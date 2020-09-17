Las Vegas Raiders Week 2 Injury Report: Henry Ruggs III, Nick Kwiatkoski miss practice on Thursday

Take a look at the Silver and Black's Week 2 Injury Report as the team prepares for Monday Night Football against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game Status
|CB
|Damon Arnette
|Wrist/Thumb
|Full
|T
|Trent Brown
|Calf
|Did not part.
|C
|Rodney Hudson
|Not injury related
|Did not part.
|G
|Richie Incognito
|Achilles/NIR
|Did not part.
|RB
|Josh Jacobs
|Ankle
|Full
|DE
|Arden Key
|Knee
|Full
|LB
|Nick Kwiatkoski
|Pectoral
|Did not part.
|WR
|Henry Ruggs III
|Knee
|Did not part.
|TE
|Jason Witten
|Not injury related
|Did not part.
|T
|Sam Young
|Groin
|Did not part.
Here is the New Orleans Saints' Week 2 Injury Report.
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game Status
|DE
|Marcus Davenport
|Elbow
|Did not part.
|WR
|Michael Thomas
|Ankle
|Did not part.
|WR
|Emmanuel Sanders
|Not Injury Related
|Did not part.
|G/C
|Cesar Ruiz
|Ankle
|Limited
|S
|P.J. Williams
|Hamstring
|Full