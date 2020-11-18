Power Rankings: Raiders climb the ranks after three consecutive wins

The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the hottest teams in football and this week's edition of the NFL Power Rankings reflects that. The Silver and Black are fifth in the AFC and well on track to make the postseason if they maintain their current level of play.
Here are the Power Rankings:
Current Ranking: 8
Previous Ranking: 10
Analysis:
The Raiders are getting pretty good at being the bully. Josh Jacobs played the role of the kid who dominates recess, clearing 100 yards rushing and scoring two touchdowns before the end of the third quarter on Sunday. Drew Lock looked like the child sulking over his stolen lunch money after a four-interception meltdown. The Raiders have beaten three straight AFC West rivals and will try to make it four when the Chiefs come to town on Sunday. It's a huge measuring-stick game for Las Vegas, which can announce itself as a legit AFC contender with a season sweep of the defending champs. The bully is about to meet the big man on campus. Flagpole. 3 o'clock.
Current Ranking: 14
Previous Ranking: 13
Current Ranking: 12
Previous Ranking: 13
Analysis:
After stomping the rival Broncos at Allegiant Stadium, the Raiders have now peeled off three wins in a row to move to 6-3 on the season. If the 2020 season ended today, they would be in the postseason.
Sunday's blowout was a very Raiders win. Josh Jacobs had a big game, carrying the ball 21 times for 112 yards and two scores. Quarterback Derek Carr was relatively efficient throwing the ball and didn't commit any turnovers. And the Raiders defense was highly opportunistic, forcing five Denver turnovers.
Now comes the biggest litmus test of the year, a game that would go a long way toward establishing the Raiders as more than a fringe contender in the AFC.
Current Ranking: 7
Previous Ranking: 10
Analysis:
They have won three straight games and appear to be on their way to the playoffs. The Chiefs will be a barometer to show just how good they are this week.
