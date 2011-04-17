Raiderette Finals in the Books

Apr 17, 2011 at 12:42 PM

[

041711-group-470.jpg

](/assets/images/raiderettes/041711-group-1000.jpg)
Here is your first look at the 2011 Raiderettes. Click on the image to enlarge. Photo by Tony Gonzales.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

