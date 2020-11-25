Power Rankings: Raiders prove they can hang with the best, but suffer a tough loss

Nov 25, 2020 at 11:18 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

The Las Vegas Raiders controlled most of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs, but eventually fell on a game-winning drive by Patrick Mahomes. Despite the loss, the Raiders proved to the league they can go toe-to-toe with any team in the NFL and are going to be a tough out if they make it to the postseason.

Here are the Power Rankings:

NFL.com

Current Ranking: 8

Previous Ranking: 8

Analysis:

Derek Carr delivered one of the best performances of his career, throwing three touchdowns while leading the offense with expert precision. Vegas punted just twice all night, and Carr's scoring connection with Jason Witten put the Raiders ahead with less than two minutes to play. The defense wasn't up to the task of stopping Patrick Mahomes with the game on the line, but you could argue there's no defense that can say that right now. The biggest positive? The Raiders have proved over two games that they aren't afraid of the defending champions. This is a rivalry reborn.

ESPN

Current Ranking: 14

Previous Ranking: 13

Analysis: Sure, many would like Carr to revert to his old gunslinger ways at times, but he has shown he can win by throwing deep, taking what defenses give him, or by commanding a punishing running game.

Bleacher Report

Current Ranking: 13

Previous Ranking: 13

Analysis:

For most of the game, the Raiders went toe-to-toe with the defending champs. With less than two minutes to play, they held a lead and had a chance to move within a game of the first-place Chiefs while sweeping the season series.

It was right there for the taking. But a depleted defense couldn't get a stop late, and when Travis Kelce caught the game-winner with just under 30 seconds left, any realistic chance the Raiders had of winning the AFC West went up in smoke.

As things stand, the Raiders are still the seventh seed in the AFC, and their opponents the rest of the way are a combined 14 games under .500.

CBS Sports

Current Ranking: 13

Previous Ranking: 7

Analysis:

They can score points with Derek Carr playing well. But the defense still has major issues that have to be fixed.

Silver and Black and White: Week 11 vs. Chiefs

View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' Week 11 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
1 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
2 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
3 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
4 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
5 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
6 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
7 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
8 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
9 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
10 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
11 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
12 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
13 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
14 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
15 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders signage around Allegiant Stadium during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
16 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders signage around Allegiant Stadium during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
17 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
18 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
19 / 41

The Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
20 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
21 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
22 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
23 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
24 / 41

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
25 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
26 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
27 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) wait to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
28 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) wait to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs' (28) cleats during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
29 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs' (28) cleats during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with tight end Foster Moreau (87) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) after rushing for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
30 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with tight end Foster Moreau (87) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) after rushing for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with quarterback Derek Carr (4) after rushing for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
31 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with quarterback Derek Carr (4) after rushing for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) waits to return a kickoff during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
32 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) waits to return a kickoff during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) makes a 17-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
33 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) makes a 17-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the bench during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
34 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the bench during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the bench during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
35 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the bench during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
36 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus George Atkinson on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
37 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders alumnus George Atkinson on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
38 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
39 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end David Irving (95) on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
40 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end David Irving (95) on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
41 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Power Rankings: Raiders climb the ranks after three consecutive wins

The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the hottest teams in football and this week's edition of the NFL Power Rankings reflects that.
news

Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders rank at the end of 2019?

The Raiders finished 2019 with a record of 7-9 and have a lot of potential going forward; let's see where the analysts have them finishing in the Power Rankings.
news

Power Rankings: Raiders keep postseason hopes alive with division win

The Oakland Raiders controlled the game from start to finish against the Los Angeles Chargers, even without Josh Jacobs and Trent Brown.
news

Power Rankings: The Raiders' four-game losing streak continues

The Oakland Raiders have suffered four-consecutive losses with two coming at home, and it's caused them to slip even further in the power rankings.
news

Power Rankings: The Raiders drop once again after three consecutive losses

The Oakland Raiders haven't won a game since Week 11 and their current three-game losing streak has forced them to slide even further in the Power Rankings.
news

Power Rankings: Back-to-back losses forces the Raiders to slide

The Oakland Raiders entered Week 13 knowing it would be a cold-weather slugfest with the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Power Rankings: Raiders' road loss leads to a drop in the rankings

Simply put, the Oakland Raiders didn't show up at MetLife Stadium, falling to the New York Jets 34-3.
news

Power Rankings: Raiders climb as they ride three-game winning streak

The Raiders did what needed to be done at home, pulling off three wins at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, including one game against a division rival.
news

Power Rankings: Raiders in the thick of the playoff hunt

At 5-4, the Silver and Black are locked into the playoff hunt and are only one win from matching the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Power Rankings: Raiders handle business back at the Coliseum

Sunday's win over the Lions was a thriller, as the Raiders put on an offensive showcase and made some major defensive stops.
news

Power Rankings: Raiders can't hold on in close game with the Texans

The Oakland Raiders fought hard on Sunday against the Houston Texans, but were unable to pull off the win.

Advertising