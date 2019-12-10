Power Rankings: The Raiders drop once again after three consecutive losses

The Baby Raiders' magic has run out. On Sunday, Oakland absorbed its third consecutive lopsided defeat, this time a 42-21 setback at the Black Hole. Now 6-7, the Raiders' playoff hopes are essentially extinguished with three games to play. Their divisional path is already sealed off after the Chiefs clinched the AFC West with a win over the Patriots. Derek Carr and the offense were shut out in the second half against Tennessee, but it was Oakland's defense that shoulders most of the blame for the latest defeat. The Titans rolled up more than 550 yards of total offense, turning a game that was tied 21-21 at the half into a blowout by the fourth quarter. Jon Gruden and GM Mike Mayock have done great work finding young players to build around, but the Raiders have plenty of holes to fill as they look ahead to the offseason.