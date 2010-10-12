Kelly Named Raiderette of the Game

Oct 12, 2010 at 05:07 AM
101210-kelly-story.jpg

The Oakland Raiders are proud to feature Kelly as the Raiderette of the Game. This is Kelly's second season cheering as a Raiderette, and from a very young age she had always dreamed of becoming a professional cheerleader.

Kelly graduated from Sacramento State University with a degree in Liberal Studies. Kelly earned many scholarships and was selected to be on the Dean's List for multiple semesters. She has also earned her teaching credential from San Jose State University, where she had a cumulative GPA of 4.0.

Kelly danced and performed throughout college and was a member of the Sacramento State Dance Team as well as the Ballroom Dance Team. Her professional goals are to become a kindergarten teacher and coach a dance/cheer team at a professional level.

She enjoys gymnastics, skiing and knee boarding and is also proficient in sign language.

As a Raiderette, Kelly was recently chosen to be a contestant on the game show Don't Forget the Lyrics, which will air this fall on VH1.

"The Raiders are a professional team that defines the Bay Area!  I love the Raiders!" exclaimed Kelly.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links.

