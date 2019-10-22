Power Rankings: Raiders still afloat after loss to Aaron Rodgers and the Packers

The final score tells the story of a blowout, but it wasn't nearly that grim for the Raiders. This wasn't a loss to hang on a gross talent disparity, poor coaching or a quarterback who couldn't make plays. Instead, the failure goes back to an inability to execute in the most important area of the field. On three different occasions, Oakland marched deep into Green Bay territory, only to be turned away without points. Derek Carr lost a fumble and possession on a dreaded pylon reach, Josh Jacobs was turned away at the goal line twice on third and fourth down, and Carr threw an end-zone interception, though the game was close to decided by that point. While Aaron Rodgers and the Packers cashed in on every opportunity, the Raiders stumbled. It was a frustrating loss, but not one that should leave fans of the Silver & Black without hope.