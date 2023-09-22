What They're Saying: Steelers' Kenny Pickett holds 'huge amount of respect' for Maxx Crosby

Sep 22, 2023 at 12:02 PM
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

Take a look at what Steelers' players and coaches had to say ahead of the Week 3 matchup.

On the Raiders offense:

"On the offensive side of the ball, we've got to deal with some dangerous eligibles. We've got to find a delicate balance of working to minimize Jacobs while not exposing ourselves to the exploits for 17. That's something that we were trying to manage a year ago. That's something that everyone tries to manage, I'm sure, when they play these guys." – Head Coach Mike Tomlin

"They have Davante Adams on the outside and Hunter Renfrow and the rookie Michael Mayer from Notre Dame. They have weapons." – Steelers NT Breiden Fehoko

On RB Josh Jacobs:

"Josh is a great player, tough player. Just because he had a slow start doesn't mean that they're not going to try and feed him. He's a guy that's always going to keep fighting. He's a guy that's going to keep chugging no matter what." – Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick

On FB Jakob Johnson:

"I've got a lot of respect for that fullback Jakob Johnson they have. I think he's kind of the key to their running game." – Steelers NT Breiden Fehoko

On the Raiders defense:

"Defensively, obviously, it starts with guys like Maxx Crosby. Guys that can change a climate in an instant." – Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin

On DE Maxx Crosby:

"Special player in 98. Huge amount of respect for him and how hard he plays. He never comes off the field. He's great against the run, he's great against the pass." – Steelers QB Kenny Pickett

On LB Robert Spillane:

"Got a lot of respect for Rob. Rob's hardworking. He's smart. He's tough. He's a really good communicator. I don't think any of us are surprised that he has ascended within that group and has assumed a leadership-like position that he has assumed within that group." – Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin

"He's an unbelievable player. Great in the run. Underrated, I think, in the pass with his speed. … He's just an athletic middle linebacker." – Steelers QB Kenny Pickett

On CB Nate Hobbs:

"He plays a really complete game. He's good in coverage. He's good versus the run. He's a good blitzer and tackler. He plays really good football." – Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin

On CB Jakorian Bennett:

"Bennett is a top-flight young rookie who's playing really good football." – Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin

Oakland Raiders running back Pete Banaszak (40) rushes during the AFC Championship home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 26, 1976.
1 / 64

Oakland Raiders running back Pete Banaszak (40) rushes during the AFC Championship home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 26, 1976.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler (12) looks for a receiver during the AFC Championship home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 26, 1976.
2 / 64

Oakland Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler (12) looks for a receiver during the AFC Championship home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 26, 1976.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the postseason AFC Divisional Playoff home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, January 1, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.
3 / 64

Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the postseason AFC Divisional Playoff home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, January 1, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the postseason AFC Divisional Playoff home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, January 1, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.
4 / 64

Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the postseason AFC Divisional Playoff home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, January 1, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders defensive end Lyle Alzado (77) sacks the quarterback during the postseason AFC Divisional Playoff home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, January 1, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.
5 / 64

Los Angeles Raiders defensive end Lyle Alzado (77) sacks the quarterback during the postseason AFC Divisional Playoff home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, January 1, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Los Angeles Raiders lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.
6 / 64

The Los Angeles Raiders lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders linebacker Rod Martin (53) and defensive back Vann McElroy (26) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.
7 / 64

Los Angeles Raiders linebacker Rod Martin (53) and defensive back Vann McElroy (26) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders guard Mickey Marvin (65) and center/guard Dave Dalby (50) go to block as quarterback Jim Plunkett (16) receives the snap during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.
8 / 64

Los Angeles Raiders guard Mickey Marvin (65) and center/guard Dave Dalby (50) go to block as quarterback Jim Plunkett (16) receives the snap during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders quarterback Marc Wilson (6) hands the ball off to to running back Frank Hawkins (27) during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.
9 / 64

Los Angeles Raiders quarterback Marc Wilson (6) hands the ball off to to running back Frank Hawkins (27) during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders guard Curt Marsh (60) blocks during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.
10 / 64

