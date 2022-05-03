Through the stress and confusion of waiting for three days, he never got a call. James had to figure out what were the next steps. His agent called him at the end of the draft and notified him that he had two UDFA offers on the table – one from the Pittsburgh Steelers and the other from the Raiders.

"My agent hit me up the last minute and said, 'I think you should go to the Raiders,' and I didn't even think that was an option," said James. "It sounded cool. They were in Oakland at the moment, but I knew they were going to be moving to Vegas that next year. It was honestly the perfectly situation with it being the closest team to Salt Lake City, Utah. It's a quick drive so I told myself that would be the best option. And I knew people with Kolton [Miller] being there and Tom Cable coached my agent at Cal. So I said, 'Yeah, let's do it.'

James knew coming into the NFL that there was a likelihood he would have to change his position from tackle. However, he never would've thought the position change would be to center – a position he never took at snap at until rookie minicamp.

"I went into it with a good mindset and just practiced my ass off," he said. "It was really mental more than anything, being able to call the plays and call the combinations of what we're going into. It took a lot of practice to say the least."

Now going into his fourth season, James has established himself as the starting center of the Las Vegas Raiders. James played 100 percent of all offensive snaps last season, alongside his UCLA teammate Kolton Miller. He was a vital part of the Raiders' 10-win season and their first playoff berth since the 2016 season. Frye is not surprised his former player has had this amount success at a new position after going undrafted, especially seeing the extreme adversity James battled in football as well as his personal life.