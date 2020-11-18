Las Vegas Raiders Week 11 Injury Report: Kolton Miller & Maurice Hurst limited Wednesday

Take a look at the Silver and Black's Week 11 Injury Report as the team prepares for their matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|S
|Erik Harris
|Oblique
|Limited
|DT
|Maurice Hurst
|Ankle
|Limited
|FB
|Alec Ingold
|Ribs
|Limited
|T
|Kolton Miller
|Ankle
|Limited
|LB
|Nick Morrow
|Knee
|Full
|DE
|Carl Nassib
|Knee/Ankle
|Full
|CB
|Keisean Nixon
|Groin
|Limited
|TE
|Darren Waller
|Back
|Full
|T
|Sam Young
|Knee/back
|Limited
|RB
|Jalen Richard
|Chest
|Did not part.
Here is the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 11 Injury Report.
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|CB
|BoPete Keyes
|Illness
|Did not part.
|DE
|Taco Charlton
|Ankle
|Did not part.
|OL
|Mike Remmers
|Rib
|Limited
|CB
|Rashad Fenton
|Ankle
|Limited
|DT
|Chris Jones
|Groin
|Full
|DT
|Derrick Nnadi
|Ankle
|Full
|C
|Austin Reiter
|Knee
|Full
|DT
|Khalen Saunders
|Elbow
|Full
|CB
|Antonio Hamilton
|Hamstring
|Full
|WR
|Sammy Watkins
|Hamstring
|Full