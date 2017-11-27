 Skip to main content
Advertising

Raiders Snap Counts vs. Broncos: Richard Finds The End Zone

Nov 27, 2017 at 02:36 AM
Author Image
Eddie Paskal

Former Raiders.com Contributor

Boy, that was an entertaining Sunday, wasn't it?

After the rain had cleared, tempers had cooled, and the clock hit triple zero, the Oakland Raiders had held off the Denver Broncos 21-14, improving their record to 5-6, and vaulting themselves squarely back into the AFC playoff conversation in the process.

Sunday's win over the Broncos certainly wasn't lacking sparks, so with the victory now in the rearview mirror, let's look back at the playtime percentages, and see what we can learn from the numbers.

Snaps_Broncos.jpg

Offense

Carr was clinical– Without his top, two targets on the outside, Derek Carr put together a very solid Week 12 outing for the Silver and Black. The Raiders franchise quarterback played all 68 offensive snaps, completing 18 of 24 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns. With his pair of scores, D.C. has now found the end zone in 12 consecutive games, a streak that dates back to last season. Carr's strong day at the office is even more impressive when you take note that not only was he without Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree for most of the day, he was also without the services of starting right guard Gabe Jackson as well.

Rocket Richard takes off– The dynamic, second-year running back didn't see a ton of run on offense, just five snaps (7%), but he was no doubt impactful in the limited time he was on the field. Richard carried the ball twice for 18 yards, and also hauled in two passes from Carr for 13 yards and a touchdown, his first receiving score of 2017.

Patterson paces the wide receivers– Before the first half came to a close, Todd Downing's offense was without the services of both Amari Cooper (concussion), as well as Michael Crabtree (ejection). The pair's absence forced the other three, active wide receivers on the roster to step up, and that's precisely what they did. Patterson in particular enjoyed a nice day at the office, playing 37 offensive snaps (54%), hauling in three passes for a team-high 72 yards. His 54-yard reception in the final minutes also proved to be the nail in the coffin for the Broncos Sunday afternoon.

Defense

Bowman ends the drought– In what had become an oft discussed statistic, headed into Sunday's game, the Raiders had not yet tallied an interception in 2017. However, veteran linebacker NaVorro Bowman officially snapped that streak in the second quarter of Sunday's win, securing a deflected Paxton Lynch pass in the end zone. Not only did Bowman secure the team's first pick of 2017; he played all 59 defensive snaps, finishing with a team-high seven tackles, as well as a pass defensed.

Autry feasts against the Broncos– The powerful defensive linemen enjoyed an outstanding day against the Broncos offensive line. Autry played 39 snaps (66%) in Sunday's win, totaling three tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss, and two quarterback hits. His Week 12 performance also served as No. 96's first multi-sack game of his career.

Carrie and Smith step up out wide– With David Amerson once again unable to go, the Raiders base cornerbacks for their divisional matchup against the Broncos were TJ Carrie and Sean Smith. Both defensive backs played 57 snaps (97%), totaling nine tackles between them. They provided tight coverage all afternoon as well, as the Broncos quarterbacks tallied less than 200 passing yards in the Week 12 loss.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Antonio Brown wants to be legendary: 'My goal is to catch Jerry Rice'

Fred Biletnikoff, Tim Brown, and Jerry Rice set the precedent for what it means to be an Oakland Raiders Hall of Fame wide receiver. Now it's Antonio Brown's turn.

news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.

news

Raiders Sign Guard Cameron Hunt

The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent G Cameron Hunt, the club announced Thursday.

news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.

news

Raiders Sign Fifth-Round Pick Punter Johnny Townsend

The Oakland Raiders have signed fifth-round draft pick P Johnny Townsend, the club announced Monday.

news

Raiders Release Quarterback Josh Johnson

The Oakland Raiders have released Josh Johnson, the club announced Thursday.

news

Raiders Linebacker Derrick Johnson: "It's The Perfect Time To Be A Raider"

Oakland Raiders linebacker Derrick Johnson wants to finish his career on a high note.

news

Raiders Sign Linebacker Derrick Johnson

The Oakland Raiders have signed Derrick Johnson, the club announced Monday.

news

Raiders Sign Second-Round Pick Defensive Tackle P.J. Hall

The Oakland Raiders have signed second-round draft pick P.J. Hall, the club announced Sunday.

news

Raiders Sign Sixth-Round Pick Linebacker Azeem Victor

The Oakland Raiders have signed sixth-round draft pick Azeem Victor, the club announced Saturday.

news

By The Numbers: A Look At The Raiders Free Agency Haul

Let's take a look at the accolades of some of the newest Oakland Raiders.

news

Head Coach Jon Gruden Announces Signing Of Derrick Johnson

Head Coach Jon Gruden announced Friday that the Raiders had signed linebacker Derrick Johnson.

Latest Content

news

Raiders 2026 Training Camp Updates: Getting down to business in Day 2

Jul 30, 2026

Check back here daily to catch up on the latest updates, storylines, transactions, videos and more out of Raiders training camp.

video

Raiders training camp is here! Plus, Kirk Cousins and John Spytek join

Jul 29, 2026

General Manager John Spytek, QB Kirk Cousins and CBS Sports' Bryant McFadden join from Raiders 2026 Training Camp.

news

'I feel incredible': Return to practice field serves as a culmination of sorts for Maxx Crosby

Jul 29, 2026

"It's been over seven months now and we're out here. The goal was the goal and we're out here flying," Crosby said after the team's first training camp practice.

gallery

Raiders 2026 Training Camp | Day 1

Jul 29, 2026

A look inside Intermountain Heath Performance Center with photos of the first day of 2026 Training Camp.

news

Maxx Crosby participa sin limitaciones en el inicio del campo de entrenamiento

Jul 29, 2026

Después de someterse a una cirugía de rodilla izquierda en enero y perderse los OTA's y el minicampamento obligatorio, Crosby regresó al emparrillado a máxima velocidad durante la primera práctica con el plantel completo.

video

Watch: Right out of the gate | Raiders 2026 Training Camp

Jul 29, 2026

Watch highlights from the Raiders' first training camp practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

news

Gutierrez: Kirk Cousins opening camp as QB1 isn't a surprise, but the logical extension of Kubiak's plan

Jul 29, 2026

Cousins being the starter entering camp makes all the sense in the world, writes Raiders columnist Paul Gutierrez.

news

Arranca el campo de entrenamiento 2026 con Fernando Mendoza continuando su progreso

Jul 29, 2026

Los Raiders realizaron su primera práctica del campo de entrenamiento 2026 con el plantel completo. Kirk Cousins inició como titular, Mendoza dio un paso importante en su desarrollo y el equipo se prepara para aumentar la intensidad cuando se pongan las hombreras.

gallery

Photos: Small Business Showcase winner announced at Allegiant Stadium

Jul 29, 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders and America First Credit Union partnered together to host the Small Business Showcase with Aroma Retail winning a $100,000 single-season sponsorship package.

news

Training Camp Notebook 7/29: Fernando Mendoza shows poise and precision in first practice

Jul 29, 2026

A trio of rookies made an impression in the Silver and Black's first training camp practice of 2026.

video

Kirk Cousins: 'Ready to go, ready to work'

Jul 29, 2026

Quarterback Kirk Cousins on the start of training camp, the offense, his mindset and more.

video

Maxx Crosby: 'It was fun to just be back out there with the guys'

Jul 29, 2026

Defensive end Maxx Crosby on the start of training camp, the defense and more.

View All
Advertising