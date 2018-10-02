Oakland Raiders Power Rankings: Week 5

Oct 02, 2018 at 11:01 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff
carr-power-rankings-100218

It was a rough start to the 2018 campaign for the Oakland Raiders, but the team ended the first quarter of the season on a positive note. Sunday's Week 4 AFC showdown between the Raiders and Cleveland Browns was a thriller, and it resulted in the Silver and Black's first win of the year. In at least two of the Raiders' three losses the team had the opportunity to close the game out and win, but instead it owns a 1-3 record. Sunday's overtime win over the Browns showed the Raiders grit and determination to battle back from a 14-point deficit in the second half.

We'll see how the team performs against the division rival Los Angeles Chargers this weekend, but before the team descends on the City of Angels let's take a look at this week's power rankings.

ESPN

Current Ranking: 30
Previous Ranking: 31

CBS Sports

Current Ranking: 27
Previous Ranking: 30

NFL.com

Current Ranking: 28
Previous Ranking: 30

Bleacher Report

Current Ranking: 27
Previous Ranking: 31

USA Today

Current Ranking: 27
Previous Ranking: 28

Yahoo! Sports

Current Ranking: 28
Previous Ranking: 30

Related Content

news

Power Rankings: Raiders rise after big road win over Denver

Take a look at the latest power rankings following the Raiders' 34-24 win over the Broncos.
news

Power Rankings: Where did the 3-1 Raiders land after loss to Chargers?

Take a look at the latest power rankings following Week 4.
news

Power Rankings: Raiders keep climbing the ranks after three straight wins

Take a look at the latest power rankings following the Raiders' Week 3 win.
news

Power Rankings: Raiders soar up the rankings after impressive Week 2 win over Steelers

Take a look at the latest power rankings following the Raiders' Week 2 win.
news

Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders rank following their electrifying season-opener win?

The Silver and Black held on for a 33-27 win Monday night over the Baltimore Ravens, bringing them to 1-0 on the season.
news

Power Rankings: Raiders prove they can hang with the best, but suffer a tough loss

The Las Vegas Raiders controlled most of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs, but eventually fell on a game-winning drive by Patrick Mahomes.
news

Power Rankings: Raiders climb the ranks after three consecutive wins

The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the hottest teams in football and this week's edition of the NFL Power Rankings reflects that.
news

Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders rank at the end of 2019?

The Raiders finished 2019 with a record of 7-9 and have a lot of potential going forward; let's see where the analysts have them finishing in the Power Rankings.
news

Power Rankings: Raiders keep postseason hopes alive with division win

The Oakland Raiders controlled the game from start to finish against the Los Angeles Chargers, even without Josh Jacobs and Trent Brown.
news

Power Rankings: The Raiders' four-game losing streak continues

The Oakland Raiders have suffered four-consecutive losses with two coming at home, and it's caused them to slip even further in the power rankings.
news

Power Rankings: The Raiders drop once again after three consecutive losses

The Oakland Raiders haven't won a game since Week 11 and their current three-game losing streak has forced them to slide even further in the Power Rankings.
news

Power Rankings: Back-to-back losses forces the Raiders to slide

The Oakland Raiders entered Week 13 knowing it would be a cold-weather slugfest with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Advertising