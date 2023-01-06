What They're Saying: Travis Kelce, Chiefs see Maxx Crosby as 'an absolute game-wrecker'

Jan 06, 2023 at 01:32 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

Take a look at what Kansas City Chiefs' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 18 matchup.

On the Raiders as a whole:

"They're in every game right to the end. … They've got a good football team. Their young quarterback sure did a good job the other day and they're well-coached." – Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid

"There's a lot of weapons over there. They've got a really good tight end. They've got wideouts. That running back is for real." – Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo

Related Links

On DE Maxx Crosby:

"Maxx Crosby is playing as good as anybody in the National Football League. An absolute game-wrecker." – Chiefs TE Travis Kelce

On WR Davante Adams:

"Got a lot of respect for him. He's had a heck of a year. Josh knows how to use him." – Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo

On QB Jarrett Stidham:

"We see him as a gunslinger. The guy, he's super confident." – Chiefs S Juan Thornhill

"This guy's a real good player. I thought he was real aggressive last week. He put some points on the board on a really good defense." – Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo

On the division rivalry:

"I think Chiefs-Raiders will always be one of the biggest rivalries in football." – Chiefs TE Travis Kelce

Through The Years: Raiders vs. Chiefs

As the Raiders prepare to host the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, view past matchups of the Silver and Black hosting their division rival.

The Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 1, 1967.
1 / 108

The Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 1, 1967.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Daryle Lamonica (3) hands the ball off to running back Clem Daniels (36) during the regular season home game against the Kansas With Chiefs at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 1, 1967, in Oakland, Calif.
2 / 108

Raiders quarterback Daryle Lamonica (3) hands the ball off to running back Clem Daniels (36) during the regular season home game against the Kansas With Chiefs at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 1, 1967, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders before the snap during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 1, 1967.
3 / 108

The Raiders before the snap during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 1, 1967.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Daryle Lamonica (3) celebrates following the AFL Divisonal playoff home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 22, 1968, in Oakland, Calif.
4 / 108

Raiders quarterback Daryle Lamonica (3) celebrates following the AFL Divisonal playoff home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 22, 1968, in Oakland, Calif.

Reister/Associated Press
Raiders running back Charlie Smith (23) rushes for a 3-yard touchdown during the AFL Championship playoff home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, January 4, 1970, in Oakland, Calif.
5 / 108

Raiders running back Charlie Smith (23) rushes for a 3-yard touchdown during the AFL Championship playoff home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, January 4, 1970, in Oakland, Calif.

Associated Press
Raiders defensive tackle Carleton Oats (85) pressures the quarterback during the AFL Championship playoff home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, January 4, 1970, in Oakland, Calif.
6 / 108

Raiders defensive tackle Carleton Oats (85) pressures the quarterback during the AFL Championship playoff home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, January 4, 1970, in Oakland, Calif.

Associated Press
Raiders running back Marv Hubbard (44) celebrates after rushing for a 6-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday, December 12,1970, in Oakland, Calif.
7 / 108

Raiders running back Marv Hubbard (44) celebrates after rushing for a 6-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday, December 12,1970, in Oakland, Calif.

Associated Press
Raiders linebacker Gerald Irons (86), linebacker Dan Conners (55) and defensive end Otis Sistrunk (60) defend during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 26, 1972, in Oakland, Calif.
8 / 108

Raiders linebacker Gerald Irons (86), linebacker Dan Conners (55) and defensive end Otis Sistrunk (60) defend during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 26, 1972, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Mike Rae (15) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Monday, December 19, 1977, in Oakland, Calif.
9 / 108

Raiders quarterback Mike Rae (15) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Monday, December 19, 1977, in Oakland, Calif.

Associated Press
Raiders tight end Dave Casper (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Monday, October 16, 1978, in Oakland, Calif.
10 / 108

Raiders tight end Dave Casper (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Monday, October 16, 1978, in Oakland, Calif.

