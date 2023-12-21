Raiders-Chiefs Week 16 Injury Report

Las Vegas Raiders:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game Status
|Maxx Crosby
|DE
|Knee
|DNP
|Brandon Facyson
|CB
|Shin
|FP
|Justin Herron
|T
|Knee
|LP
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|Quad
|DNP
|Andre James
|C
|Ankle
|LP
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|Toe
|DNP
|Kolton Miller
|T
|Shoulder
|LP
|Dylan Parham
|G
|Illness
|DNP
|Robert Spillane
|LB
|Illness
|LP
|DJ Turner
|WR
|Shoulder
|DNP
Kansas City Chiefs:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game Status
|Nick Bolton
|LB
|Wrist/Abdomen/Illness
|DNP
|Cam Jones
|LB
|Illness
|DNP
|Jerick McKinnon
|RB
|Groin
|DNP
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|Hip
|DNP
|Mecole Hardman
|WR
|Thumb (IR)
|LP
|Donovan Smith
|T
|Neck
|LP
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|Neck
|FP
|Wanya Morris
|OL
|Hip
|FP
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|Shoulder
|FP
|Justin Reid
|S
|Knee
|FP
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|Hamstring
|FP
|Trey Smith
|G
|Hip
|FP
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Knee
|FP
Practice Status
- DNP - Did not participate in practice
- LP - Limited participation in practice
- FP - Full participation
- (-) - Not listed
- NIR - Not injury related
Game Status
- Out - Player will not play
- Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable - Player is not certain to play
- (-) - Not listed