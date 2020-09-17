Las Vegas Raiders Week 2 Injury Report: Henry Ruggs III, Nick Kwiatkoski miss practice on Thursday

Sep 17, 2020 at 01:43 PM
Raiders Public Relations

Take a look at the Silver and Black's Week 2 Injury Report as the team prepares for Monday Night Football against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Pos. Player Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status
CB Damon Arnette Wrist/Thumb Full
T Trent Brown Calf Did not part.
C Rodney Hudson Not injury related Did not part.
G Richie Incognito Achilles/NIR Did not part.
RB Josh Jacobs Ankle Full
DE Arden Key Knee Full
LB Nick Kwiatkoski Pectoral Did not part.
WR Henry Ruggs III Knee Did not part.
TE Jason Witten Not injury related Did not part.
T Sam Young Groin Did not part.

Here is the New Orleans Saints' Week 2 Injury Report.

Pos. Player Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status
DE Marcus Davenport Elbow Did not part.
WR Michael Thomas Ankle Did not part.
WR Emmanuel Sanders Not Injury Related Did not part.
G/C Cesar Ruiz Ankle Limited
S P.J. Williams Hamstring Full

