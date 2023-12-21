Raiders-Chiefs Week 16 Injury Report

Dec 21, 2023 at 02:09 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

Las Vegas Raiders:

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status
Maxx Crosby DE Knee DNP
Brandon Facyson CB Shin FP
Justin Herron T Knee LP
Josh Jacobs RB Quad DNP
Andre James C Ankle LP
Michael Mayer TE Toe DNP
Kolton Miller T Shoulder LP
Dylan Parham G Illness DNP
Robert Spillane LB Illness LP
DJ Turner WR Shoulder DNP

Kansas City Chiefs:

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status
Nick Bolton LB Wrist/Abdomen/Illness DNP
Cam Jones LB Illness DNP
Jerick McKinnon RB Groin DNP
Kadarius Toney WR Hip DNP
Mecole Hardman WR Thumb (IR) LP
Donovan Smith T Neck LP
Travis Kelce TE Neck FP
Wanya Morris OL Hip FP
Isiah Pacheco RB Shoulder FP
Justin Reid S Knee FP
Rashee Rice WR Hamstring FP
Trey Smith G Hip FP
L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee FP

Practice Status

  • DNP - Did not participate in practice
  • LP - Limited participation in practice
  • FP - Full participation
  • (-) - Not listed
  • NIR - Not injury related

Game Status

  • Out - Player will not play
  • Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
  • Questionable - Player is not certain to play
  • (-) - Not listed

