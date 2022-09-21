Raiders-Titans Week 3 Injury Report

Sep 21, 2022 at 03:20 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

Running back Brandon Bolden returned to practice in a limited role Wednesday after he missed last week's game with a hamstring issue. Offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (hip) and defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. (shoulder) were also limited.

Center Andre James and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow were both non-participants as they navigate concussion protocol. Additionally, safety Tre'von Moehrig (hip), linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle), defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (shoulder) and defensive end Chandler Jones (rest) did not participate.

Las Vegas Raiders:

Table inside Article
PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Brandon BoldenRBHamstringLP
Jermaine EluemunorT/GHipLP
Neil Farrell Jr.DTShoulderLP
Andre JamesCConcussionDNP
Chandler JonesDENIR-restDNP
Tre'von MoehrigSHipDNP
Bilal NicholsDTShoulderDNP
Denzel PerrymanLBAnkleDNP
Hunter RenfrowWRConcussionDNP

Tennessee Titans:

The Titans released an estimated injury report after conducting a walkthrough Wednesday. Four players were listed as non-participants: DB Ugo Amadi (ankle), OLB Bud Dupree (hip), OL Jamrco Jones (triceps) and T Taylor Lewan (knee).

The seven other listed players were limited participants, including WR Treylon Burks (ankle) and CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring).

Table inside Article
PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Ugo AmadiSAnkleDNP
Bud DupreeOLBHipDNP
Jamarco JonesOTTricepsDNP
Taylor LewanOTKneeDNP
Ola AdeniyiOLBNeckLP
Denico AutryDTNIR-restLP
Treylon BurksWRAnkleLP
Kristian FultonCBHamstringLP
Dontrell HilliardRBHamstringLP
Joe JonesLBHamstringLP
Kyle PhilipsWRShoulderLP

Practice Status

  • DNP - Did not participate in practice
  • LP - Limited participation in practice
  • FP - Full participation
  • (-) - Not listed
  • NIR - Not injury related

Game Status

  • Out - Player will not play
  • Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
  • Questionable - Player is not certain to play
  • (-) - Not listed

Related Content

news

Raiders-Cardinals Week 2 Injury Report: Denzel Perryman among three Raiders ruled out

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Arizona Cardinals.

news

Raiders-Chargers Week 1 Injury Report: Raiders at full health for Sunday

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Los Angeles Chargers.

news

Raiders-Bengals Wild Card Injury Report: Hankins questionable to play

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Cincinnati Bengals.

news

Raiders-Chargers Week 18 Injury Report: Waller, Jacobs among four Raiders listed as questionable

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Los Angeles Chargers.

news

Raiders-Colts Week 17 Injury Report: Hankins questionable to play

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Indianapolis Colts.

news

Raiders-Broncos Week 16 Injury Report: Waller doubtful, Perryman questionable

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Denver Broncos.

news

Raiders-Browns Week 15 Injury Report: Waller, Perryman, Mullen out for Monday

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Cleveland Browns.

news

Raiders-Chiefs Week 14 Injury Report: Waller, Nassib and Onwuasor ruled out

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Kansas City Chiefs.

news

Raiders-Washington Week 13 Injury Report: Waller out, DJax questionable

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Washington Football Team.

news

Raiders-Cowboys Week 12 Injury Report: John Simpson a gameday decision, Lamb questionable for Dallas

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Dallas Cowboys.

news

Raiders-Bengals Week 11 Injury Report: Kwiatkoski and Nixon ruled out

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Cincinnati Bengals.

Advertising