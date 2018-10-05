Oakland Raiders Injury Report Week 5: Kelechi Osemele questionable for matchup against Los Angeles Chargers

Here's who is listed on the Raiders Week 5 injury report:
|Position
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|WR
|Amari Cooper
|Foot
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|--
|C
|Rodney Hudson
|Ankle
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|--
|DT
|Maurice Hurst
|Shoulder
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|--
|G
|Gabe Jackson
|Pectoral
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|--
|S
|Karl Joseph
|Hamstring
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Out
|T
|Kolton Miller
|Knee
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|--
|G
|Kelechi Osemele
|Knee
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Questionable
|RB
|Marshawn Lynch
|Abdomen
|Did not part.
|Limited
|Limited
|--
|DE
|Bruce Irvin
|Knee
|(not listed)
|Limited
|Limited
|--
Here's who is listed on the Chargers Week 5 injury report:
|Position
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|T
|Joe Barksdale
|Illness
|Did not part.
|Limited
|Limited
|Doubtful
|WR
|Travis Benjamin
|Foot
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Out
|DE
|Joey Bosa
|Foot
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Out
|T
|Russell Okung
|Groin
|Did not part.
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|LB
|Kyzir White
|Knee
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Out