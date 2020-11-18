Power Rankings: Raiders climb the ranks after three consecutive wins

The Raiders are getting pretty good at being the bully. Josh Jacobs played the role of the kid who dominates recess, clearing 100 yards rushing and scoring two touchdowns before the end of the third quarter on Sunday. Drew Lock looked like the child sulking over his stolen lunch money after a four-interception meltdown. The Raiders have beaten three straight AFC West rivals and will try to make it four when the Chiefs come to town on Sunday. It's a huge measuring-stick game for Las Vegas, which can announce itself as a legit AFC contender with a season sweep of the defending champs. The bully is about to meet the big man on campus. Flagpole. 3 o'clock.