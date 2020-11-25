Las Vegas Raiders Week 12 Injury Report: Kolton Miller & Maurice Hurst go full Wednesday

Take a look at the Silver and Black's Week 12 Injury Report as the team prepares for their matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|S
|Erik Harris
|Calf
|Limited
|DT
|Maurice Hurst
|Ankle
|Full
|FB
|Alec Ingold
|Ribs
|Limited
|T
|Kolton Miller
|Ankle
|Full
|DE
|Carl Nassib
|Knee
|Full
|CB
|Amik Robertson
|Illness
|Did not part.
|DT
|Kendal Vickers
|Shoulder
|Full
|T
|Sam Young
|Knee
|Limited
|RB
|Jalen Richard
|Chest
|Limited
|WR
|Nelson Agholor
|Knee
|Full
|CB
|Damon Arnette
|Illness
|Did not part.
Here is the Atlanta Falcons' Week 12 Injury Report.
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|TE
|Luke Stocker
|Foot
|Full
|WR
|Julio Jones
|Hamstring
|Limited
|WR
|Calvin Ridley
|Foot
|Limited
|LB
|Mykal Walker
|Hamstring
|Limited
|LB
|Edmond Robinson
|Hamstring
|Limited
|LB
|Foye Oluokun
|Knee
|Limited
|DE
|Dante Fowler Jr.
|Hamstring
|Limited
|G
|James Carpenter
|Groin
|Limited
|DT
|Grady Jarrett
|Knee/groin
|Limited
|RB
|Todd Gurley II
|Knee
|Did not part.
|RB
|Qadree Ollison
|Illness
|Did not part.
|TE
|Hayden Hurst
|Ankle
|Did not part.