Sal Veder/Associated Press
Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 18, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.
11 / 108

Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 18, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Greg Cava/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 6, 1985, in Los Angeles, Calif.
12 / 108

Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 6, 1985, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Greg Cava/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 6, 1985, in Los Angeles, Calif.
13 / 108

Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 6, 1985, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 6, 1985, in Los Angeles, Calif.
14 / 108

Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 6, 1985, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Greg Cava/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end Lyle Alzado (77) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 6, 1985, in Los Angeles, Calif.
15 / 108

Raiders defensive end Lyle Alzado (77) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 6, 1985, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Bo Jackson (15) rushes for a 22-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 30, 1988, in Los Angeles, Calif.
16 / 108

Raiders running back Bo Jackson (15) rushes for a 22-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 30, 1988, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Mark Terrill/Associated Press
Raiders running back Bo Jackson (34) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 15, 1989, in Los Angeles, Calif.
17 / 108

Raiders running back Bo Jackson (34) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 15, 1989, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Bob Galbraith/Associated Press
Raiders defensive back Eddie Anderson (33) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 15, 1989, in Los Angeles, Calif.
18 / 108

Raiders defensive back Eddie Anderson (33) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 15, 1989, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders kicks Jeff Jaeger (18) kicks during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 15, 1989, in Los Angeles, Calif.
19 / 108

Raiders kicks Jeff Jaeger (18) kicks during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 15, 1989, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Steve Smith (35) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 25, 1990, in Los Angeles, Calif.
20 / 108

Raiders running back Steve Smith (35) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 25, 1990, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Jerry Soifer/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Todd Marinovich (12) hands the ball off to running back Marcus Allen (32) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Monday, December 23, 1991, in Los Angeles, Calif.
21 / 108

Raiders quarterback Todd Marinovich (12) hands the ball off to running back Marcus Allen (32) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Monday, December 23, 1991, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Kevork Djansezian/Associated Press
Raiders quarterback Todd Marinovich (12) hands the ball off to running back Marcus Allen (32) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Monday, December 23, 1991, in Los Angeles, Calif.
22 / 108

Raiders quarterback Todd Marinovich (12) hands the ball off to running back Marcus Allen (32) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Monday, December 23, 1991, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Jeff Hostetler (15) receives the snap from center/guard/tackle Don Mosebar (72) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 14, 1993, in Los Angeles, Calif.
23 / 108

Raiders quarterback Jeff Hostetler (15) receives the snap from center/guard/tackle Don Mosebar (72) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 14, 1993, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders line up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 14, 1993, in Los Angeles, Calif.
24 / 108

The Raiders line up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 14, 1993, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders line up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 14, 1993, in Los Angeles, Calif.
25 / 108

The Raiders line up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 14, 1993, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Jeff Hostetler passes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, December 24, 1994, in Los Angeles, Calif.
26 / 108

Raiders quarterback Jeff Hostetler passes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, December 24, 1994, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders line up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, November 28, 1999, in Oakland Calif.
27 / 108

The Raiders line up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, November 28, 1999, in Oakland Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon (12) passes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, November 5, 2000, in Oakland Calif.
28 / 108

Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon (12) passes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, November 5, 2000, in Oakland Calif.

Paul Sakuma/Associated Press
The Raiders line up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2001, in Oakland Calif.
29 / 108

The Raiders line up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2001, in Oakland Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders line up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2001, in Oakland Calif.
30 / 108

The Raiders line up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2001, in Oakland Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Charlie Garner (25) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Network Associates Coliseum, Saturday, December 28, 2002, in Oakland Calif.
31 / 108

Raiders running back Charlie Garner (25) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Network Associates Coliseum, Saturday, December 28, 2002, in Oakland Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon (12) hands the ball off to running back Tyrone Wheatley (47) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Network Associates Coliseum, Saturday, December 28, 2002, in Oakland Calif.
32 / 108

Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon (12) hands the ball off to running back Tyrone Wheatley (47) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Network Associates Coliseum, Saturday, December 28, 2002, in Oakland Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders center Barret Robbins (63) and quarterback Rich Gannon (12) line up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Network Associates Coliseum, Saturday, December 28, 2002, in Oakland Calif.
33 / 108

Raiders center Barret Robbins (63) and quarterback Rich Gannon (12) line up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Network Associates Coliseum, Saturday, December 28, 2002, in Oakland Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Napoleon Harris (58) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Network Associates Coliseum, Saturday, December 28, 2002, in Oakland Calif.
34 / 108

Raiders linebacker Napoleon Harris (58) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Network Associates Coliseum, Saturday, December 28, 2002, in Oakland Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive tackle Roderick Coleman (57) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Network Associates Coliseum, Monday, October 20, 2003, in Oakland Calif.
35 / 108

Raiders defensive tackle Roderick Coleman (57) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Network Associates Coliseum, Monday, October 20, 2003, in Oakland Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon (12) passes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Network Associates Coliseum, Monday, October 20, 2003, in Oakland Calif.
36 / 108

Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon (12) passes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Network Associates Coliseum, Monday, October 20, 2003, in Oakland Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Justin Fargas (20) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Network Associates Coliseum, Monday, October 20, 2003, in Oakland Calif.
37 / 108

Raiders running back Justin Fargas (20) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Network Associates Coliseum, Monday, October 20, 2003, in Oakland Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Tyrone Wheatley (47) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Network Associates Coliseum, Monday, October 20, 2003, in Oakland Calif.
38 / 108

Raiders running back Tyrone Wheatley (47) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Network Associates Coliseum, Monday, October 20, 2003, in Oakland Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Jerry Rice (80) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Network Associates Coliseum, Monday, October 20, 2003, in Oakland Calif.
39 / 108

Raiders wide receiver Jerry Rice (80) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Network Associates Coliseum, Monday, October 20, 2003, in Oakland Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Kerry Collins (5) passes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 5, 2004, in Oakland Calif.
40 / 108

Raiders quarterback Kerry Collins (5) passes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 5, 2004, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Nnamdi Asomugha (21) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 5, 2004, in Oakland Calif.
41 / 108

Raiders defensive back Nnamdi Asomugha (21) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 5, 2004, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Napoleon Harris (58) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 5, 2004, in Oakland Calif.
42 / 108

Raiders linebacker Napoleon Harris (58) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 5, 2004, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end Derrick Burgess (56) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, September 18, 2005, in Oakland Calif.
43 / 108

Raiders defensive end Derrick Burgess (56) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, September 18, 2005, in Oakland Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back LaMont Jordan (34) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, September 18, 2005, in Oakland Calif.
44 / 108

Raiders running back LaMont Jordan (34) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, September 18, 2005, in Oakland Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tackle/guard Langston Walker (66) blocks a field goal attempt during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, September 18, 2005, in Oakland Calif.
45 / 108

Raiders tackle/guard Langston Walker (66) blocks a field goal attempt during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, September 18, 2005, in Oakland Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end Derrick Burgess (56) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, September 18, 2005, in Oakland Calif.
46 / 108

Raiders defensive end Derrick Burgess (56) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, September 18, 2005, in Oakland Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Justin Fargas (25) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at McAfee Coliseum, Saturday, December 23, 2006, in Oakland Calif.
47 / 108

Raiders running back Justin Fargas (25) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at McAfee Coliseum, Saturday, December 23, 2006, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Thomas Howard (53) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at McAfee Coliseum, Saturday, December 23, 2006, in Oakland Calif.
48 / 108

Raiders linebacker Thomas Howard (53) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at McAfee Coliseum, Saturday, December 23, 2006, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Robert Thomas (55) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at McAfee Coliseum, Saturday, December 23, 2006, in Oakland Calif.
49 / 108

Raiders linebacker Robert Thomas (55) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at McAfee Coliseum, Saturday, December 23, 2006, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Ronald Curry (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at McAfee Coliseum, Saturday, December 23, 2006, in Oakland Calif.
50 / 108

Raiders wide receiver Ronald Curry (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at McAfee Coliseum, Saturday, December 23, 2006, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end Derrick Burgess (56) and defensive end Stanford Routt (26) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 21, 2007, in Oakland Calif.
51 / 108

Raiders defensive end Derrick Burgess (56) and defensive end Stanford Routt (26) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 21, 2007, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Thomas Howard (53) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 21, 2007, in Oakland Calif.
52 / 108

Raiders linebacker Thomas Howard (53) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 21, 2007, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Justin Griffith (36) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 21, 2007, in Oakland Calif.
53 / 108

Raiders running back Justin Griffith (36) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 21, 2007, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive tackle Warren Sapp (99) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 21, 2007, in Oakland Calif.
54 / 108

Raiders defensive tackle Warren Sapp (99) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 21, 2007, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back LaMont Jordan (34) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 21, 2007, in Oakland Calif.
55 / 108

Raiders running back LaMont Jordan (34) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 21, 2007, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Chris Johnson (37) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 30, 2008, in Oakland Calif.
56 / 108

Raiders defensive back Chris Johnson (37) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 30, 2008, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Justin Fargas (25) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 30, 2008, in Oakland Calif.
57 / 108

Raiders running back Justin Fargas (25) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 30, 2008, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Kirk Morrison (52) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 30, 2008, in Oakland Calif.
58 / 108

