The legend of Ray Guy, from those who knew him best

Ken Herock, Raiders Tight End, Special Teams Coach and Scout:

"I'm down at Southern Miss watching Ray Guy play Alabama. Ray was a weapon. Quarterback, safety, punter, he kicked off. ... Alabama came after him and knocked him out of the game. After that, we never saw him again. We saw him on tape. He broke his leg before we drafted him. I'm thinking to myself, 'We saw him, I have a high grade for him. He's the best punter I've ever seen in my life. But am I sure I know what I'm doing?' You're never sure about taking a punter in the first round. Maybe second or third. Mr. Davis said, 'This is the best player on the board. He's the best player to help the Raiders.' Everybody looked up and thought, 'Wow, we're really doing this. We're taking a punter in the first round.' But we did, and it turned out just how Mr. Davis wanted it to."