Los Angeles Raiders guard Curt Marsh (60) blocks during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back/tight end Todd Christensen (46) makes a catch during the postseason AFC Divisional Playoff home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, January 1, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.
11 / 64

Los Angeles Raiders running back/tight end Todd Christensen (46) makes a catch during the postseason AFC Divisional Playoff home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, January 1, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders punter Ray Guy (8) rushes during the postseason AFC Divisional Playoff home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, January 1, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.
12 / 64

Los Angeles Raiders punter Ray Guy (8) rushes during the postseason AFC Divisional Playoff home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, January 1, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon (12) looks for a receiver during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, September 15, 2002, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
13 / 64

Oakland Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon (12) looks for a receiver during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, September 15, 2002, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders tight end Roland Williams (86) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, September 15, 2002, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
14 / 64

Oakland Raiders tight end Roland Williams (86) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, September 15, 2002, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Jerry Porter (84) makes a 21-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, September 15, 2002, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
15 / 64

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Jerry Porter (84) makes a 21-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, September 15, 2002, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive back Phillip Buchanon (31) returns a punt during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, September 15, 2002, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
16 / 64

Oakland Raiders defensive back Phillip Buchanon (31) returns a punt during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, September 15, 2002, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Tim Brown (81) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, September 15, 2002, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
17 / 64

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Tim Brown (81) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, September 15, 2002, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Rick Mirer (3) passes during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, December 7, 2003, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
18 / 64

Oakland Raiders quarterback Rick Mirer (3) passes during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, December 7, 2003, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive end Lorenzo Bromell (95) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, December 7, 2003, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
19 / 64

Oakland Raiders defensive end Lorenzo Bromell (95) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, December 7, 2003, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Charlie Garner (25) rushes during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, December 7, 2003, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
20 / 64

Oakland Raiders running back Charlie Garner (25) rushes during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, December 7, 2003, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Tim Brown (81) stiff arms the defender during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, December 7, 2003, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
21 / 64

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Tim Brown (81) stiff arms the defender during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, December 7, 2003, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Tyrone Wheatley (47) rushes during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, December 7, 2003, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
22 / 64

Oakland Raiders running back Tyrone Wheatley (47) rushes during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, December 7, 2003, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Doug Gabriel (85) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, September 12, 2004, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
23 / 64

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Doug Gabriel (85) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, September 12, 2004, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Tyrone Wheatley (47) rushes during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, September 12, 2004, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
24 / 64

Oakland Raiders running back Tyrone Wheatley (47) rushes during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, September 12, 2004, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Justin Fargas (20) blocks as quarterback Rich Gannon (12) looks for a receiver during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, September 12, 2004, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
25 / 64

Oakland Raiders running back Justin Fargas (20) blocks as quarterback Rich Gannon (12) looks for a receiver during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, September 12, 2004, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon (12) rushes during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, September 12, 2004, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
26 / 64

Oakland Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon (12) rushes during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, September 12, 2004, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive end Derrick Burgess (56) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 29, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.
27 / 64

Oakland Raiders defensive end Derrick Burgess (56) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 29, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive back Nnamdi Asomugha (21) intercepts a pass for a 24-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 29, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.
28 / 64

Oakland Raiders defensive back Nnamdi Asomugha (21) intercepts a pass for a 24-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 29, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive back Nnamdi Asomugha (21) intercepts a pass for a 24-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 29, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.
29 / 64

Oakland Raiders defensive back Nnamdi Asomugha (21) intercepts a pass for a 24-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 29, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive end Derrick Burgess (56) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 29, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.
30 / 64

Oakland Raiders defensive end Derrick Burgess (56) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 29, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Zack Crockett (32) blocks as running back Justin Fargas (25) rushes during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 29, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.
31 / 64

Oakland Raiders running back Zack Crockett (32) blocks as running back Justin Fargas (25) rushes during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 29, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Gary Russell (22) returns a kickoff during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, December 6, 2009, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
32 / 64

Oakland Raiders running back Gary Russell (22) returns a kickoff during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, December 6, 2009, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive end Tommy Kelly (93) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, December 6, 2009, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
33 / 64