Raiders linebacker Kirk Morrison (52) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 30, 2008, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback JaMarcus Russell (2) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 30, 2008, in Oakland Calif.
59 / 108

Raiders quarterback JaMarcus Russell (2) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 30, 2008, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Justin Fargas (25) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 15, 2009, in Oakland Calif.
60 / 108

Raiders running back Justin Fargas (25) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 15, 2009, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Chris Johnson (37) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 15, 2009, in Oakland Calif.
61 / 108

Raiders defensive back Chris Johnson (37) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 15, 2009, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Zach Miller (80) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 15, 2009, in Oakland Calif.
62 / 108

Raiders tight end Zach Miller (80) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 15, 2009, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive tackle (93) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 7, 2010, in Oakland Calif.
63 / 108

Raiders defensive tackle (93) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 7, 2010, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Michael Huff (24) forces a fumble during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 7, 2010, in Oakland Calif.
64 / 108

Raiders defensive back Michael Huff (24) forces a fumble during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 7, 2010, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tackle/guard Khalif Barnes (69) makes a 2-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 7, 2010, in Oakland Calif.
65 / 108

Raiders tackle/guard Khalif Barnes (69) makes a 2-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 7, 2010, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 7, 2010, in Oakland Calif.
66 / 108

Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 7, 2010, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski (11) and punter Shane Lechler (9) celebrates after a game winning 33-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 7, 2010, in Oakland Calif.
67 / 108

Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski (11) and punter Shane Lechler (9) celebrates after a game winning 33-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 7, 2010, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Michael Bush (29) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 23, 2011, in Oakland Calif.
68 / 108

Raiders running back Michael Bush (29) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 23, 2011, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end Jarvis Moss (94) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 23, 2011, in Oakland Calif.
69 / 108

Raiders defensive end Jarvis Moss (94) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 23, 2011, in Oakland Calif.

Levente Nagy/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Darryl Blackstock (56) and defensive back Michael Huff (24) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 23, 2011, in Oakland Calif.
70 / 108

Raiders linebacker Darryl Blackstock (56) and defensive back Michael Huff (24) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 23, 2011, in Oakland Calif.

Levente Nagy/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Kyle Boller (7) passes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 23, 2011, in Oakland Calif.
71 / 108

Raiders quarterback Kyle Boller (7) passes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 23, 2011, in Oakland Calif.

Levente Nagy/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Kevin Boss (87) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 23, 2011, in Oakland Calif.
72 / 108

Raiders tight end Kevin Boss (87) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 23, 2011, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Perry Riley (54) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 16, 2016, in Oakland Calif.
73 / 108

Raiders linebacker Perry Riley (54) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 16, 2016, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Mike Goodson (25) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 2012, in Oakland Calif.
74 / 108

Raiders running back Mike Goodson (25) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 2012, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Philip Wheeler (52) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 2012, in Oakland Calif.
75 / 108

Raiders linebacker Philip Wheeler (52) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 2012, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Rod Streater (80) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 2012, in Oakland Calif.
76 / 108

Raiders wide receiver Rod Streater (80) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 2012, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 2012, in Oakland Calif.
77 / 108

Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 2012, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Denarius Moore (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 2012, in Oakland Calif.
78 / 108

Raiders wide receiver Denarius Moore (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 2012, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Rashad Jennings (27) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 15, 2013, in Oakland Calif.
79 / 108

Raiders running back Rashad Jennings (27) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 15, 2013, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end Lamarr Houston (99) and defensive tackle Pat Sims (90) sack the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 15, 2013, in Oakland Calif.
80 / 108

Raiders defensive end Lamarr Houston (99) and defensive tackle Pat Sims (90) sack the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 15, 2013, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Brandian Ross (29) and defensive back Mike Jenkins (21) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 15, 2013, in Oakland Calif.
81 / 108

Raiders defensive back Brandian Ross (29) and defensive back Mike Jenkins (21) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 15, 2013, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Mychal Rivera (81) makes a 14-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 15, 2013, in Oakland Calif.
82 / 108

Raiders tight end Mychal Rivera (81) makes a 14-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 15, 2013, in Oakland Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Latavius Murray (29) rushes for an 11 -yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Thursday, November 20, 2014, in Oakland Calif.
83 / 108

Raiders running back Latavius Murray (29) rushes for an 11 -yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Thursday, November 20, 2014, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Charles Woodson (24) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Thursday, November 20, 2014, in Oakland Calif.
84 / 108

