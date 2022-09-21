Raiders-Titans Week 3 Injury Report

Running back Brandon Bolden returned to practice in a limited role Wednesday after he missed last week's game with a hamstring issue. Offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (hip) and defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. (shoulder) were also limited.
Center Andre James and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow were both non-participants as they navigate concussion protocol. Additionally, safety Tre'von Moehrig (hip), linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle), defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (shoulder) and defensive end Chandler Jones (rest) did not participate.
Las Vegas Raiders:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Brandon Bolden
|RB
|Hamstring
|LP
|Jermaine Eluemunor
|T/G
|Hip
|LP
|Neil Farrell Jr.
|DT
|Shoulder
|LP
|Andre James
|C
|Concussion
|DNP
|Chandler Jones
|DE
|NIR-rest
|DNP
|Tre'von Moehrig
|S
|Hip
|DNP
|Bilal Nichols
|DT
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Denzel Perryman
|LB
|Ankle
|DNP
|Hunter Renfrow
|WR
|Concussion
|DNP
Tennessee Titans:
The Titans released an estimated injury report after conducting a walkthrough Wednesday. Four players were listed as non-participants: DB Ugo Amadi (ankle), OLB Bud Dupree (hip), OL Jamrco Jones (triceps) and T Taylor Lewan (knee).
The seven other listed players were limited participants, including WR Treylon Burks (ankle) and CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring).
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Ugo Amadi
|S
|Ankle
|DNP
|Bud Dupree
|OLB
|Hip
|DNP
|Jamarco Jones
|OT
|Triceps
|DNP
|Taylor Lewan
|OT
|Knee
|DNP
|Ola Adeniyi
|OLB
|Neck
|LP
|Denico Autry
|DT
|NIR-rest
|LP
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|Ankle
|LP
|Kristian Fulton
|CB
|Hamstring
|LP
|Dontrell Hilliard
|RB
|Hamstring
|LP
|Joe Jones
|LB
|Hamstring
|LP
|Kyle Philips
|WR
|Shoulder
|LP
Practice Status
- DNP - Did not participate in practice
- LP - Limited participation in practice
- FP - Full participation
- (-) - Not listed
- NIR - Not injury related
Game Status
- Out - Player will not play
- Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable - Player is not certain to play
- (-) - Not listed