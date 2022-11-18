What They're Saying: Broncos' Pat Surtain II talks going up against 'savvy' Davante Adams

Nov 18, 2022 at 02:15 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

Take a look at what Denver Broncos' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 11 matchup.

On WR Davante Adams:

"With him, he's very savvy. He's smart with his technique. He knows how to read DBs whether they're in press or they're off. He just knows how to get open. He knows how to read defenses well too. Carr trusts in hi, trusts in his ability." – Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II

On the Raiders offense:

"Recently a few of those guys got put on IR with [Darren] Waller and [Hunter] Renfrow, but they still have the best receiver in the league over there, and a pretty darn good quarterback to throw him the ball. They're still moving the football and finding ways to put up points." – Broncos S Justin Simmons

"They've still got the best receiver in the NFL. They've got a great running back. They've got a really good quarterback. They've got weapons." – Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero

On RB Josh Jacobs:

"Josh Jacobs, I feel like, has been one of the more underrated players this year. I think he's doing an amazing job for them." – Broncos S Justin Simmons

On the Raiders as a whole:

"I've been on a lot of teams and been around the Raiders awhile. My dad coached for the Raiders for a little bit. That was a unique family situation. … The Raiders are a great organization. They've been around for a long time." – Broncos Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett

On DE Maxx Crosby:

"He's playing at a really high level. … He's an extremely violent player that plays with a great motor. Accounting for him was something we looked at throughout the [Week 4] game, but we didn't have a lot of answers for some of the stuff he was doing as far as his alignments." – Broncos offensive coordinator Justin Otten

Through The Years: Raiders vs. Broncos

As the Raiders prepare for their Week 11 matchup against the Denver Broncos, view past matchups between the Silver and Black and their division rival.

Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler (12) lines up before the snap during the AFC Championship game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, January 1, 1978, in Denver, Colo.
1 / 78

Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler (12) lines up before the snap during the AFC Championship game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, January 1, 1978, in Denver, Colo.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Oakland Raiders defense on the field during the AFC Championship away game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, January 1, 1978, in Denver, Colo.
2 / 78

The Oakland Raiders defense on the field during the AFC Championship away game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, January 1, 1978, in Denver, Colo.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders take the field during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 3, 1978, in Denver, Colo.
3 / 78

The Raiders take the field during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 3, 1978, in Denver, Colo.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders kicker Chris Bahr (10) is congratulated by quarterback Marc Wilson (6) and linebacker Matt Millen (55) after making a field goal during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 30, 1984, in Denver, Color.
4 / 78

Los Angeles Raiders kicker Chris Bahr (10) is congratulated by quarterback Marc Wilson (6) and linebacker Matt Millen (55) after making a field goal during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 30, 1984, in Denver, Color.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncs at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, December 8, 1985, in Denver, Colo.
5 / 78

Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncs at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, December 8, 1985, in Denver, Colo.

Greg Cava/Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders kicker Chris Bahr (10) kicks a game-winning 26-yard field goal in overtime of the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, December 8, 1985, in Denver, Colo.
6 / 78

Los Angeles Raiders kicker Chris Bahr (10) kicks a game-winning 26-yard field goal in overtime of the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, December 8, 1985, in Denver, Colo.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, December 2, 1990, in Denver, Colo,
7 / 78

Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, December 2, 1990, in Denver, Colo,

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) passes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, November 10, 1991 in Denver, Colo.
8 / 78

Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) passes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, November 10, 1991 in Denver, Colo.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders center/guard/tackle Don Mosebar (72) waits to snap the ball to quarterback Jeff Hostetler (15) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Monday, October 18, 1993, in Denver, Colo.
9 / 78

Los Angeles Raiders center/guard/tackle Don Mosebar (72) waits to snap the ball to quarterback Jeff Hostetler (15) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Monday, October 18, 1993, in Denver, Colo.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Nnamdi Asomugha (21) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 28, 2004, in Denver, Colo.
10 / 78

Raiders defensive back Nnamdi Asomugha (21) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 28, 2004, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Tyrone Wheatley (47) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 28, 2004, in Denver, Colo.
11 / 78

Raiders running back Tyrone Wheatley (47) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 28, 2004, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Jerry Porter (84) makes a 42-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 28, 2004, in Denver, Colo.
12 / 78

Raiders wide receiver Jerry Porter (84) makes a 42-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 28, 2004, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Ray Buchanan (34) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 28, 2004, in Denver, Colo.
13 / 78

Raiders defensive back Ray Buchanan (34) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 28, 2004, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Ronald Curry (89) makes a 6-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 28, 2004, in Denver, Colo.
14 / 78

Raiders wide receiver Ronald Curry (89) makes a 6-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 28, 2004, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive tackle Ed Jasper (95) sacks the quarterback during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Saturday, December 24, 2005, in Denver, Colo.
15 / 78

Raiders defensive tackle Ed Jasper (95) sacks the quarterback during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Saturday, December 24, 2005, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Jarrod Cooper (40) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Saturday, December 24, 2005, in Denver, Colo.
16 / 78

