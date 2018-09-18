Oakland Raiders Power Rankings: Week 3

Sep 18, 2018 at 10:25 AM

The Oakland Raiders had the game within their grasp, but couldn't hold on.

Sunday's 20-19 loss to the Denver Broncos was a tough pill to swallow. With a mixture of bad luck, and costly mental errors, the Silver and Black weren't able to defeat a division rival away from home. Derek Carr was clinical all day in the pocket, completing 29-of-32 passes for the fourth-highest completion percentage in NFL history with a minimum of 20 attempts. No. 4 kept the team in the lead for most of the day, but unfortunately the Raiders have dropped to a record of 0-2.

While the team isn't where it wants to be in the standings, there's still time to get things turned around. Head Coach Jon Gruden and Co. will travel to Miami this weekend for another AFC battle with the Dolphins.

Before the team departs for South Beach, here's a look at the Week 3 Power Rankings.

ESPN

Current Ranking: 27

Previous Ranking: 28

CBS Sports

Current Ranking: 26

Previous Ranking: 21

NFL.com

Current Ranking: 28

Previous Ranking: 27

Bleacher Report

Current Ranking: 30

Previous Ranking: 29

USA Today

Current Ranking: 28

Previous Ranking: 29

Yahoo! Sports

Current Ranking: 27

Previous Ranking: 27

