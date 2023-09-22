What They're Saying: Steelers' Kenny Pickett holds 'huge amount of respect' for Maxx Crosby

Take a look at what Steelers' players and coaches had to say ahead of the Week 3 matchup.
On the Raiders offense:
"On the offensive side of the ball, we've got to deal with some dangerous eligibles. We've got to find a delicate balance of working to minimize Jacobs while not exposing ourselves to the exploits for 17. That's something that we were trying to manage a year ago. That's something that everyone tries to manage, I'm sure, when they play these guys." – Head Coach Mike Tomlin
"They have Davante Adams on the outside and Hunter Renfrow and the rookie Michael Mayer from Notre Dame. They have weapons." – Steelers NT Breiden Fehoko
On RB Josh Jacobs:
"Josh is a great player, tough player. Just because he had a slow start doesn't mean that they're not going to try and feed him. He's a guy that's always going to keep fighting. He's a guy that's going to keep chugging no matter what." – Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick
On FB Jakob Johnson:
"I've got a lot of respect for that fullback Jakob Johnson they have. I think he's kind of the key to their running game." – Steelers NT Breiden Fehoko
On the Raiders defense:
"Defensively, obviously, it starts with guys like Maxx Crosby. Guys that can change a climate in an instant." – Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin
On DE Maxx Crosby:
"Special player in 98. Huge amount of respect for him and how hard he plays. He never comes off the field. He's great against the run, he's great against the pass." – Steelers QB Kenny Pickett
On LB Robert Spillane:
"Got a lot of respect for Rob. Rob's hardworking. He's smart. He's tough. He's a really good communicator. I don't think any of us are surprised that he has ascended within that group and has assumed a leadership-like position that he has assumed within that group." – Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin
"He's an unbelievable player. Great in the run. Underrated, I think, in the pass with his speed. … He's just an athletic middle linebacker." – Steelers QB Kenny Pickett
On CB Nate Hobbs:
"He plays a really complete game. He's good in coverage. He's good versus the run. He's a good blitzer and tackler. He plays really good football." – Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin
On CB Jakorian Bennett:
"Bennett is a top-flight young rookie who's playing really good football." – Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin
