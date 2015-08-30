Tess Named Raiderette of the Week

Second-year Raiderette Tess loves football. She loves the roar of the crowd on game day and she loves being on the sidelines of O.co Coliseum cheering on the Silver and Black.

Over the past few years though, she's discovered another love – one that isn't quite as noisy as the energetic crowds on Sundays.

"One thing I started like two or three years ago was yoga," said Tess. "I got really into it and I consider myself a yogi now. When I'm not dancing, I'm doing yoga, and it's been really fun and challenging too. I really like it and it helps keep me centered when my life is really crazy, which it usually is with work, and Raiderettes and everything."

In addition to her newfound love of yoga, Tess also has a passion for all things outdoors – a passion she shares with one of her fellow Raiderettes.

"I like to do outdoor stuff a lot, like hiking. Jen and I go hiking on Mission Peak," Tess said. "I've gotten really into that like hiking and outdoorsy stuff."

"It's really awesome and I'm really glad we started doing it," Tess continued. "We actually did it to get in shape for auditions, but then we continued it because it really helps keep us in shape. It's also fun and we can catch up on the way there."