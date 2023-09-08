What They're Saying: Patrick Surtain II, Broncos prepare to face a 'technician' in Davante Adams

As the Raiders head to Denver for their season opener, take a look at what the Broncos' players and coaches had to say about the Silver and Black going into the Week 1 matchup.
On the Raiders offense:
"They've always had a great two-back presence. I like that because I think we try to do the same thing. Some teams don't have a fullback, it might be a tight end but they have always had a good two-back running game and play-action passing game. They are aggressive down the field, and I think their numbers from a year ago dictate that when you look at their explosive plays." - Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton
"This is going to be a big task for us defensively." - Broncos S Justin Simmons
"You got a young guy in [Tre] Tucker with big-time speed, [DeAndre] Carter who's got some speed, it's a lot of weapons they've got" - Broncos offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi
On QB Jimmy Garoppolo:
"He's a proven veteran quarterback that knows how to win in this league. So I know they'll have a great game plan for him" - Broncos S Justin Simmons
"Jimmy's a winner, we hadn't seen him play in a Raiders uniform but he's winner. I faced him for four years and he's always won a lot of games so it's going to be a challenge to get him stopped." - Broncos offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi
On RB Josh Jacobs:
"Our plan defensively is, here are the key players. He certainly is one of the more dominate running backs in the NFL so that's how we'll approach the game" - Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton
"Guys hit him in the backfield, he's falling for two or three yards, and then he breaks a lot tackles. I think they said today he was a number 1 or 2 in the league last year in yards after contract. That right there kind of makes a good back" - Broncos LB Alex Singleton
"They're stacked with talent. With Jacobs coming back and leading the league in rushing he had a heck of year last year and I'm sure he'll have another heck of a year this year." - Broncos S Justin Simmons
"He's a good back, and good players make plays but you have to make a real effort to get him stopped." - Broncos offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi
On WR Davante Adams:
"He's a great receiver and I definitely have watched his film and tried to steal and take some things from his game, because the things he does well, he does really well. As a student of the game, you're always trying to find a way to level up your game and what's a better way to do it than stealing it from the guys that are at that level that you're trying to attain." - Broncos WR Courtland Sutton
"They have arguably one of the best receivers, if not the best receiver in the league in Adams." - Broncos S Justin Simmons
"I think he's a technician out there. He's been in the league for some time now so he's very smart in his craft and with guys like that, you've got to watch a lot of film." - Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II
On DE Maxx Crosby:
"He's real flexible. He's a tremendous worker, athletic. He's got one of those motors that doesn't stop and he can get to your edge quick. But his ability to defend and then his stamina are the things that stand out." - Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton
