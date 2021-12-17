What They're Saying: Browns comment on Raiders defense and 'premier pass rusher' Maxx Crosby

On the Raiders defense:
"It's a solid defense, starting up front. They play hard. They're good at pass rush. They're a really sound defense." – Browns quarterback Case Keenum
"I think they're a great team. They have all the attributes to be a great team. They have a great defensive line. They have good DBs, good linebackers." – Browns tight end David Njoku
On defensive end Maxx Crosby:
"Crosby has always been a guy that plays to the whistle, plays very hard. But this year, he's really taken a step up and he's become one of the more premier pass rushers in this league. It's not all sacks, it's pressures, it's his disruptiveness." – Browns guard Joel Bitonio
On the Raiders offense:
"They're very, very explosive. I think Carr has an incredible arm talent. Waller, Renfrow, just an impressive group of pass receivers. A running back that's a complete running back." – Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski
"They've got a lot of depth and they're leading the league in air yardage for a reason." – Browns linebacker Malcolm Smith
On quarterback Derek Carr:
"I think the world of Derek Carr. I think he's extremely capable of doing everything. He does stuff on the line of scrimmage, he can get the ball to his receivers, play action, take shots and all that." – Browns linebacker Malcolm Smith
"He's a very talented quarterback. He has the arm strength. He has the mobility. You can see he can read defenses." – Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods
On wide receiver Hunter Renfrow:
"He's outstanding. When the ball goes to him, he catches it. He can run away from you. Quick, savvy, understands leverage, how to snap guys off, great hands." – Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski
On running back Josh Jacobs:
"He has really good balance and body control, runs behind his pads. He shows the power, very quick. He's a jump cutter." – Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods
View the best photos from practice as the Silver and Black prepare for the Cleveland Browns in Week 15.