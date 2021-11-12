What They're Saying: Chiefs talk Raiders' newest WR addition and the upcoming divisional clash

Here's what Chiefs' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 10 matchup.
On the Raiders as a whole:
"We look forward to playing the Raiders. We know they're a good football team and our guys have prepared that way. Not only is it the rivalry part of it, but it's also that they're very skilled offensively and defensively and on special teams." – Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid
On QB Derek Carr:
"Derek Carr does a really good job of getting their offense in the best play possible based on what you're showing and that's the challenge." – Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo
"He's the key. When he's firing on all cylinders, they tend to win a lot of games. … He's definitely the guy to make them go." – Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens
On WR DeSean Jackson:
"Very football smart. Can run. I know he's old but he can still run and likes to play the game." – Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid
