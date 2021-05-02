Presentando la Generación del NFL Draft 2021

May 01, 2021 at 10:10 PM
FinalDraftClass_1920x1080

En papel, Las Vegas Raiders son un mejor equipo hoy que hace tres días.

Considerando todo, el NFL Draft 2021 fue todo un éxito para el Gerente General Mike Mayock y el Entrenador en Jefe Jon Gruden, quienes mejoraron el tacle derecho y reforzaron la defensiva secundaria. El duo aseguró talento de primer nivel, jugadores versátiles que quieren ganar.

A continuación, un breviario de los jugadores seleccionados:

Ronda 1

No. 17 pick: Alex Leatherwood, T, Alabama

Ronda 2

No. 43 pick (trade): Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU

Ronda 3

No. 79 pick: Malcolm Koonce, DE, Buffalo

No. 80 pick: Divine Deablo, DB, Virginia Tech

Draft Pick: DB Divine Deablo

With the 80th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders select defensive back Divine Deablo.

DB Divine Deablo Third Round (80th overall) Virginia Tech
1 / 12

DB Divine Deablo
Third Round (80th overall)
Virginia Tech

DB Divine Deablo Third Round (80th overall) Virginia Tech
2 / 12

DB Divine Deablo
Third Round (80th overall)
Virginia Tech

Matt Gentry/Associated Press
DB Divine Deablo Third Round (80th overall) Virginia Tech
3 / 12

DB Divine Deablo
Third Round (80th overall)
Virginia Tech

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press
DB Divine Deablo Third Round (80th overall) Virginia Tech
4 / 12

DB Divine Deablo
Third Round (80th overall)
Virginia Tech

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press
DB Divine Deablo Third Round (80th overall) Virginia Tech
5 / 12

DB Divine Deablo
Third Round (80th overall)
Virginia Tech

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press
DB Divine Deablo Third Round (80th overall) Virginia Tech
6 / 12

DB Divine Deablo
Third Round (80th overall)
Virginia Tech

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press
DB Divine Deablo Third Round (80th overall) Virginia Tech
7 / 12

DB Divine Deablo
Third Round (80th overall)
Virginia Tech

Matt Gentry/Associated Press
DB Divine Deablo Third Round (80th overall) Virginia Tech
8 / 12

DB Divine Deablo
Third Round (80th overall)
Virginia Tech

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press
DB Divine Deablo Third Round (80th overall) Virginia Tech
9 / 12

DB Divine Deablo
Third Round (80th overall)
Virginia Tech

John Bazemore/Associated Press
DB Divine Deablo Third Round (80th overall) Virginia Tech
10 / 12

DB Divine Deablo
Third Round (80th overall)
Virginia Tech

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press
DB Divine Deablo Third Round (80th overall) Virginia Tech
11 / 12

DB Divine Deablo
Third Round (80th overall)
Virginia Tech

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press
DB Divine Deablo Third Round (80th overall) Virginia Tech
12 / 12

DB Divine Deablo
Third Round (80th overall)
Virginia Tech

Steve Helber/Associated Press
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Ronda 4

No. 143 pick: Tyree Gillespie, S, Missouri

Draft Pick: S Tyree Gillespie

With the 143rd overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders select safety Tyree Gillespie.

S Tyree Gillespie Fourth Round (143rd overall) Missouri
1 / 27

S Tyree Gillespie
Fourth Round (143rd overall)
Missouri

S Tyree Gillespie Fourth Round (143rd overall) Missouri
2 / 27

S Tyree Gillespie
Fourth Round (143rd overall)
Missouri

Zach Bland/University of Missouri Athletics Department
S Tyree Gillespie Fourth Round (143rd overall) Missouri
3 / 27

S Tyree Gillespie
Fourth Round (143rd overall)
Missouri

Zach Bland/University of Missouri Athletics Department
S Tyree Gillespie Fourth Round (143rd overall) Missouri
4 / 27

