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 11 Injury Report.

Table inside Article
Pos. Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
CB BoPete Keyes Illness Did not part.
DE Taco Charlton Ankle Did not part.
OL Mike Remmers Rib Limited
CB Rashad Fenton Ankle Limited
DT Chris Jones Groin Full
DT Derrick Nnadi Ankle Full
C Austin Reiter Knee Full
DT Khalen Saunders Elbow Full
CB Antonio Hamilton Hamstring Full
WR Sammy Watkins Hamstring Full

