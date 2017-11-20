Raiders Snap Counts vs. Patriots: Lynch Runs Hard In Loss

Alexander steps in on the right side – The Raiders typical, starting right tackle, Marshall Newhouse, was unable to strap on the pads against the Patriots because of a hip/quad injury, meaning that second-year lineman Vadal Alexander got the start on the right side. Alexander along with the rest of the Raiders line (Penn, Osemele, Hudson and Jackson) played all 74 offensive snaps Sunday afternoon, allowing just a single sack to the Patriots defense.

Lynch gets rolling –Now, admittedly there weren't a ton of offensive highlights to take away from Sunday's blowout against the Patriots, but we must give credit where it's due; Marshawn Lynch came to play at Estadio Azteca. While No. 24 played just 21 offensive snaps (28%) against the Patriots, he no doubt made the most of his time on the field, carrying the football 11 times for 67 yards. The Silver and Black were down big most of the game so feeding "The Beast" grew problematic, but when he got a chance to pound the rock, he did just that.