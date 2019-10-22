Power Rankings: Raiders still afloat after loss to Aaron Rodgers and the Packers

The Oakland Raiders had their chances against the Green Bay Packers, but unfortunately the team was unable to pull off the road game -- it's incredible that this team is still on the road.
Josh Jacobs had a career afternoon, rushing for 124 yards, and he wasn't the only player to have a big day, as tight end Darren Waller finally found the end zone for the first time as a Raider. A few goal line stops and a fumble out of the end zone were what prevented this from being a closer game, but the offense still performed admirably, not allowing Carr to get sacked once.
The Raiders will hit the road one last time to finish up their ridiculous two-month stint away from home, as they travel to Houston to take on the Texans.
Here's an updated look at the power rankings after Week 7:
Current Ranking: 18
Previous Ranking: 18
Analysis:
The final score tells the story of a blowout, but it wasn't nearly that grim for the Raiders. This wasn't a loss to hang on a gross talent disparity, poor coaching or a quarterback who couldn't make plays. Instead, the failure goes back to an inability to execute in the most important area of the field. On three different occasions, Oakland marched deep into Green Bay territory, only to be turned away without points. Derek Carr lost a fumble and possession on a dreaded pylon reach, Josh Jacobs was turned away at the goal line twice on third and fourth down, and Carr threw an end-zone interception, though the game was close to decided by that point. While Aaron Rodgers and the Packers cashed in on every opportunity, the Raiders stumbled. It was a frustrating loss, but not one that should leave fans of the Silver & Black without hope.
Current Ranking: 18
Previous Ranking: 18
Analysis:
At 3-3 and almost finished with their nearly two-month road trip (the Raiders last played in Oakland on Sept. 15 and won't see the Black Hole again until Nov. 3), the Raiders are eyeing a run here shortly. Yes, we're talking playoffs, so pipe down with your incredulous Jim Mora impressions. Especially if they upend the Texans this week before a three-game homestand against the Lions, Chargers and Bengals.
Current Ranking: 17
Previous Ranking: 16
Analysis:
The Raiders need this class, with its three first-round picks, to pay off big because that needs to be the foundation of a rebuild.
Current Ranking: 20
Previous Ranking: 18
Analysis:
The Oakland Raiders entered Week 7 coming off a bye and with a chance to send a real message by beating a team that made the playoffs last year for a third game in a row.
Instead, they got Aaron Rodgers-ed.
It's not that Oakland played poorly per se—rookie tailback Josh Jacobs had 124 rushing yards, and quarterback Derek Carr threw for almost 300 yards and posted a passer rating of over 115. But Oakland's defense was shredded by Aaron Rodgers to the tune of 429 passing yards and six total touchdowns.
It was a sobering reminder that while the Raiders have made real progress, they still have a ways to go...especially on defense.
Current Ranking: 14
Previous Ranking: 9
Analysis:
They are now in the middle of playing five straight away from home, which is downright brutal. This week, they travel to play the Texans in Houston. The defense fell apart against Aaron Rodgers.