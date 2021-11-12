What They're Saying: Chiefs talk Raiders' newest WR addition and the upcoming divisional clash

Nov 12, 2021 at 02:39 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

Here's what Chiefs' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 10 matchup.

On the Raiders as a whole:

"We look forward to playing the Raiders. We know they're a good football team and our guys have prepared that way. Not only is it the rivalry part of it, but it's also that they're very skilled offensively and defensively and on special teams." – Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid

On QB Derek Carr:

"Derek Carr does a really good job of getting their offense in the best play possible based on what you're showing and that's the challenge." – Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo

"He's the key. When he's firing on all cylinders, they tend to win a lot of games. … He's definitely the guy to make them go." – Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens

On WR DeSean Jackson:

"Very football smart. Can run. I know he's old but he can still run and likes to play the game." – Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid

Head inside Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center as the Silver and Black prepare for Week 10 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett and wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) and cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jeremiah Poutasi (79) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett and wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett and wide receiver Javon Wims (15) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (56) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Javon Wims (15) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle D.J. Fluker (69) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (56) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia talks to the team in a huddle during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders tight ends huddle during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