Raiders defensive back Charles Woodson (24) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Thursday, November 20, 2014, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Latavius Murray (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 6, 2015, in Oakland Calif.
85 / 108

Raiders running back Latavius Murray (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 6, 2015, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Ben Heeney (51) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 6, 2015, in Oakland Calif.
86 / 108

Raiders linebacker Ben Heeney (51) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 6, 2015, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree (15) makes a 25-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 6, 2015, in Oakland Calif.
87 / 108

Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree (15) makes a 25-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 6, 2015, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Eddie Anderson (33) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 15, 1989, in Los Angeles, Calif.
88 / 108

Raiders defensive back Eddie Anderson (33) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 15, 1989, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 16, 2016, in Oakland Calif.
89 / 108

Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 16, 2016, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Cory James (57) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 16, 2016, in Oakland Calif.
90 / 108

Raiders linebacker Cory James (57) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 16, 2016, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 16, 2016, in Oakland Calif.
91 / 108

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 16, 2016, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Thursday, October 19, 2017, in Oakland Calif.
92 / 108

Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Thursday, October 19, 2017, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree (15) makes a 2-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Thursday, October 19, 2017, in Oakland Calif.
93 / 108

Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree (15) makes a 2-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Thursday, October 19, 2017, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Thursday, October 19, 2017, in Oakland Calif.
94 / 108

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Thursday, October 19, 2017, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back DeAndre Washington (33) rushes for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Thursday, October 19, 2017, in Oakland Calif.
95 / 108

Raiders running back DeAndre Washington (33) rushes for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Thursday, October 19, 2017, in Oakland Calif.

Allan Yuan/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts (10) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Saturday, December 2, 2018, in Oakland Calif.
96 / 108

Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts (10) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Saturday, December 2, 2018, in Oakland Calif.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) makes a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Saturday, December 2, 2018, in Oakland Calif.
97 / 108

Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) makes a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Saturday, December 2, 2018, in Oakland Calif.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Jordy Nelson (82) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Saturday, December 2, 2018, in Oakland Calif.
98 / 108

Raiders wide receiver Jordy Nelson (82) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum, Saturday, December 2, 2018, in Oakland Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 15, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.
99 / 108

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 15, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 15, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.
100 / 108

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 15, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 15, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.
101 / 108

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 15, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 15, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.
102 / 108

Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 15, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, November 22, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.
103 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, November 22, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, November 22, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.
104 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, November 22, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) makes a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, November 22, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.
105 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) makes a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, November 22, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, November 14, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nev.
106 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, November 14, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a 6-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, November 14, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nev.
107 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a 6-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, November 14, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, November 14, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nev.
108 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, November 14, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

What They're Saying: 49ers preparing for 'one of the best players we've faced all year' in Maxx Crosby

Take a look at what San Francisco 49ers' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 17 matchup.

news

What They're Saying: Steelers' Mike Tomlin 'can't say enough' about Chandler Jones

Take a look at what Pittsburgh Steelers' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 16 matchup.

news

What They're Saying: Patriots talk going up against a Raiders leader they know well

Take a look at what New England Patriots' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 15 matchup.

news

What They're Saying: 'Their record doesn't at all reflect what a good football team they are,' notes Sean McVay

Take a look at what Los Angeles Rams' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 14 matchup.

news

What They're Saying: Chargers game-planning to potentially face 'dangerous' Josh Jacobs

Take a look at what Los Angeles Chargers' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 13 matchup.

news

What They're Saying: Geno Smith knows Denzel Perryman's 'passion for the game' well

Take a look at what Seattle Seahawks' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 12 matchup.

news

What They're Saying: Broncos' Pat Surtain II talks going up against 'savvy' Davante Adams

Take a look at what Denver Broncos' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 11 matchup.

news

What They're Saying: Colts not taking matchup against 'competitive' Raiders lightly

Take a look at what Indianapolis Colts' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 10 matchup.

news

What They're Saying: Jaguars preparing for an 'athlete playing receiver' in Davante Adams

See what Jacksonville Jaguars' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 9 matchup.

news

What They're Saying: Saints take note of Josh Jacobs and his 'powerful style'

Read through for what New Orleans Saints' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 8 matchup.

news

What They're Saying: Texans' Lovie Smith acknowledges challenge in facing 'relentless' Maxx Crosby

Take a look at what Houston Texans' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 7 matchup.

Advertising