What They're Saying: Broncos' Pat Surtain II talks going up against 'savvy' Davante Adams

Take a look at what Denver Broncos' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 11 matchup.
On WR Davante Adams:
"With him, he's very savvy. He's smart with his technique. He knows how to read DBs whether they're in press or they're off. He just knows how to get open. He knows how to read defenses well too. Carr trusts in hi, trusts in his ability." – Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II
On the Raiders offense:
"Recently a few of those guys got put on IR with [Darren] Waller and [Hunter] Renfrow, but they still have the best receiver in the league over there, and a pretty darn good quarterback to throw him the ball. They're still moving the football and finding ways to put up points." – Broncos S Justin Simmons
"They've still got the best receiver in the NFL. They've got a great running back. They've got a really good quarterback. They've got weapons." – Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero
On RB Josh Jacobs:
"Josh Jacobs, I feel like, has been one of the more underrated players this year. I think he's doing an amazing job for them." – Broncos S Justin Simmons
On the Raiders as a whole:
"I've been on a lot of teams and been around the Raiders awhile. My dad coached for the Raiders for a little bit. That was a unique family situation. … The Raiders are a great organization. They've been around for a long time." – Broncos Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett
On DE Maxx Crosby:
"He's playing at a really high level. … He's an extremely violent player that plays with a great motor. Accounting for him was something we looked at throughout the [Week 4] game, but we didn't have a lot of answers for some of the stuff he was doing as far as his alignments." – Broncos offensive coordinator Justin Otten
