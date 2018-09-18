Oakland Raiders Power Rankings: Week 3

Sunday's 20-19 loss to the Denver Broncos was a tough pill to swallow. With a mixture of bad luck, and costly mental errors, the Silver and Black weren't able to defeat a division rival away from home. Derek Carr was clinical all day in the pocket, completing 29-of-32 passes for the fourth-highest completion percentage in NFL history with a minimum of 20 attempts. No. 4 kept the team in the lead for most of the day, but unfortunately the Raiders have dropped to a record of 0-2.