Presentando la Generación del NFL Draft 2021

En papel, Las Vegas Raiders son un mejor equipo hoy que hace tres días.
Considerando todo, el NFL Draft 2021 fue todo un éxito para el Gerente General Mike Mayock y el Entrenador en Jefe Jon Gruden, quienes mejoraron el tacle derecho y reforzaron la defensiva secundaria. El duo aseguró talento de primer nivel, jugadores versátiles que quieren ganar.
A continuación, un breviario de los jugadores seleccionados:
Ronda 1
No. 17 pick: Alex Leatherwood, T, Alabama
Ronda 2
No. 43 pick (trade): Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU
Ronda 3
No. 79 pick: Malcolm Koonce, DE, Buffalo
No. 80 pick: Divine Deablo, DB, Virginia Tech
Ronda 4
No. 143 pick: Tyree Gillespie, S, Missouri
Ronda 5
No. 167 pick: Nate Hobbs, CB, Illinois
Ronda 7
No. 230 overall pick: Jimmy Morrissey, C, Pittsburgh
