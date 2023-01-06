What They're Saying: Travis Kelce, Chiefs see Maxx Crosby as 'an absolute game-wrecker'

Take a look at what Kansas City Chiefs' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 18 matchup.
On the Raiders as a whole:
"They're in every game right to the end. … They've got a good football team. Their young quarterback sure did a good job the other day and they're well-coached." – Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid
"There's a lot of weapons over there. They've got a really good tight end. They've got wideouts. That running back is for real." – Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo
On DE Maxx Crosby:
"Maxx Crosby is playing as good as anybody in the National Football League. An absolute game-wrecker." – Chiefs TE Travis Kelce
On WR Davante Adams:
"Got a lot of respect for him. He's had a heck of a year. Josh knows how to use him." – Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo
On QB Jarrett Stidham:
"We see him as a gunslinger. The guy, he's super confident." – Chiefs S Juan Thornhill
"This guy's a real good player. I thought he was real aggressive last week. He put some points on the board on a really good defense." – Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo
On the division rivalry:
"I think Chiefs-Raiders will always be one of the biggest rivalries in football." – Chiefs TE Travis Kelce
As the Raiders prepare to host the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, view past matchups of the Silver and Black hosting their division rival.