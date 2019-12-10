Power Rankings: The Raiders drop once again after three consecutive losses

The Oakland Raiders haven't won a game since Week 11 and their current three-game losing streak has forced them to slide even further in the Power Rankings.
Here are the Week 15 Power Rankings:
Current Ranking: 22
Previous Ranking: 15
Analysis:
The Baby Raiders' magic has run out. On Sunday, Oakland absorbed its third consecutive lopsided defeat, this time a 42-21 setback at the Black Hole. Now 6-7, the Raiders' playoff hopes are essentially extinguished with three games to play. Their divisional path is already sealed off after the Chiefs clinched the AFC West with a win over the Patriots. Derek Carr and the offense were shut out in the second half against Tennessee, but it was Oakland's defense that shoulders most of the blame for the latest defeat. The Titans rolled up more than 550 yards of total offense, turning a game that was tied 21-21 at the half into a blowout by the fourth quarter. Jon Gruden and GM Mike Mayock have done great work finding young players to build around, but the Raiders have plenty of holes to fill as they look ahead to the offseason.
Current Ranking: 18
Previous Ranking: 17
Analysis:
The Raiders were supposed to improve upon their league-low 13 sacks -- and through 13 games, they have more than doubled last year's output with 27. Still, having FPI's 31st-ranked total defense is more than an eyesore and does not reflect much improvement. Not when the Raiders, with a playoff run in their midst, have lost three straight games by 31, 31 and 21 points, respectively.
Current Ranking: 21
Previous Ranking: 16
Analysis:
Jon Gruden promised changes to the defense after another horrible performance against the Titans. It's not like the Raiders have a wealth of depth waiting in the wings, so who knows what Gruden means. It's tough that the season has turned sour, because the good things from the first half of the season might be entirely forgotten by the time we get to the offseason.
Current Ranking: 22
Previous Ranking: 20
Analysis:
A few weeks ago, the Oakland Raiders appeared to have made great strides in 2019. The team was 6-4 and just off the pace in the AFC West.
In fairness, the Raiders are still a better team than a year ago. And Oakland's Week 14 loss carries with it the caveat that rookie tailback Josh Jacobs missed the game with a shoulder injury.
But there's no denying that the Oakland defense is in free-fall. Over the last three games, the Raiders have been roasted by the New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans to the tune of over 38 points per game. Oakland has been outscored over that span by a staggering margin—116 to 33.
That playoff trip that some thought might be coming a few weeks ago isn't. Not this season. Not with that defense.
But the Raiders are headed in the right direction and will enter the offseason in good shape relative to the salary cap and with two first-round picks in the 2020 draft.
Current Ranking: 18
Previous Ranking: 18
Analysis:
So much for the idea of this team surging.