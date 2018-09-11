Oakland Raiders Power Rankings: Week 2

For the first half of Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Rams, the Oakland Raiders held their own, leading by three at the end of the second quarter, and limiting the Rams offense to 99 total yards. The second half was much different however.

Last year's best-scoring offense reminded everyone why they were so successful a season ago, unleashing running back Todd Gurley, and incorporating new wide receiver Brandin Cooks in the mix. The Silver and Black did their best in the first half to keep pace with the Rams offense, with tight end Jared Cook surpassing 100 receiving yards through two quarters of play. The final score did not favor the Raiders though, falling in Week 1 33-13.