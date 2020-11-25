Power Rankings: Raiders prove they can hang with the best, but suffer a tough loss

The Las Vegas Raiders controlled most of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs, but eventually fell on a game-winning drive by Patrick Mahomes. Despite the loss, the Raiders proved to the league they can go toe-to-toe with any team in the NFL and are going to be a tough out if they make it to the postseason.
Current Ranking: 8
Previous Ranking: 8
Derek Carr delivered one of the best performances of his career, throwing three touchdowns while leading the offense with expert precision. Vegas punted just twice all night, and Carr's scoring connection with Jason Witten put the Raiders ahead with less than two minutes to play. The defense wasn't up to the task of stopping Patrick Mahomes with the game on the line, but you could argue there's no defense that can say that right now. The biggest positive? The Raiders have proved over two games that they aren't afraid of the defending champions. This is a rivalry reborn.
Current Ranking: 14
Previous Ranking: 13
Analysis: Sure, many would like Carr to revert to his old gunslinger ways at times, but he has shown he can win by throwing deep, taking what defenses give him, or by commanding a punishing running game.
Current Ranking: 13
Previous Ranking: 13
For most of the game, the Raiders went toe-to-toe with the defending champs. With less than two minutes to play, they held a lead and had a chance to move within a game of the first-place Chiefs while sweeping the season series.
It was right there for the taking. But a depleted defense couldn't get a stop late, and when Travis Kelce caught the game-winner with just under 30 seconds left, any realistic chance the Raiders had of winning the AFC West went up in smoke.
As things stand, the Raiders are still the seventh seed in the AFC, and their opponents the rest of the way are a combined 14 games under .500.
Current Ranking: 13
Previous Ranking: 7
They can score points with Derek Carr playing well. But the defense still has major issues that have to be fixed.