S Tyree Gillespie
Fourth Round (143rd overall)
Missouri

L.G. Patterson/Associated Press
S Tyree Gillespie Fourth Round (143rd overall) Missouri
5 / 27

S Tyree Gillespie
Fourth Round (143rd overall)
Missouri

Zach Bland/University of Missouri Athletics Department
S Tyree Gillespie Fourth Round (143rd overall) Missouri
6 / 27

S Tyree Gillespie
Fourth Round (143rd overall)
Missouri

John Raoux/Associated Press
S Tyree Gillespie Fourth Round (143rd overall) Missouri
7 / 27

S Tyree Gillespie
Fourth Round (143rd overall)
Missouri

John Raoux/Associated Press
S Tyree Gillespie Fourth Round (143rd overall) Missouri
8 / 27

S Tyree Gillespie
Fourth Round (143rd overall)
Missouri

John Raoux/Associated Press
S Tyree Gillespie Fourth Round (143rd overall) Missouri
9 / 27

S Tyree Gillespie
Fourth Round (143rd overall)
Missouri

Zach Bland/University of Missouri Athletics Department
S Tyree Gillespie Fourth Round (143rd overall) Missouri
10 / 27

S Tyree Gillespie
Fourth Round (143rd overall)
Missouri

Hunter Dyke/University of Missouri Athletics Department
S Tyree Gillespie Fourth Round (143rd overall) Missouri
11 / 27

S Tyree Gillespie
Fourth Round (143rd overall)
Missouri

Zach Bland/University of Missouri Athletics Department
S Tyree Gillespie Fourth Round (143rd overall) Missouri
12 / 27

S Tyree Gillespie
Fourth Round (143rd overall)
Missouri

L.G. Patterson/Associated Press
S Tyree Gillespie Fourth Round (143rd overall) Missouri
13 / 27

S Tyree Gillespie
Fourth Round (143rd overall)
Missouri

Wade Payne/Associated Press
S Tyree Gillespie Fourth Round (143rd overall) Missouri
14 / 27

S Tyree Gillespie
Fourth Round (143rd overall)
Missouri

Wade Payne/Associated Press
S Tyree Gillespie Fourth Round (143rd overall) Missouri
15 / 27

S Tyree Gillespie
Fourth Round (143rd overall)
Missouri

Wade Payne/Associated Press
S Tyree Gillespie Fourth Round (143rd overall) Missouri
16 / 27

S Tyree Gillespie
Fourth Round (143rd overall)
Missouri

Zach Bland/University of Missouri Athletics Department
S Tyree Gillespie Fourth Round (143rd overall) Missouri
17 / 27

S Tyree Gillespie
Fourth Round (143rd overall)
Missouri

Zach Bland/University of Missouri Athletics Department
S Tyree Gillespie Fourth Round (143rd overall) Missouri
18 / 27

S Tyree Gillespie
Fourth Round (143rd overall)
Missouri

Butch Dill/Associated Press
S Tyree Gillespie Fourth Round (143rd overall) Missouri
19 / 27

S Tyree Gillespie
Fourth Round (143rd overall)
Missouri

Zach Bland/University of Missouri Athletics Department
S Tyree Gillespie Fourth Round (143rd overall) Missouri
20 / 27

S Tyree Gillespie
Fourth Round (143rd overall)
Missouri

Zach Bland/University of Missouri Athletics Department
S Tyree Gillespie Fourth Round (143rd overall) Missouri
21 / 27

S Tyree Gillespie
Fourth Round (143rd overall)
Missouri

Zach Bland/University of Missouri Athletics Department
S Tyree Gillespie Fourth Round (143rd overall) Missouri
22 / 27

S Tyree Gillespie
Fourth Round (143rd overall)
Missouri

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press
S Tyree Gillespie Fourth Round (143rd overall) Missouri
23 / 27

S Tyree Gillespie
Fourth Round (143rd overall)
Missouri

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press
S Tyree Gillespie Fourth Round (143rd overall) Missouri
24 / 27

