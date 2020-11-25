Power Rankings: Raiders prove they can hang with the best, but suffer a tough loss

Derek Carr delivered one of the best performances of his career, throwing three touchdowns while leading the offense with expert precision. Vegas punted just twice all night, and Carr's scoring connection with Jason Witten put the Raiders ahead with less than two minutes to play. The defense wasn't up to the task of stopping Patrick Mahomes with the game on the line, but you could argue there's no defense that can say that right now. The biggest positive? The Raiders have proved over two games that they aren't afraid of the defending champions. This is a rivalry reborn.