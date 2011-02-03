Raiderette Natalie's Pro Bowl Blog

Hi Raider Fans!

I'm back home, unpacking and reflecting on this past week. It was absolutely amazing and impacted me more than I ever thought it would.

The night before the game was the Pro Bowl All-Star Block Party where 40,000 fans were expected. Imagine the nerves! My group was sent to a few VIP parties and then to a few stages at the block party. This was one of my highlights of the week! My group was featured as the closing performance for the evening on the main stage. We performed and did a question and answer session. I represented for the Raiders to the fullest! Then it was off to bed for beauty rest.

Game day was a whirlwind. We started with our team breakfast and then headed to the stadium. We visited two tailgate parties and were met with rain, not unusual for the Raider Nation. Luckily, it cleared up for game time. The game started with an introduction of each cheerleader, followed by the players, and then it was the big pre-game show with The Goo Goo Dolls! The show included hundreds of high school cheerleaders, local children hula dancers and the Pro Bowl Cheerleaders. The rest of the game was a blast and it was so awesome to hear, meet and see all of the Raiders fans in the stands.

I'm so sad that the week is over, but so happy to have been able to experience the Pro Bowl. Thank you to all the Raiders fans that came out to Honolulu and showed your support. You all definitely showed which team has the best fans. Go Raiders!

Sunday, January 30, 2011