Raiderette Kelly Plays Don't Forget the Lyrics

Raiderette Kelly stands with Don't Forget the Lyrics! host Mark McGrath.

Raiderette Kelly here to tell the Raider Nation about my whirlwind and fabulous trip to TV land in Southern California! I was chosen to represent the Oakland Raiderettes as a contestant playing for a charity on the hit game show *Don't Forget the Lyrics! *The following is a little bit about my journey to Los Angeles and my "movie star for a day" experience!

The show's producers decided to have a "Cheerleader Week" theme. Football's Fabulous Females were chosen to be 1 of 4 cheerleader groups to compete and play for charity on the show. When I heard about this opportunity, I thought I would be an ideal candidate because I love karaoke and can entertain a crowd. The producers held interviews where we were quizzed on our knowledge of lyrics, sang 2-3 popular songs, and were asked about our lives outside of the Raiderettes. When I was chosen to be a representative, I was thrilled and began to study lyrics like a mad woman.

The charity I picked was the Oakland Police Activities League (Oakland PAL). The organization provides free education and recreational activities to Oakland's youth and provides positive mentors to keep kids safe and off the streets. I was excited to participate on the show for such a meaningful organization and I wanted to get them as much money as I possible.

July 22, 2010- At 3 AM, my alarm went off and I jumped out of bed. I felt a surge of energy and excitement, with a hint of anxiety. I managed to do my hair, makeup, put on my Raiders gear, and was off to the San Jose airport.

During my one-hour flight to LA, my nerves began to set in, and it showed to the point where it was noticed by the man next to me. We conversed about my trip and he tried to reassure me that I would do great. I became more relaxed when he started quizzing me on songs. He would sing one unfinished line from a song, and I would finish the lyric. It probably looked silly to the other passengers, but it definitely calmed me down. We finally arrived in LA and I was off to The Culver Studios.