S Tyree Gillespie
Fourth Round (143rd overall)
Missouri

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press
S Tyree Gillespie Fourth Round (143rd overall) Missouri
25 / 27

S Tyree Gillespie
Fourth Round (143rd overall)
Missouri

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press
S Tyree Gillespie Fourth Round (143rd overall) Missouri
26 / 27

S Tyree Gillespie
Fourth Round (143rd overall)
Missouri

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press
S Tyree Gillespie Fourth Round (143rd overall) Missouri
27 / 27

S Tyree Gillespie
Fourth Round (143rd overall)
Missouri

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Ronda 5

No. 167 pick: Nate Hobbs, CB, Illinois

Ronda 7

No. 230 overall pick: Jimmy Morrissey, C, Pittsburgh

Draft Pick: C Jimmy Morrissey

With the 230th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders select center Jimmy Morrissey.

C Jimmy Morrissey Seventh Round (230th overall) Pittsburgh
1 / 15

C Jimmy Morrissey
Seventh Round (230th overall)
Pittsburgh

C Jimmy Morrissey Seventh Round (230th overall) Pittsburgh
2 / 15

C Jimmy Morrissey
Seventh Round (230th overall)
Pittsburgh

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press
C Jimmy Morrissey Seventh Round (230th overall) Pittsburgh
3 / 15

C Jimmy Morrissey
Seventh Round (230th overall)
Pittsburgh

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press
C Jimmy Morrissey Seventh Round (230th overall) Pittsburgh
4 / 15

C Jimmy Morrissey
Seventh Round (230th overall)
Pittsburgh

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press
C Jimmy Morrissey Seventh Round (230th overall) Pittsburgh
5 / 15

C Jimmy Morrissey
Seventh Round (230th overall)
Pittsburgh

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press
C Jimmy Morrissey Seventh Round (230th overall) Pittsburgh
6 / 15

C Jimmy Morrissey
Seventh Round (230th overall)
Pittsburgh

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press
C Jimmy Morrissey Seventh Round (230th overall) Pittsburgh
7 / 15

C Jimmy Morrissey
Seventh Round (230th overall)
Pittsburgh

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press
C Jimmy Morrissey Seventh Round (230th overall) Pittsburgh
8 / 15

C Jimmy Morrissey
Seventh Round (230th overall)
Pittsburgh

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press
C Jimmy Morrissey Seventh Round (230th overall) Pittsburgh
9 / 15

C Jimmy Morrissey
Seventh Round (230th overall)
Pittsburgh

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press
C Jimmy Morrissey Seventh Round (230th overall) Pittsburgh
10 / 15

C Jimmy Morrissey
Seventh Round (230th overall)
Pittsburgh

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press
C Jimmy Morrissey Seventh Round (230th overall) Pittsburgh
11 / 15

C Jimmy Morrissey
Seventh Round (230th overall)
Pittsburgh

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press
C Jimmy Morrissey Seventh Round (230th overall) Pittsburgh
12 / 15

C Jimmy Morrissey
Seventh Round (230th overall)
Pittsburgh

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press
C Jimmy Morrissey Seventh Round (230th overall) Pittsburgh
13 / 15

C Jimmy Morrissey
Seventh Round (230th overall)
Pittsburgh

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press
C Jimmy Morrissey Seventh Round (230th overall) Pittsburgh
14 / 15

C Jimmy Morrissey
Seventh Round (230th overall)
Pittsburgh

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press
C Jimmy Morrissey Seventh Round (230th overall) Pittsburgh
15 / 15

C Jimmy Morrissey
Seventh Round (230th overall)
Pittsburgh

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Photos: Meet the 2021 Raiders Draft Class

The picks are in and the Las Vegas Raiders 2021 Draft Class has been set. Check out photos of all seven of the Silver and Black's newest rookies.