Oakland Raiders defensive end Tommy Kelly (93) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, December 6, 2009, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski (11) kicks a field goal during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, December 6, 2009, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
34 / 64

Oakland Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski (11) kicks a field goal during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, December 6, 2009, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive back Michael Huff (24) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, December 6, 2009, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
35 / 64

Oakland Raiders defensive back Michael Huff (24) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, December 6, 2009, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Bruce Gradkowski (5) rushes during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, December 6, 2009, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
36 / 64

Oakland Raiders quarterback Bruce Gradkowski (5) rushes during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, December 6, 2009, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Chaz Schilens (81) makes a 17-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, December 6, 2009, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
37 / 64

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Chaz Schilens (81) makes a 17-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, December 6, 2009, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey (12) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, November 21, 2010, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
38 / 64

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey (12) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, November 21, 2010, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Jason Campbell (8) looks for a receiver during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, November 21, 2010, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
39 / 64

Oakland Raiders quarterback Jason Campbell (8) looks for a receiver during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, November 21, 2010, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Jacoby Ford (12) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, November 21, 2010, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
40 / 64

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Jacoby Ford (12) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, November 21, 2010, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Michael Bush (29) rushes during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, November 21, 2010, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
41 / 64

Oakland Raiders running back Michael Bush (29) rushes during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, November 21, 2010, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Bruce Gradkowski (5) rushes during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, November 21, 2010, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
42 / 64

Oakland Raiders quarterback Bruce Gradkowski (5) rushes during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, November 21, 2010, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) rushes for a 64-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, September 23, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.
43 / 64

Oakland Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) rushes for a 64-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, September 23, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) rushes for a 64-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, September 23, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.
44 / 64

Oakland Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) rushes for a 64-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, September 23, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders tight end Richard Gordon (82) makes a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, September 23, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.
45 / 64

Oakland Raiders tight end Richard Gordon (82) makes a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, September 23, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders tight end Richard Gordon (82) celebrates after making a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, September 23, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.
46 / 64

Oakland Raiders tight end Richard Gordon (82) celebrates after making a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, September 23, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Denarius Moore (17) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, September 23, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.
47 / 64

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Denarius Moore (17) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, September 23, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Terrelle Pryor (2) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 27, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.
48 / 64

Oakland Raiders quarterback Terrelle Pryor (2) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 27, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) rushes during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 27, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.
49 / 64

Oakland Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) rushes during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 27, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Sio Moore (55) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 27, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.
50 / 64

Oakland Raiders linebacker Sio Moore (55) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 27, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Terrelle Pryor (2) rushes for a 93-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 27, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.
51 / 64

Oakland Raiders quarterback Terrelle Pryor (2) rushes for a 93-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 27, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) rushes for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 27, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.
52 / 64

Oakland Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) rushes for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 27, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree (15) makes a 22-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, November 8, 2015, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
53 / 64

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree (15) makes a 22-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, November 8, 2015, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Curtis Lofton (50) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, November 8, 2015, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
54 / 64

Oakland Raiders linebacker Curtis Lofton (50) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, November 8, 2015, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) waits to snap the ball during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
55 / 64

Oakland Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) waits to snap the ball during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
56 / 64

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Doug Martin (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
57 / 64

Oakland Raiders running back Doug Martin (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

Allan Yuan/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts (10) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
58 / 64

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts (10) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 46-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, September 19, 2021, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
59 / 64

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 46-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, September 19, 2021, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) goes to make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, September 19, 2021, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
60 / 64

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) goes to make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, September 19, 2021, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, September 19, 2021, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
61 / 64

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, September 19, 2021, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) dives into the end zone on a 14-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium, Saturday, December 24, 2022, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
62 / 64

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) dives into the end zone on a 14-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium, Saturday, December 24, 2022, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 40-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium, Saturday, December 24, 2022, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
63 / 64

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 40-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium, Saturday, December 24, 2022, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) is congratulated by teammates after interception a pass during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium, Saturday, December 24, 2022, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
64 / 64

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) is congratulated by teammates after interception a pass during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium, Saturday, December 24, 2022, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