Raiders defensive back Jarrod Cooper (40) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Saturday, December 24, 2005, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Randy Moss (18) stiff arms the defender during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Saturday, December 24, 2005, in Denver, Colo.
17 / 78

Raiders wide receiver Randy Moss (18) stiff arms the defender during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Saturday, December 24, 2005, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Randy Moss (18) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Saturday, December 24, 2005, in Denver, Colo.
18 / 78

Raiders wide receiver Randy Moss (18) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Saturday, December 24, 2005, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back LaMont Jordan (34) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 15, 2006, in Denver, Colo.
19 / 78

Raiders running back LaMont Jordan (34) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 15, 2006, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive tackle Tommy Kelly (93) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 15, 2006, in Denver, Colo.
20 / 78

Raiders defensive tackle Tommy Kelly (93) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 15, 2006, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back LaMont Jordan (34) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 15, 2006, in Denver, Colo.
21 / 78

Raiders running back LaMont Jordan (34) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 15, 2006, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back LaMont Jordan (34) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2007, in Denver, Colo.
22 / 78

Raiders running back LaMont Jordan (34) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2007, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Sam Williams (54) eyes the quarterback during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2007, in Denver, Colo.
23 / 78

Raiders linebacker Sam Williams (54) eyes the quarterback during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2007, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Josh McCown (12) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2007, in Denver, Colo.
24 / 78

Raiders quarterback Josh McCown (12) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2007, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Jerry Porter (84) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2007, in Denver, Colo.
25 / 78

Raiders wide receiver Jerry Porter (84) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2007, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Thomas Howard (53) returns an interception for a 44-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2007, in Denver, Colo.
26 / 78

Raiders linebacker Thomas Howard (53) returns an interception for a 44-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2007, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Nnamdi Asomugha (21) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 23, 2008, in Denver, Colo.
27 / 78

Raiders defensive back Nnamdi Asomugha (21) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 23, 2008, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) breaks a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 23, 2008, in Denver, Colo.
28 / 78

Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) breaks a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 23, 2008, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Ashley Lelie (87) makes a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 23, 2008, in Denver, Colo.
29 / 78

Raiders wide receiver Ashley Lelie (87) makes a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 23, 2008, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Thomas Howard (53) intercepts a pass during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 23, 2008, in Denver, Colo.
30 / 78

Raiders wide receiver Thomas Howard (53) intercepts a pass during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 23, 2008, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Justin Fargas (25) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 23, 2008, in Denver, Colo.
31 / 78

Raiders running back Justin Fargas (25) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 23, 2008, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end Kalimba Edwards (58) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 23, 2008, in Denver, Colo.
32 / 78

Raiders defensive end Kalimba Edwards (58) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 23, 2008, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Stanford Routt (26) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, December 20, 2009, in Denver, Colo.
33 / 78

Raiders defensive back Stanford Routt (26) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, December 20, 2009, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) stiff arms the defender during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, December 20, 2009, in Denver, Colo.
34 / 78

Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) stiff arms the defender during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, December 20, 2009, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end Greg Ellis (99) sacks the quarterback during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, December 20, 2009, in Denver, Colo.
35 / 78

Raiders defensive end Greg Ellis (99) sacks the quarterback during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, December 20, 2009, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Chaz Schilens (81) makes a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, December 20, 2009, in Denver, Colo.
36 / 78

Raiders wide receiver Chaz Schilens (81) makes a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, December 20, 2009, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Nick Miller (89) heads to the end zone on a 43-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 24, 2010, in Denver, Colo.
37 / 78

Raiders tight end Nick Miller (89) heads to the end zone on a 43-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 24, 2010, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Chris Johnson (37) returns an interception for a 30-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 24, 2010, in Denver, Colo.
38 / 78

Raiders defensive back Chris Johnson (37) returns an interception for a 30-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 24, 2010, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Kamerion Wimbley (96) sacks the quarterback during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 24, 2010, in Denver, Colo.
39 / 78

Raiders linebacker Kamerion Wimbley (96) sacks the quarterback during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 24, 2010, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) breaks a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 24, 2010, in Denver, Colo.
40 / 78

Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) breaks a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 24, 2010, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end/defensive tackle Richard Seymour (92) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 24, 2010, in Denver, Colo.
41 / 78

Raiders defensive end/defensive tackle Richard Seymour (92) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 24, 2010, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Michael Bush (29) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 12, 2011, in Denver, Colo.
42 / 78

Raiders running back Michael Bush (29) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 12, 2011, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Matt Giordano (27) intercepts a pass during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 12, 2011, in Denver, Colo.
43 / 78

Raiders defensive back Matt Giordano (27) intercepts a pass during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 12, 2011, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end Lamarr Houston (99) recovers a fumble during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 12, 2011, in Denver, Colo.
44 / 78

Raiders defensive end Lamarr Houston (99) recovers a fumble during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 12, 2011, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 12, 2011, in Denver, Colo.
45 / 78

Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 12, 2011, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Denarius Moore (17) dives into the end zone on a 73-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 23, 2013, in Denver, Colo.
46 / 78

Raiders wide receiver Denarius Moore (17) dives into the end zone on a 73-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 23, 2013, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Charles Woodson (24) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 23, 2013, in Denver, Colo.
47 / 78

Raiders defensive back Charles Woodson (24) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 23, 2013, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Nick Roach (53) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 23, 2013, in Denver, Colo.
48 / 78

Raiders linebacker Nick Roach (53) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 23, 2013, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Terrelle Pryor (2) passes to running back Marcel Reece (45) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 23, 2013, in Denver, Colo.
49 / 78

Raiders quarterback Terrelle Pryor (2) passes to running back Marcel Reece (45) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 23, 2013, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Mychal Rivera (81) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 23, 2013, in Denver, Colo.
50 / 78

Raiders tight end Mychal Rivera (81) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 23, 2013, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Denver, Colo.
51 / 78

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Chance Casey (37) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Denver, Colo.
52 / 78

Raiders defensive back Chance Casey (37) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Kenbrell Thompkins (85) blocks for running back Latavius Murray (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Denver, Colo.
53 / 78

Raiders wide receiver Kenbrell Thompkins (85) blocks for running back Latavius Murray (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Andre Holmes (18) makes a tackleduring the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Denver, Colo.
54 / 78

Raiders wide receiver Andre Holmes (18) makes a tackleduring the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Ben Heeney (51) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 13, 2015, in Denver, Colo.
55 / 78

Raiders linebacker Ben Heeney (51) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 13, 2015, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts (10) makes an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 13, 2015, in Denver, Colo.
56 / 78

Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts (10) makes an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 13, 2015, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders record a safety during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 13, 2015, in Denver, Colo.
57 / 78

The Raiders record a safety during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 13, 2015, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Mychal Rivera (81) makes a 16-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 13, 2015, in Denver, Colo.
58 / 78

Raiders tight end Mychal Rivera (81) makes a 16-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 13, 2015, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back TJ Carrie (38) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 13, 2015, in Denver, Colo.
59 / 78

Raiders defensive back TJ Carrie (38) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 13, 2015, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end Mario Edwards (97) sacks the quarterback during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 1, 2017, in Denver, Colo.
60 / 78

Raiders defensive end Mario Edwards (97) sacks the quarterback during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 1, 2017, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Johnny Holton (16) heads to the end zone on a 64-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 1, 2017, in Denver, Colo.
61 / 78

Raiders wide receiver Johnny Holton (16) heads to the end zone on a 64-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 1, 2017, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders outside linebacker Bruce Irvin (51) sacks the quarterback during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 1, 2017, in Denver, Colo.
62 / 78

Raiders outside linebacker Bruce Irvin (51) sacks the quarterback during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 1, 2017, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts (10) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 1, 2017, in Denver, Colo.
63 / 78

Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts (10) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 1, 2017, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (45) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colo.
64 / 78

Raiders cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (45) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant (12) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colo.
65 / 78

Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant (12) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colo.
66 / 78

Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders safety Reggie Nelson (27), Oakland Raiders cornerback Rashaan Melvin (22) make a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colo.
67 / 78

Raiders safety Reggie Nelson (27), Oakland Raiders cornerback Rashaan Melvin (22) make a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cornerback Rashaan Melvin (22), Oakland Raiders safety Marcus Gilchrist (31), Oakland Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) make a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colo.
68 / 78

Raiders cornerback Rashaan Melvin (22), Oakland Raiders safety Marcus Gilchrist (31), Oakland Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) make a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, December 19, 2019, in Denver, Colo.
69 / 78

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, December 19, 2019, in Denver, Colo.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes as center Rodney Hudson (61) and tackle Denzelle Good (71) block during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, December 19, 2019, in Denver, Colo.
70 / 78

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes as center Rodney Hudson (61) and tackle Denzelle Good (71) block during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, December 19, 2019, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, December 19, 2019, in Denver, Colo.
71 / 78

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, December 19, 2019, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) makes a 26-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, January 3, 2021, in Denver, Colo.
72 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) makes a 26-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, January 3, 2021, in Denver, Colo.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 28-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, January 3, 2021, in Denver, Colo.
73 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 28-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, January 3, 2021, in Denver, Colo.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a catch for a 2-point conversion during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, January 3, 2021, in Denver, Colo.
74 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a catch for a 2-point conversion during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, January 3, 2021, in Denver, Colo.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) blocks a field goal during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, January 3, 2021, in Denver, Colo.
75 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) blocks a field goal during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, January 3, 2021, in Denver, Colo.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 17, 2021, in Denver, Colo.
76 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 17, 2021, in Denver, Colo.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 17, 2021, in Denver, Colo.
77 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 17, 2021, in Denver, Colo.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) goes for a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 17, 2021, in Denver, Colo,
78 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) goes for a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 17, 2021, in Denver, Colo,

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
