Power Rankings: Raiders climb the ranks after three consecutive wins

Nov 18, 2020 at 10:12 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the hottest teams in football and this week's edition of the NFL Power Rankings reflects that. The Silver and Black are fifth in the AFC and well on track to make the postseason if they maintain their current level of play.

Here are the Power Rankings:

NFL.com

Current Ranking: 8

Previous Ranking: 10

Analysis:

The Raiders are getting pretty good at being the bully. Josh Jacobs played the role of the kid who dominates recess, clearing 100 yards rushing and scoring two touchdowns before the end of the third quarter on Sunday. Drew Lock looked like the child sulking over his stolen lunch money after a four-interception meltdown. The Raiders have beaten three straight AFC West rivals and will try to make it four when the Chiefs come to town on Sunday. It's a huge measuring-stick game for Las Vegas, which can announce itself as a legit AFC contender with a season sweep of the defending champs. The bully is about to meet the big man on campus. Flagpole. 3 o'clock.

ESPN

Current Ranking: 14

Previous Ranking: 13

Bleacher Report

Current Ranking: 12

Previous Ranking: 13

Analysis:

After stomping the rival Broncos at Allegiant Stadium, the Raiders have now peeled off three wins in a row to move to 6-3 on the season. If the 2020 season ended today, they would be in the postseason.

Sunday's blowout was a very Raiders win. Josh Jacobs had a big game, carrying the ball 21 times for 112 yards and two scores. Quarterback Derek Carr was relatively efficient throwing the ball and didn't commit any turnovers. And the Raiders defense was highly opportunistic, forcing five Denver turnovers.

Now comes the biggest litmus test of the year, a game that would go a long way toward establishing the Raiders as more than a fringe contender in the AFC.

CBS Sports

Current Ranking: 7

Previous Ranking: 10

Analysis:

They have won three straight games and appear to be on their way to the playoffs. The Chiefs will be a barometer to show just how good they are this week.

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Broncos - Week 10

View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 10 win against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
1 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
2 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
3 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
4 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
5 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
6 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
7 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
8 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
9 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
10 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
11 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
12 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders special teams returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
13 / 99

The Las Vegas Raiders special teams returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders special teams returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
14 / 99

The Las Vegas Raiders special teams returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
15 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
16 / 99

The Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
17 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
18 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
19 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
20 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
21 / 99

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2), punter AJ Cole (6) and long snapper Trent Sieg (47) huddle before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
22 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2), punter AJ Cole (6) and long snapper Trent Sieg (47) huddle before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
23 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
24 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
25 / 99

The Las Vegas Raiders during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
26 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
27 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
28 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

David Becker/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
29 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
30 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
31 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
32 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with tight end Foster Moreau (87) after rushing for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
33 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with tight end Foster Moreau (87) after rushing for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with center Rodney Hudson (61) after rushing for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
34 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with center Rodney Hudson (61) after rushing for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

David Becker/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) and safety Erik Harris (25) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
35 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) and safety Erik Harris (25) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
36 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
37 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
38 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) and Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) defend during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
39 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) and Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) defend during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
40 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) returns an interception during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
41 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) returns an interception during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) blocks for running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
42 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) blocks for running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
43 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) celebrates with teammates after downing a punt at the two yard line during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
44 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) celebrates with teammates after downing a punt at the two yard line during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) celebrates with long snapper Trent Sieg (47) and tight end Derek Carrier (85) after downing a punt at the two yard line during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
45 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) celebrates with long snapper Trent Sieg (47) and tight end Derek Carrier (85) after downing a punt at the two yard line during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66) blocks for running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
46 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66) blocks for running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) celebrates during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
47 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) celebrates during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
48 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) celebrates during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
49 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) celebrates during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and defensive end Arden Key (99) celebrate during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
50 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and defensive end Arden Key (99) celebrate during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end David Irving (95) goes to block a field goal during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
51 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end David Irving (95) goes to block a field goal during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
52 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
53 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) goes for a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
54 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) goes for a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
55 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
56 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks off during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
57 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks off during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
58 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a passes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
59 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a passes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders celebrate after safety Jeff Heath (38) intercepted a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
60 / 99

The Las Vegas Raiders celebrate after safety Jeff Heath (38) intercepted a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
61 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Jeff Bottari/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
62 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) returns an interception during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
63 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) returns an interception during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) blocks for running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
64 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) blocks for running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Jeff Bottari/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
65 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
66 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
67 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) receives the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
68 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) receives the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
69 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
70 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes as wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) and tight end Darren Waller (83) block during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
71 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes as wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) and tight end Darren Waller (83) block during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
72 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
73 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
74 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
75 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
76 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

David Becker/Associated Press
The Las Vegas Raiders kick a PAT during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
77 / 99

The Las Vegas Raiders kick a PAT during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
78 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
79 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
80 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Jeff Bottari/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) celebrates with defensive end Arden Key (99) after intercepting a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
81 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) celebrates with defensive end Arden Key (99) after intercepting a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
82 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
83 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
84 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
85 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Patrick Omameh (78), guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Denzelle Good (71), tackle Brandon Parker (75), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) before the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
86 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders guard Patrick Omameh (78), guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Denzelle Good (71), tackle Brandon Parker (75), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) before the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50), safety Johnathan Abram (24) and cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) go after a fumble during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
87 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50), safety Johnathan Abram (24) and cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) go after a fumble during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders celebrate after cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) recovered a fumble during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
88 / 99

The Las Vegas Raiders celebrate after cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) recovered a fumble during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders celebrate after cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) recovered a fumble during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
89 / 99

The Las Vegas Raiders celebrate after cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) recovered a fumble during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Jeff Bottari/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) rushes for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
90 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) rushes for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) celebrates with teammates after rushing for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
91 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) celebrates with teammates after rushing for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
92 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
93 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
94 / 99

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
95 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Jeff Bottari/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) rushes for a 23-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
96 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) rushes for a 23-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) rushes for a 23-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
97 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) rushes for a 23-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) celebrates with teammates after rushing for a 23-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
98 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) celebrates with teammates after rushing for a 23-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
99 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