OL Alex Leatherwood First Round (17th overall) Alabama
1 / 36

OL Alex Leatherwood
First Round (17th overall)
Alabama

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press
OL Alex Leatherwood First Round (17th overall) Alabama
2 / 36

OL Alex Leatherwood
First Round (17th overall)
Alabama

John Bazemore/Associated Press
OL Alex Leatherwood First Round (17th overall) Alabama
3 / 36

OL Alex Leatherwood
First Round (17th overall)
Alabama

Butch Dill/Associated Press
OL Alex Leatherwood First Round (17th overall) Alabama
4 / 36

OL Alex Leatherwood
First Round (17th overall)
Alabama

Kent Gidley/University of Alabama Athletics
OL Alex Leatherwood First Round (17th overall) Alabama
5 / 36

OL Alex Leatherwood
First Round (17th overall)
Alabama

Kent Gidley/University of Alabama Athletics
S Trevon Moehrig Second Round (43rd overall) TCU
6 / 36

S Trevon Moehrig
Second Round (43rd overall)
TCU

Todd Rosenberg/NFL
S Trevon Moehrig Second Round (43rd overall) TCU
7 / 36

S Trevon Moehrig
Second Round (43rd overall)
TCU

AJ Mast/Associated Press
S Trevon Moehrig Second Round (43rd overall) TCU
8 / 36

S Trevon Moehrig
Second Round (43rd overall)
TCU

Brandon Wade/Associated Press
S Trevon Moehrig Second Round (43rd overall) TCU
9 / 36

S Trevon Moehrig
Second Round (43rd overall)
TCU

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press
S Trevon Moehrig Second Round (43rd overall) TCU
10 / 36

S Trevon Moehrig
Second Round (43rd overall)
TCU

Louis DeLuca/Associated Press
DE Malcolm Koonce Third Round (79th overall) Buffalo
11 / 36

DE Malcolm Koonce
Third Round (79th overall)
Buffalo

DE Malcolm Koonce Third Round (79th overall) Buffalo
12 / 36

DE Malcolm Koonce
Third Round (79th overall)
Buffalo

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press
DE Malcolm Koonce Third Round (79th overall) Buffalo
13 / 36

DE Malcolm Koonce
Third Round (79th overall)
Buffalo

Paul Hokanso/University at Buffalo Athletics
DE Malcolm Koonce Third Round (79th overall) Buffalo
14 / 36

DE Malcolm Koonce
Third Round (79th overall)
Buffalo

Paul Hokanso/University at Buffalo Athletics
DE Malcolm Koonce Third Round (79th overall) Buffalo
15 / 36

DE Malcolm Koonce
Third Round (79th overall)
Buffalo

Paul Hokanso/University at Buffalo Athletics
DB Divine Deablo Third Round (80th overall) Virginia Tech
16 / 36

DB Divine Deablo
Third Round (80th overall)
Virginia Tech

DB Divine Deablo Third Round (80th overall) Virginia Tech
17 / 36

DB Divine Deablo
Third Round (80th overall)
Virginia Tech

Matt Gentry/Associated Press
DB Divine Deablo Third Round (80th overall) Virginia Tech
18 / 36

DB Divine Deablo
Third Round (80th overall)
Virginia Tech

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press
DB Divine Deablo Third Round (80th overall) Virginia Tech
19 / 36

DB Divine Deablo
Third Round (80th overall)
Virginia Tech

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press
DB Divine Deablo Third Round (80th overall) Virginia Tech
20 / 36

DB Divine Deablo
Third Round (80th overall)
Virginia Tech

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press
S Tyree Gillespie Fourth Round (143rd overall) Missouri
21 / 36

S Tyree Gillespie
Fourth Round (143rd overall)
Missouri

S Tyree Gillespie Fourth Round (143rd overall) Missouri
22 / 36

S Tyree Gillespie
Fourth Round (143rd overall)
Missouri

Zach Bland/University of Missouri Athletics Department
S Tyree Gillespie Fourth Round (143rd overall) Missouri
23 / 36

