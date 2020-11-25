Las Vegas Raiders Week 12 Injury Report: Kolton Miller & Maurice Hurst go full Wednesday

Nov 25, 2020 at 01:35 PM
Raiders Public Relations

Take a look at the Silver and Black's Week 12 Injury Report as the team prepares for their matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Table inside Article
Pos. Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
S Erik Harris Calf Limited
DT Maurice Hurst Ankle Full
FB Alec Ingold Ribs Limited
T Kolton Miller Ankle Full
DE Carl Nassib Knee Full
CB Amik Robertson Illness Did not part.
DT Kendal Vickers Shoulder Full
T Sam Young Knee Limited
RB Jalen Richard Chest Limited
WR Nelson Agholor Knee Full
CB Damon Arnette Illness Did not part.

Here is the Atlanta Falcons' Week 12 Injury Report.

Table inside Article
Pos. Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
TE Luke Stocker Foot Full
WR Julio Jones Hamstring Limited
WR Calvin Ridley Foot Limited
LB Mykal Walker Hamstring Limited
LB Edmond Robinson Hamstring Limited
LB Foye Oluokun Knee Limited
DE Dante Fowler Jr. Hamstring Limited
G James Carpenter Groin Limited
DT Grady Jarrett Knee/groin Limited
RB Todd Gurley II Knee Did not part.
RB Qadree Ollison Illness Did not part.
TE Hayden Hurst Ankle Did not part.

