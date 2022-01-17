'No one ever wavered': Rich Bisaccia reflects on season as Raiders interim head coach 

Opening statement:

"First of all, I'd like to thank certainly our players for their constant and consistent work and relentless effort to improve every day. That's all we really asked of them. They succeeded in that. Also like to thank the coaching staff for never blinking and for always putting the man first and then coaching the players second. Also, I'd love to give a shout out to Raider Nation for their loud and never-ending support for our team. They heard you. They heard you, and you need to understand that. To have fans in Allegiant Stadium for the first time this season was an incredible experience, and, in the future, I think this team will take great pride in playing at home and making it an advantage to them. To play the Chargers with the blackout crowd was energizing for our players in that game and I think it showed, again, all the way to the end.