Sarah Marie is Raiderette of the Week

!The Oakland Raiders congratulate Sarah Marie as the "Raiderette of the Week," presented by Bud Light. Sarah Marie returns for her third season with the Raiderettes after taking time off to pursue a law degree.

The second-year law student took a break from the busy life of a Raiderette to apply to law school and finish her first year. She hopes to practice civil or criminal litigation and become a trial lawyer. She serves as a clerk at a civil firm to help gain experience.

Sarah Marie has also participated in various half and full marathons, including the 2009 Chicago Marathon, during her time off. She wanted to rejoin the Raiderettes because she missed the team, the ladies, the performance and the experience on the field. Balancing the Raiderettes and law school will be a challenge, but Sarah Marie believes that her passion for both will help her get through the busy schedule.

She loves to perform on game day for the Raider fans. "My favorite part of game day is performing for the best fans in the NFL," said Sarah Marie. "Performing for Raider fans is a one-of-kind experience. Raider fans have so much passion for their team and that always shows through at each game. Raider fans create an energy in the coliseum that is hard to resist and always gets me pumped to perform on game day!"

Sarah Marie is of Indian descent – her dad is from Fiji – and she speaks fluent Hindi. Her favorite memory from her first two seasons as a Raiderette was when she made the team and was able to call her dad, deployed in Iraq at the time, to tell him the good news. "My dad is a huge inspiration in my life; he is very hard working and sacrifices a lot not only for his family but this country," said Sarah Marie. "It was a great experience to be able to share the exciting news with him; I could feel how proud he was over the phone."