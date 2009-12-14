Tiphanie, Cole, Anna and Mandy pose for a photo during the 2009 Raiderette Awards ceremony.



During halftime of Sunday's game against the Washington Redskins the 2009 Raiderettes, Football's Fabulous Females, performed their Christmas show entitled "Let It Snow" to Most Wonderful Time of the Year by Amy Grant and Let It Snow by Harry Connick Jr.

Wearing new holiday outfits fashioned in Silver and Black, the team also announced the 2009 Raiderette award winners. The recipients were voted on by their peers and received a sash and bouquet of roses.

The Raiderette of the Year was awarded to veteran Raiderette Cole who is in her eighth season with the squad.

After the announcement, Cole said, "I was just thrilled. I'm flabbergasted; I don't even know what to say. I am so honored that my teammates would choose me for this."

Cole will represent the Raiderettes at the 2010 Pro Bowl in Miami, Fla. "It is so special when your teammates feel they want you to represent them," Cole said. "I am really thrilled to go to the Pro Bowl especially now since it is in Miami."

Raiderettes Tiphanie and Mandy, both in their second year, received the awards for Best Dancers. The award means that much more to the both of them since they are close off the field.

"We are best friends and we work together teaching dance," Mandy explained.

Tiphanie added, "I screamed when my name was called and I screamed again when Mandy's name was called."

The 2009 Raiderette Rookie of the Year was awarded to Anna. "I was surprised. I just couldn't believe they called my name. I was just so excited," Anna said.