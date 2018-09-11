Oakland Raiders Power Rankings: Week 2

Sep 11, 2018 at 10:38 AM

For the first half of Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Rams, the Oakland Raiders held their own, leading by three at the end of the second quarter, and limiting the Rams offense to 99 total yards. The second half was much different however.

Last year's best-scoring offense reminded everyone why they were so successful a season ago, unleashing running back Todd Gurley, and incorporating new wide receiver Brandin Cooks in the mix. The Silver and Black did their best in the first half to keep pace with the Rams offense, with tight end Jared Cook surpassing 100 receiving yards through two quarters of play. The final score did not favor the Raiders though, falling in Week 1 33-13.

The team will hit the drawing board as it prepares for next week's battle with the Denver Broncos. Prior to Sunday's game, here's a look at the Week 2 Power Rankings.

ESPN

Current Ranking: 28

Previous Ranking: 18

CBS Sports

Current Ranking: 21

Previous Ranking: 18

NFL.com

Current Ranking: 27

Previous Ranking: 24

Bleacher Report

Current Ranking: 29

Previous Ranking: 25

USA Today

Current Ranking: 29

Previous Ranking: 28

Yahoo! Sports

Current Ranking: 27

Previous Ranking: 15

