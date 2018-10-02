Oakland Raiders Power Rankings: Week 5

It was a rough start to the 2018 campaign for the Oakland Raiders, but the team ended the first quarter of the season on a positive note. Sunday's Week 4 AFC showdown between the Raiders and Cleveland Browns was a thriller, and it resulted in the Silver and Black's first win of the year. In at least two of the Raiders' three losses the team had the opportunity to close the game out and win, but instead it owns a 1-3 record. Sunday's overtime win over the Browns showed the Raiders grit and determination to battle back from a 14-point deficit in the second half.