S Tyree Gillespie
Fourth Round (143rd overall)
Missouri

John Raoux/Associated Press
S Tyree Gillespie Fourth Round (143rd overall) Missouri
24 / 36

S Tyree Gillespie
Fourth Round (143rd overall)
Missouri

Zach Bland/University of Missouri Athletics Department
S Tyree Gillespie Fourth Round (143rd overall) Missouri
25 / 36

S Tyree Gillespie
Fourth Round (143rd overall)
Missouri

Wade Payne/Associated Press
CB Nate Hobbs Fifth Round (167th overall) Illinois
26 / 36

CB Nate Hobbs
Fifth Round (167th overall)
Illinois

CB Nate Hobbs Fifth Round (167th overall) Illinois
27 / 36

CB Nate Hobbs
Fifth Round (167th overall)
Illinois

Michael Glasgow/Illinois Athletics
CB Nate Hobbs Fifth Round (167th overall) Illinois
28 / 36

CB Nate Hobbs
Fifth Round (167th overall)
Illinois

Illinois Athletics
CB Nate Hobbs Fifth Round (167th overall) Illinois
29 / 36

CB Nate Hobbs
Fifth Round (167th overall)
Illinois

Michael Glasgow/Illinois Athletics
CB Nate Hobbs Fifth Round (167th overall) Illinois
30 / 36

CB Nate Hobbs
Fifth Round (167th overall)
Illinois

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press
C Jimmy Morrissey Seventh Round (230th overall) Pittsburgh
31 / 36

C Jimmy Morrissey
Seventh Round (230th overall)
Pittsburgh

C Jimmy Morrissey Seventh Round (230th overall) Pittsburgh
32 / 36

C Jimmy Morrissey
Seventh Round (230th overall)
Pittsburgh

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press
C Jimmy Morrissey Seventh Round (230th overall) Pittsburgh
33 / 36

C Jimmy Morrissey
Seventh Round (230th overall)
Pittsburgh

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press
C Jimmy Morrissey Seventh Round (230th overall) Pittsburgh
34 / 36

C Jimmy Morrissey
Seventh Round (230th overall)
Pittsburgh

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press
C Jimmy Morrissey Seventh Round (230th overall) Pittsburgh
35 / 36

C Jimmy Morrissey
Seventh Round (230th overall)
Pittsburgh

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press
FinalDraftClass_1920x1080
36 / 36
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Las Vegas Raiders Anuncian Calendario 2021

El calendario de temporada regular 2021 de los Raiders fue revelado por la NFL.
news

Raiders Designa Números a Novatos y Agentes Libres

Importante recordatorio, estos números pueden cambiar en caso de que otros se liberen.
news

Raiders Seleccionan a Alex Leatherwood en Primera Ronda

El Plata y Negro seleccionó al liniero ofensivo de la Universidad de Alabama con el 17 de la primera ronda en el NFL Draft 2021.
news

NFL Anuncia Programa de Receso de Temporada 2021 

La NFL desglosó su plan de nueve semanas para el receso de temporada 2021.
news

Proponen Cambio de Regla en Números 

Varios jugadores podrían cambiar de número en su uniforme si aprueban cambio a la regla. 
news

NFL Anuncia Calendario de 17 Partidos

Los Raiders recibirán a los Bears después de expansion de la temporada regular.
news

Orden de Selecciones de los Raiders en el NFL draft  2021

El orden completo de las selecciones del Plata y Negro en el Draft.
news

Raiders Adquieren Selección del Draft 2021

Intercambian a Gabe Jackson a los Seattle Seahawks por selección.
news

Raiders Adquieren Selección del Draft 2022

Intercambian a Trent Brown a los New England Patriots por selección.
news

Raiders Adquieren Selección del Draft 2021

Intercambian a Rodney Hudson a los Arizona Cardinals por selección.
news

Fechas Importantes del Receso de Temporada 2021

Un breve vistazo al calendario del Las Vegas Raiders y el resto de la NFL durante el receso de temporada 2021
Advertising