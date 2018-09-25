Oakland Raiders Power Rankings: Week 4

It's been a less than ideal start to 2018 for the Oakland Raiders, but with a new coaching staff and a new system things will take time, and that's understandable. The team certainly isn't content with its current 0-3 record, and they're working to get in the win column this Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. The team is facing a rookie quarterback in Baker Mayfield, and he's coming off the Browns' first win in almost two years.