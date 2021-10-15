Quick Hits: Rich Bisaccia getting prepared for his first game as Raiders interim head coach

On the overall mentality and focus of the team going into Denver:

"I think what they've done a great job of is when they've come in the building, they've done a really good job preparing like they had been before. Again, I said the uniqueness about this earlier in the week, but our offensive staff now is intact. ... Greg [Olson] has certainly taken the lead on that along with Tim [Berbenich] and Coach [Tom] Cable and all those guys. And then there's been no change on defense, there's been no change on special teams. So, I think we've gone through the meetings to some degree as usual preparation and now we'll see what the presentation of the preparation looks like. I think it's been a good week as far as football goes."