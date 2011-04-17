Raiderette Finals in the Books

[
](/assets/images/raiderettes/041711-group-1000.jpg)
Here is your first look at the 2011 Raiderettes. Click on the image to enlarge. Photo by Tony Gonzales.
[
The free family friendly event will include tours of the 20,000 square foot facility, as well as performances by this year's edition of the Raiderettes.
Over 500 Raiderettes past and present will perform this Sunday to commemorate the group's 60th anniversary.
Auditions will be held in-person on Saturday, April 16 at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center and Raiders Headquarters.
The 2016 Raiderette squad was selected after a two-day audition process at the team's Alameda, Calif., facility that spanned the better part of a week.
The Raiderettes held their final auditions for the 2016 season Saturday at the Oakland Raiders' Alameda, Calif.-facility.
The Raiderettes held preliminary auditions for the 2016 season Sunday morning at the Oakland Raiders' Alameda, Calif.-facility.
Check out the best of the 2015 Raiderettes video and learn more about how to get the Raiderette look featuring MAC cosmetics specialist Victor Cembellin.
We take you behind-the-scenes with Raiderette of the Year Brandi and learn how to get the Raiderette look featuring MAC cosmetics specialist Victor Cembellin.
Rookie Summer has been named the Raiderette of the Week for Week 2 of the 2015 Regular Season.