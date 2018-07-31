Cornerback Dexter McDonald is ready to transition into the 2018 season with a positive mindset

In a new defensive scheme, McDonald is confident he can thrive in Guenther's system, stating that it allows the group to play without overthinking. When you eliminate the mental aspect of overthinking assignments, it provides the players with an opportunity to play free, and do what they do best.

"It's been great so far, it's very clear for me to understand," McDonald said in regard to Guenther's coaching style. "He gives you so many examples for you to understand, he puts us in the best position to know everything we have to know about the defense, and know what everybody else is doing, which if I know what everybody else is doing on top of my responsibility it makes it a lot easier for me."

Fortunately for the former University of Kansas Jayhawk, he has plenty of veterans who have played in Guenther's system before to help him understand it even better. Cornerback Leon Hall and safety Reggie Nelson both played in the system in Cincinnati for a season (2015), and that will undeniably benefit the rest of the Raiders' defense as they prepare for the upcoming season.

With veteran players around him, the transition under a new coaching regime has gone smoother than anticipated.

"It's been great, we have a lot of guys who have been in the league for a long time, and they're so smart," McDonald said. "They have a great understanding for the scheme that we in, and it makes it so much easier to go out there, and the guy to the left of your or the right of you knows exactly what he's doing, and you know you have to be responsible too because you don't want to let those guys down."

In the few months McDonald has been with his teammates, he's absorbed their knowledge, but they've also paid close attention to him.

"I think Dexter McDonald comes here every day, works hard, makes plays," fellow cornerback Rashaan Melvin said. "The guy works hard – extremely hard – and he understands the game of football. He's always in the right places."

Ready to embark on another campaign in the Silver and Black, McDonald is ready to embrace the challenge of a new year, and improve his game all-around.

"I have expectations for myself, but at the end of the day I just want to do whatever I can to make the team better. Hold myself responsible, this year I have to improve on my tackling, and just be more physical overall."