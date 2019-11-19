Power Rankings: Raiders climb as they ride three-game winning streak

Another win and another big performance from the Baby Raiders. Maxx Crosby, a fourth-round pick who played a key role in Week 10's win over the Chargers, had four sacks in Sunday's 17-10 win over the Bengals. Crosby, who we got to know initially as a good-natured kid fighting through a meddlesome hand injury this summer on Hard Knocks, becomes just the second NFL rookie since 1988 to have four sacks in a game. One play after Crosby took down Ryan Finley for the final time, second-round cornerback Trayvon Mullen effectively ended the game with an interception, the first of his career. This feels like an appropriate space to mention that first-round running back Josh Jacobs went over 100 yards rushing for the fourth time this season. Mike Mayock's debut draft class could become the stuff of legend in Raiders lore. At 6-4, a path to the playoffs is in sight.