Raiders Snap Counts vs. Broncos: Richard Finds The End Zone

Carr was clinical– Without his top, two targets on the outside, Derek Carr put together a very solid Week 12 outing for the Silver and Black. The Raiders franchise quarterback played all 68 offensive snaps, completing 18 of 24 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns. With his pair of scores, D.C. has now found the end zone in 12 consecutive games, a streak that dates back to last season. Carr's strong day at the office is even more impressive when you take note that not only was he without Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree for most of the day, he was also without the services of starting right guard Gabe Jackson as well.